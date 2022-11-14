ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

94.9 HOM

Maine Motorcycle Club Looking for Family to Help This Holiday

Thanks to a successful year of fundraising, the Vacationland V-Twin Cruisers are looking to help a family in need. The holidays are coming fast! Why is it that you go back to school and the next day you are putting up ornaments on a tree you forgot to water? First, the V-Twin Cruiser MC would like to thank everyone for coming out to their events this year and helping them raise money for all the causes they try to support! That includes an incredible ride raising almost $6,000 for Cans for a Cure.
MAINE STATE
WGME

These Maine communities are offering free Thanksgiving meals

Some communities across Maine will host free meals on Thanksgiving. To add your community meal to this list, please send information to tvmail@wgme.com. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is offering two holiday meal options this Thanksgiving. For anyone who wants to celebrate by cooking their own meal, their Thanksgiving Kits...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America

Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Restaurants Open For Thanksgiving in Central Maine & Beyond

Every holiday is different for every family. Some invited family and friends over to share in the joy of a homecooked meal around the table and others do something different. Whether you are sitting at home or going out, you want your day to be filled with memories and the least amount of stress possible.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Parts of Maine Get Plenty of Snow, Good News for Ski Mountains

Areas of northern Maine were expected to receive as much as nine inches of snow through the day Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou. A winter storm warning for northern Aroostook, Piscataquis and Somerset counties. (See all weather alerts in your area here.) "It’s pretty cold...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mainers will get less heating aid this winter

(BDN) -- Nothing seemed unusual or urgent about the phone call requesting heating oil assistance, until just before an Aroostook County Action Program staff member hung up with the senior caller. “She said, ‘Oh it will be so nice to have fuel in our tank. We haven’t had any since...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

No, there are no active shooters at Maine schools

SANFORD, Maine — The Maine Department of Public Safety said Tuesday it is aware of multiple active shooter threats against schools throughout the state. At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax, agency spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release. Maine State Police have been assisting...
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Experts discuss importance of mental health following Maine hoax active shooter calls

SANFORD, Maine — Schools across the state were sent into lockdown following a number of hoax phone calls describing an active shooter situation. The call came from an untraceable number, describing a person in black clothing with a long rifle. The first call came into Sanford High around 8:20 a.m. and brought a massive response of police and first responders to the area.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

First snow of the season on the way for most of Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Cold weather has finally arrived for most of Maine and will be with us for all of this week. A storm system moves in Wednesday, bringing much of Maine accumulating snow. We remain cold into next weekend. Monday will be windy and chilly, but with sunny skies. Highs...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine

A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
MAINE STATE
buffalonynews.net

Wolfden's Pickett Mt Strategic Metal Project in Maine Gains Local Support

Two Proximal Towns Vote in Favor of the Project and Hosting the Potential Infrastructure. THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (WLF.V) ('Wolfden' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on local support for its wholly-owned high-grade polymetallic (Cu-Pb-Zn-Au-Ag) Pickett Mt. Project in Northern Maine in advance of Wolfden filing a rezoning application with the State to allow for the development of a state-of-the-art modern underground mining operation.
MAINE STATE
