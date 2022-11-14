Read full article on original website
Maine Motorcycle Club Looking for Family to Help This Holiday
Thanks to a successful year of fundraising, the Vacationland V-Twin Cruisers are looking to help a family in need. The holidays are coming fast! Why is it that you go back to school and the next day you are putting up ornaments on a tree you forgot to water? First, the V-Twin Cruiser MC would like to thank everyone for coming out to their events this year and helping them raise money for all the causes they try to support! That includes an incredible ride raising almost $6,000 for Cans for a Cure.
WGME
These Maine communities are offering free Thanksgiving meals
Some communities across Maine will host free meals on Thanksgiving. To add your community meal to this list, please send information to tvmail@wgme.com. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is offering two holiday meal options this Thanksgiving. For anyone who wants to celebrate by cooking their own meal, their Thanksgiving Kits...
Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America
Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
I Finally Met The Spectacular Maine Woman Behind All The Phone Calls
I finally was able to meet someone very special to me. I started here at 92 Moose a year ago. We often get so many wonderful callers who chat with us, answer contest questions and more but there are always a few, "repeat callers". There is one in particular that...
Restaurants Open For Thanksgiving in Central Maine & Beyond
Every holiday is different for every family. Some invited family and friends over to share in the joy of a homecooked meal around the table and others do something different. Whether you are sitting at home or going out, you want your day to be filled with memories and the least amount of stress possible.
newscentermaine.com
Maine Things To Do | L.L. Bean Northern Lights and tree lighting, Cranksgiving Ride, holiday craft fair
Looking for something to do this week? There are a whole bunch of events happening around the state the week of Nov. 15 through Nov. 21.
Pat Callaghan to Retire After 43 Years With News Center Maine
After a long career at News Center Maine a news anchor legend is retiring after being on our televisions for 43 years. Pat Callaghan announced Wednesday that he will be retiring from News Center Maine. If you've lived in Maine all your life, Pat Callaghan has probably been there on...
NECN
Parts of Maine Get Plenty of Snow, Good News for Ski Mountains
Areas of northern Maine were expected to receive as much as nine inches of snow through the day Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou. A winter storm warning for northern Aroostook, Piscataquis and Somerset counties. (See all weather alerts in your area here.) "It’s pretty cold...
WGME
Mainers will get less heating aid this winter
(BDN) -- Nothing seemed unusual or urgent about the phone call requesting heating oil assistance, until just before an Aroostook County Action Program staff member hung up with the senior caller. “She said, ‘Oh it will be so nice to have fuel in our tank. We haven’t had any since...
Party Like It’s 1959 At This Throwback Diner In Maine
Don't you love it when you find something cool in our state that you didn't know existed?. I was recently watching one of my favorite movies "Back To The Future" and was thinking about Lou's Diner. It was the diner in Hill Valley. In 1955, when Marty McFly paid a...
Husson University offers online nursing program to help address Maine's health care needs
BANGOR, Maine — Husson University is taking a different approach for one of its nursing programs, now offering an online Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN-BSN) program for working nurses and students. The idea is to help registered nurses stay on the job, while conveniently earning...
The Majority of Mainers Didn’t Realize This is The Smallest County
Have you ever thought how many people live in your city, state, or county? It seems to me that we always love to read articles about the size of our communities. I have always wondered what county in Maine is the very smallest. Portland, one of the liveliest cities in...
No, there are no active shooters at Maine schools
SANFORD, Maine — The Maine Department of Public Safety said Tuesday it is aware of multiple active shooter threats against schools throughout the state. At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax, agency spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release. Maine State Police have been assisting...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Sustainability group pulls lobster certification over North Atlantic right whales
PORTLAND, Maine — An international nonprofit organization that sets sustainability standards for commercial fishing management has suspended a certification it awarded Maine's lobster industry over concerns about harm to whales. Representatives for Marine Stewardship Council, which is based in London, said Wednesday that the suspension of the Gulf of...
WMTW
Experts discuss importance of mental health following Maine hoax active shooter calls
SANFORD, Maine — Schools across the state were sent into lockdown following a number of hoax phone calls describing an active shooter situation. The call came from an untraceable number, describing a person in black clothing with a long rifle. The first call came into Sanford High around 8:20 a.m. and brought a massive response of police and first responders to the area.
WPFO
First snow of the season on the way for most of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Cold weather has finally arrived for most of Maine and will be with us for all of this week. A storm system moves in Wednesday, bringing much of Maine accumulating snow. We remain cold into next weekend. Monday will be windy and chilly, but with sunny skies. Highs...
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
buffalonynews.net
Wolfden's Pickett Mt Strategic Metal Project in Maine Gains Local Support
Two Proximal Towns Vote in Favor of the Project and Hosting the Potential Infrastructure. THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (WLF.V) ('Wolfden' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on local support for its wholly-owned high-grade polymetallic (Cu-Pb-Zn-Au-Ag) Pickett Mt. Project in Northern Maine in advance of Wolfden filing a rezoning application with the State to allow for the development of a state-of-the-art modern underground mining operation.
