The government has announced an extra bank holiday to mark the coronation of King Charles III next year.The day will be “an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate”, a Downing Street statement said.It will fall on Monday 8 May, two days after the coronation on Saturday 6 May, when Charles will be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla.The coronation will take place in Westminster Abbey, eight months after the monarch’s accession and the death of the Queen.The ceremony will be “rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry” but will also “reflect the monarch’s role...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO