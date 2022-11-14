Read full article on original website
Camilla Parker Bowles Set to Shun $1 Billion Crown for King Charles’ Coronation
Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned queen consort during King Charles III’s coronation, on May 6, 2023.
'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'
Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles Reportedly Could Not Wed Until the Queen Mother Died: ‘She … Disapproved of Camilla’
King Charles allegedly would not have made Camilla Parker Bowles his bride if The Queen Mother were still alive.
Queen Consort Camilla Slips On Low-Heeled Pumps With King Charles III in London
Queen Consort Camilla continued bringing her comfort-focused shoe style to royal visits this week. While in London with King Charles III to visit the “Africa Fashion” exhibit at the storied Victoria and Albert Museum, the Queen Consort wore a black cropped blazer over a matching knee-length dress and a white flounce-collared blouse. Adding to her ensemble’s winter-ready state were black tights.
BBC
York: King Charles unveils first statue of Queen since her death
The King has unveiled a statue to his "beloved" mother in York, the first to be installed since her death. The 6ft 7in (2m) sculpture was designed to celebrate the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and was completed in August, the month before she died. Speaking in front of crowds at...
A month after Queen Elizabeth II's death, the Palace announced the date of King Charles III's coronation
King Charles III's coronation plans have been unveiled, following the death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the date of the crowning ceremony for the new King on Tuesday, October 12, announcing that the event will take place Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, where British monarchs have been crowned for the last 900 years.
King Charles’ Body Language Shows He Could Be a ‘Very Different Monarch’ Than Queen Elizabeth, Says Expert
A body language expert observed King Charles on Remembrance Sunday and said he could be a “very different monarch” than Queen Elizabeth.
classicfm.com
Royal piper’s fanfare wakes King Charles III for first time at London residence
Pipe Major Paul Burns played in the gardens of Clarence House for the first time since King Charles acceded to the throne. The royal family has shared a video of the Piper to the Sovereign, Pipe Major Paul Burns, performing his morning duty of waking up King Charles III to the sound of bagpipes, at Clarence House for the first time.
It's Charles III's first birthday as King next week. How will it be marked?
One of the bonuses of being the British monarch is that you get to celebrate your birthday twice: on your actual birthday and on your official one.
King Charles inherits role from Prince Philip on his 74th birthday
King Charles III, who turns 74 on Monday, is celebrating his first birthday as Britain's reigning monarch.
Will Camilla Be Crowned 'Queen' or 'Queen Consort' at the Coronation?
Buckingham Palace could choose to follow their current line and break with tradition, or risk creating backlash among the British people over Camilla's title.
ELLE DECOR
Inside ‘Britannia,’ Queen Elizabeth II’s Floating Palace
The late Queen Elizabeth II had many royal residences, but it was the Royal Yacht Britannia, a 400-foot-long floating palace, that was closest to her heart. It was there, amid her family and the salty ocean air, that she could find quiet between royal engagements (staff wore rubber shoes and shouting was prohibited to keep noise at a minimum) and enjoy the sun on her private deck. “Britannia is the one place where I can truly relax,” she once said.
King Charles III & Queen Consort Camilla Attend The Festival Of Remembrance For The First Time Since The Queen's Death
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla donned red poppy pins for their appearance at Royal Albert Hall in London for the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 12. The annual event was put in place to honor slain soldiers from Britain and the Commonwealth. This is the first Festival of Remembrance since Queen Elizabeth II's death in September.
Extra bank holiday announced to celebrate King Charles’ coronation
The government has announced an extra bank holiday to mark the coronation of King Charles III next year.The day will be “an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate”, a Downing Street statement said.It will fall on Monday 8 May, two days after the coronation on Saturday 6 May, when Charles will be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla.The coronation will take place in Westminster Abbey, eight months after the monarch’s accession and the death of the Queen.The ceremony will be “rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry” but will also “reflect the monarch’s role...
King Charles lays wreath at the Cenotaph in first Remembrance Sunday as monarch
King Charles III has laid down his wreath at London's Cenotaph in his first Remembrance Sunday service as monarch. Alongside other senior members of the Royal family, the King led the ceremony which remembers those who have died in war. His Majesty can be seen placing his wreath which incorporates...
King Charles III celebrates 74th birthday, new role as park ranger
LONDON — King Charles III has celebrated his first birthday as Britain’s monarch – and in another new role. According to the BBC and Reuters, Buckingham Palace shared a photo on Monday, Charles’ 74th birthday, of the new king leaning against a large tree in Windsor Great Park.
tatler.com
Date is set for King Charles III’s first glittering state banquet at Buckingham Palace
The date has been set for King Charles III’s first state banquet since ascending the throne, with the Prince and Princess of Wales set to join him at Buckingham Palace for a glittering visit in honour of President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa. The King and the Queen Consort...
