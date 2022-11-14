Read full article on original website
Dazed
Ronan Mckenzie explores intimacy, desire, and connection through Selasi
Everything Ronan Mckenzie touches turns to gold. As a photographer, stylist, art curator, and now designer, she is a leading example of how creatives can exist beyond the box they are instructed to place themselves in. Throughout her creative endeavours, Mckenzie has time and time again proved the beauty in authentic connections within communities.
NME
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit to MTV EMAs in “message to the world”
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wore an outfit adorned with photos of Kanye West to last night’s (November 13) MTV EMAs in a “message to the world”. Last month, West was banned from Twitter and Instagram after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages. He went on to say he didn’t believe in the term anti-Semitism and that he’s “jealous” of Jewish culture.
Couple goals: Beyoncé and Jay-Z are tied for the most Grammy nominations of all time
Bow down. Spouses Beyoncé and Jay-Z are officially the queen and king of the Grammy Awards. On Tuesday, the “Renaissance” artist received nine nominations and the “Empire State of Mind” hitmaker received five for the 65th Grammy Awards — bringing each of their career totals to a record-breaking 88 nominations. Mr. and Mrs. Carter are tied for the most Grammy nominations of all time.
NME
DJ and record collector Dez Parkes has died
DJ and record collector Dez Parkes has died. Friend Fitzroy Anthoney Facey, who is also director of The Soul Survives Magazine, confirmed Parkes’ death over the weekend. It is unclear at this stage what caused his death. “It’s with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death...
Actor Steve Martin on the Joys—and the Difficulties—of Collecting Contemporary Indigenous Australian Art
Actor and comedian Steve Martin has long had a passion for collecting art—he even ranked on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list several times in the 1990s. More recently, he has shifted his collecting focuses to works made beginning in the 1970s by contemporary Indigenous Australian artists. With his wife Anne Stringfield, he’s bought works by Bill Whiskey Tjapaltjarri, Timo Hogan, Carlene West, Warlimpirrnga Tjapaltjarri, and Doreen Reid Nakamarra, among many others.
'This man should be put in jail'—NFT bro burns $10 million Frida Kahlo painting as mariachi band plays
"I had to do something drastic to get attention."
Bad Bunny makes history with his Grammy album of the year nomination; here's why
Superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has made Grammy history. His latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," has earned two Grammy Award nominations, including a historic first in the album of the year category — the first Spanish-language album to ever receive such recognition. His album is...
NME
DJ and producer Janette Slack dies, aged 42
DJ and producer Janette Slack has died, aged 42. Her brother Trevor Slack confirmed her death over the weekend in a Facebook post. He wrote: “On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the tragic and sudden passing of Janette Slack on the 13th of November 2022 in Hong Kong.
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Was a Crash Course for Breakout Star Felix Kammerer
There was a point while shooting Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front when Felix Kammerer began to question his life choices. “We were in a field, knee-deep in mud, and it was pouring rain,” recalls the young Austrian actor, recounting his experience on Edward Berger’s World War I drama, an adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s 1928 classic anti-war novel, which is Germany’s contender for the best international film Oscar. “We had these costumes, these wool uniforms, that would just suck up the wet. After the day’s shoot, we’d weigh them and they’d be 100 pounds! Running through the mud, 14...
NME
Roberta Flack’s ALS diagnosis has made it impossible for her to sing
Roberta Flack is unable to sing following her recent ALS diagnosis. A spokesperson for Flack – known for her ballads ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’ and ‘Killing Me Softly with His Song’ – confirmed the singer’s condition in a press statement yesterday (November 14).
NME
Offset pays tribute to Migos bandmate Takeoff: “My heart is shattered”
Offset has shared a lengthy emotional tribute to his late Migos bandmate Takeoff. Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of November 1. He was 28 years old. Last week, the late rapper’s uncle Quavo paid...
NME
Bruce Springsteen ends 50-year ‘Thunder Road’ lyric debate
Bruce Springsteen has finally put an end to the debate about his lyrics on his 1975 single, ‘Thunder Road’. Springsteen’s fans have been confused by the opening lyric on ‘Thunder Road’ for quite some time, with many debating whether or not he sings ‘sways’ or ‘waves’.
NME
Meta to host VR Notorious B.I.G. concert with realistic avatar of the rapper
Meta has announced an upcoming Notorious B.I.G. virtual reality concert. The digital event, dubbed Sky’s the Limit, will premiere exclusively on Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR platform as well as Facebook on December 16, and will feature a realistic avatar of the late rapper. The VR concert will take...
NME
Morrissey cancels Los Angeles gig midway through: “Very sorry. We’ll see you next time”
Morrissey cancelled his Los Angeles gig after just half an hour this weekend due to “unforeseen circumstances” – see footage of his departure below. The singer was playing the Greek Theatre on Saturday night (November 12) as part of a US headline tour when he departed the stage after nine songs.
After Musk Brush-Off, Jimmy Fallon Addresses Death Hoax: ‘I’m Alive!’
The social media rumors fueling Jimmy Fallon’s end have hopefully come to their demise. Fallon wasted no time in addressing the #RIPJimmyFallon hashtag trending on Twitter by insisting once again that he is definitely not deceased, this time with a song. The host opened Wednesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show with a revivalist gospel choir singing “He’s alive!” as Fallon shook on stage. “Ladies and gentlemen. I’ve been to the other side. I’ve seen the pearly gates. I paid $8 for that blue checkmark in the sky,” sang Fallon. “But I want ya’ll to know that I wouldn’t...
NME
The Neighbourhood cuts ties with drummer Brandon Fried following groping accusations
The Neighbourhood have cut ties with drummer Brandon Fried, following accusations that he sexually assaulted singer María Zardoya. Zardoya, who serves as the lead singer of indie pop band The Marías, raised the allegation today (November 14) in a message posted to her Instagram Story. “I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried,” she alleged. “It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced.”
NME
Watch Bruce Springsteen perform ‘Nightshift’ and ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’ on ‘The Tonight Show’
Bruce Springsteen has performed live renditions of ‘Nightshift’ and ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’ on The Tonight Show. Springsteen performed the tracks – both lifted from his recent soul covers album ‘Only the Strong Survive’ – as part of his three-night stint on the talk show, having performed his version of Frank Wilson’s ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ earlier this week.
NME
Nas’ brother responds after 21 Savage says the rapper is “not relevant”
Nas’ brother Jabari Fret has responded to 21 Savage’s assertion that the rapper is “not relevant”. 21 made the comments during a recent appearance in a Clubhouse chatroom titled ‘Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?’. The rapper questioned what users meant by “relevant”, before explaining why he thinks the term no longer applies to Nas.
NME
Listen to ‘Act 1′ of Smashing Pumpkins’ new rock opera ‘ATUM’
Smashing Pumpkins have released the first part of their new 33-song rock opera ‘ATUM’ – listen below. In September, the band announced the new three-part opera, serving as a sequel to the band’s classic double records ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’ (1995) and ‘Machina/The Machines Of God’ (2000).
Gizmodo
Why Interview With the Vampire's Finale Didn't Stick to the Book
As fans of Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire know, when Louis and Claudia first attempt to murder Lestat in the books, it’s a much less gory affair than the AMC series—which just released its season one finale—might lead you to believe. Instead of show’s campy...
