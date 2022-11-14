There was a point while shooting Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front when Felix Kammerer began to question his life choices. “We were in a field, knee-deep in mud, and it was pouring rain,” recalls the young Austrian actor, recounting his experience on Edward Berger’s World War I drama, an adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s 1928 classic anti-war novel, which is Germany’s contender for the best international film Oscar. “We had these costumes, these wool uniforms, that would just suck up the wet. After the day’s shoot, we’d weigh them and they’d be 100 pounds! Running through the mud, 14...

