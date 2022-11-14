Read full article on original website
Camilla Parker Bowles Set to Shun $1 Billion Crown for King Charles’ Coronation
Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned queen consort during King Charles III’s coronation, on May 6, 2023.
'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'
Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles Reportedly Could Not Wed Until the Queen Mother Died: ‘She … Disapproved of Camilla’
King Charles allegedly would not have made Camilla Parker Bowles his bride if The Queen Mother were still alive.
Queen Consort Camilla Slips On Low-Heeled Pumps With King Charles III in London
Queen Consort Camilla continued bringing her comfort-focused shoe style to royal visits this week. While in London with King Charles III to visit the “Africa Fashion” exhibit at the storied Victoria and Albert Museum, the Queen Consort wore a black cropped blazer over a matching knee-length dress and a white flounce-collared blouse. Adding to her ensemble’s winter-ready state were black tights.
King Charles To Sell Late Queen Elizabeth’s Prized Horses In Big Split From Royal Norms
Queen Elizabeth was known for sticking to protocol and personal routines throughout her decades-long reign, but she was also famously known for being hands-on. This saw the queen nurture a love of horses and horseback riding, which in turn saw her have dozens of racehorses. Her son, who is now King Charles after her passing, inherited those horses – but he is planning on selling them.
purewow.com
King Charles Gives Candid Speech After Unveiling New Statue of Mom Queen Elizabeth
King Charles is honoring the life and reign of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth. Today, the king unveiled a brand-new statue of his mom outside York Minster, the largest cathedral in Northern Europe. He also gave a heartfelt speech and explained how he hopes to carry on her legacy. King...
A month after Queen Elizabeth II's death, the Palace announced the date of King Charles III's coronation
King Charles III's coronation plans have been unveiled, following the death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the date of the crowning ceremony for the new King on Tuesday, October 12, announcing that the event will take place Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, where British monarchs have been crowned for the last 900 years.
King Charles’ Body Language Shows He Could Be a ‘Very Different Monarch’ Than Queen Elizabeth, Says Expert
A body language expert observed King Charles on Remembrance Sunday and said he could be a “very different monarch” than Queen Elizabeth.
classicfm.com
Royal piper’s fanfare wakes King Charles III for first time at London residence
Pipe Major Paul Burns played in the gardens of Clarence House for the first time since King Charles acceded to the throne. The royal family has shared a video of the Piper to the Sovereign, Pipe Major Paul Burns, performing his morning duty of waking up King Charles III to the sound of bagpipes, at Clarence House for the first time.
Marie Claire
Prince William Is Actively Planning King Charles’ Coronation—Much Like Prince Philip Did for Queen Elizabeth
Plans for King Charles’ coronation on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London are well underway, with the ceremony slated to be shorter, smaller, and sooner than his mother’s before him. Viewers of The Crown—or students of history—remember Prince Philip’s integral role in the coronation planning for...
Inside King Charles III and the Queen’s ‘Unspoken’ Deal About Camilla’s Queen Consort Role
A quiet arrangement. King Charles III and the late Queen Elizabeth II had an “unspoken” deal about naming Camilla as Queen Consort — and it involved Prince Andrew. “You may recall that Prince Andrew was enmeshed in the Jeffrey Epstein [case],” royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively told Us Weekly in an interview on Tuesday, November 1, while talking about his new book, The King: The Life of King Charles III. “Charles was instrumental in making sure that, with [Prince] William’s backing, that Andrew was more or less drummed out of the family.”
King Charles’ Net Worth Reveals What He Inherited From the Queen & How He Makes His Money Now That He’s a Monarch
Since he ascended to the throne, royal well-wishers have wondered about King Charles’ net worth and what he inherited after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III, whose full name is Charles Philip Arthur George, is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and the older brother of Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. He is also the father of Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, whom he shared with his late wife Diana, Princess of Wales. Charles and Diana were...
ELLE DECOR
Inside ‘Britannia,’ Queen Elizabeth II’s Floating Palace
The late Queen Elizabeth II had many royal residences, but it was the Royal Yacht Britannia, a 400-foot-long floating palace, that was closest to her heart. It was there, amid her family and the salty ocean air, that she could find quiet between royal engagements (staff wore rubber shoes and shouting was prohibited to keep noise at a minimum) and enjoy the sun on her private deck. “Britannia is the one place where I can truly relax,” she once said.
Will Camilla Be Crowned 'Queen' or 'Queen Consort' at the Coronation?
Buckingham Palace could choose to follow their current line and break with tradition, or risk creating backlash among the British people over Camilla's title.
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Attend Festival of Remembrance for 1st Time Since Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Continuing tradition. King Charles III attended the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance in London on Saturday, November 12, for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II died. The 73-year-old appeared at Royal Albert Hall alongside Queen Consort Camilla as well as Prince William and Princess Kate to remember...
Queen Victoria's 9 Children: Everything to Know
She's known as the teen queen of Britain, but Queen Victoria was also a mom. Queen Victoria acceded to the throne in 1837 when she was 18 years old. As historian Daisy Goodwin told PEOPLE, this was a revelatory moment for the United Kingdom. Goodwin explained, "That is a huge deal. After a succession of old men, they had a teenage woman running the country." She and her husband, Prince Albert, had a true love match when they married in 1840, and the pair had nine children together.
Extra bank holiday announced to celebrate King Charles’ coronation
The government has announced an extra bank holiday to mark the coronation of King Charles III next year.The day will be “an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate”, a Downing Street statement said.It will fall on Monday 8 May, two days after the coronation on Saturday 6 May, when Charles will be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla.The coronation will take place in Westminster Abbey, eight months after the monarch’s accession and the death of the Queen.The ceremony will be “rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry” but will also “reflect the monarch’s role...
Britain's King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service for first time as monarch
King Charles III has led Britain's annual Remembrance Sunday service for the first time as monarch.
King Charles III celebrates 74th birthday, new role as park ranger
LONDON — King Charles III has celebrated his first birthday as Britain’s monarch – and in another new role. According to the BBC and Reuters, Buckingham Palace shared a photo on Monday, Charles’ 74th birthday, of the new king leaning against a large tree in Windsor Great Park.
