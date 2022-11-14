ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Chelsea Have Entered The Race To Sign Youssoufa Moukoko

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V8irm_0jALNtJ700

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chelsea are continuing their ventures into the wonderful world of wonderkids' and have reportedly entered the race to sign 17-year old Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund.

The young striker has been tasked with filling in the gap Erling Haaland made when he left Dortmund this summer, and he is doing quite an admirable job considering his age at the moment.

Chelsea are adamant about building for the future by signing the world's best young talent's, and Moukoko is a player they may attempt to sign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQDYp_0jALNtJ700
Chelsea have entered the race to sign Youssoufa Moukoko.

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea have joined the race to sign highly rated 17-year old striker Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund.

There are a number of Premier League clubs with interest at the moment, including Manchester United and Liverpool. It will be a heavy race for the player, who is admired by many clubs worldwide.

Moukoko has six goals and six assists in 22 games for Dortmund this season, which is a highly impressive return for a player of his age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AzJUk_0jALNtJ700
Youssoufa Moukoko;s current deal runs out in June 2023.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Contract talks between the player and the club have reportedly stalled, with Moukoko's current deal running out in June 2023.

If the player does not sign a new deal, he can leave on a free next summer, which considering his quality and potential, is a deal almost any top club will be desperate to complete.

Keep an eye on Chelsea's interest in Youssoufa Moukoko.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
BBC

Twitter is in meltdown over Cristiano Ronaldo interview

Fans and pundits on Twitter are reeling after Cristiano Ronaldo ripped into Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old Portuguese star, who did not play in United's win over Fulham on Sunday, said Ten Hag and others at the club are trying to force him out, adding he feels 'betrayed'.
BBC

Benjamin Mendy: Pep Guardiola tells court he does not know player's life

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told a court Benjamin Mendy was "a really good boy" and he did not know what the player did in his spare time. Mr Mendy, 28, has denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
Citrus County Chronicle

AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo's Man United future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward's incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo's position at United is considered untenable after saying he...
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy