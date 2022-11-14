ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting QB in Week 11

By Field Level Media
 2 days ago
Baker Mayfield is returning to starting quarterback in Week 11.

Erstwhile starter PJ Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Thursday's game against the Atlanta Falcons and won't be available against the Baltimore Ravens this week.

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during pregame warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
CHARLOTTE, NC
