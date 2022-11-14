Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting QB in Week 11

The Houston Texans claimed return specialist Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday, one day after he was released by the Green Bay Packers, multiple outlets reported. It's the second consecutive day the Texans have claimed another team's castoff. The Texans claimed running back Eno Benjamin off waivers Tuesday from the Arizona Cardinals. Rodgers was a third-round pick (85th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. Rodgers fumbled four times on special teams this season, including one that set up a Dallas Cowboys touchdown on Sunday. He played in 26 games over two seasons, catching eight passes for 95 yards. He returned 40 punts for 305 yards and 17 kickoffs for 321 yards. --Field Level Media

