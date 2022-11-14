Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting QB in Week 11

Related
John Harbaugh's Comment On Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral
Despite Baker Mayfield's struggles this season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is refusing to take the former No. 1 overall pick lightly. Harbaugh faced Mayfield several times when he was with the Cleveland Browns. He'll see him again this weekend when Mayfield makes his return to the starting lineup for the Carolina Panthers.
JUST IN: Panthers QB Plan vs Ravens Changes
Friday morning Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters that PJ Walker would continue to be the starting quarterback when they head to Baltimore for a Week 11 matchup with the Ravens. That plan has now changed. Wilks told the media Monday morning that Walker had an MRI and...
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
Panthers' Baker Mayfield to start vs Ravens, PJ Walker out with high ankle sprain
Carolina Panthers coach Stever Wilks announced Monday that Baker Mayfield will be starting Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after PJ Walker was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.
Lamar Jackson responds to Baker Mayfield’s quote about his mom
Baker Mayfield once famously said he was intimidated by Lamar Jackson’s mother. Jackson himself found out about that for the first time on Wednesday. Jackson was asked Wednesday about Mayfield’s joking admission that he found Jackson’s mother Felicia Jones to be a thoroughly intimidating figure. Jackson was remarkably unaware of this, and clearly found it hilarious.
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during pregame warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against the Ravens
Panthers roll into Baltimore as big underdogs.
Matt Ryan will remain the Colts starting quarterback
Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt...
Browns RB Nick Chubb Weighs in on Practice Snaps Between Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb shared how he views things with Deshaun Watson back at practice.
Lions WR DJ Chark practices for first time since September
DJ Chark practiced Wednesday with the Detroit Lions for the first time since injuring his ankle Sept. 25. Chark, 26, caught a touchdown pass in Week 1 and collected seven receptions in the first three games before missing six games with an ankle injury. He landed on injured reserve on Oct. 22. "We're going to let him run around today, we're going to start his clock," Lions coach Dan Campbell...
Reports: Texans claim Amari Rodgers off waivers
The Houston Texans claimed return specialist Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday, one day after he was released by the Green Bay Packers, multiple outlets reported. It's the second consecutive day the Texans have claimed another team's castoff. The Texans claimed running back Eno Benjamin off waivers Tuesday from the Arizona Cardinals. Rodgers was a third-round pick (85th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. Rodgers fumbled four times on special teams this season, including one that set up a Dallas Cowboys touchdown on Sunday. He played in 26 games over two seasons, catching eight passes for 95 yards. He returned 40 punts for 305 yards and 17 kickoffs for 321 yards. --Field Level Media
Blizzard warning plowing odds for Bills-Browns
The forecast for Buffalo calls for more than two feet of snow and falling point totals on Sunday. Books are moving their morning lines to reflect changes in the weather that could bring a massive amount of snow before, during and after the Week 11 NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns. Models vary in projections for lake effect snow for western New York, with Buffalo projected to...
