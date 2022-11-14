ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

By Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
News-Herald
News-Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5j8P_0jALNQuA00

Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting QB in Week 11

Baker Mayfield is returning to starting quarterback in Week 11. Erstwhile starter PJ Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Thursday's game against the Atlanta Falcons and won't be available against the Baltimore Ravens this week. Sam Darnold will back up Mayfield, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday. Walker played the entire game against the Bengals, completing 10 of 16 passes for 108 yards. Walker started the past five games after Mayfield injured his ankle, but then remained the starter even after Mayfield was healthy enough to return. Walker went 2-3. Mayfield is 1-4 as the starter this season, completing 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,117 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. Darnold just came off injured reserve and was activated last week after suffering a high-ankle sprain during a preseason game. He has not appeared in a game this season. The Panthers (3-7) visit the Ravens (6-3) on Sunday. The Ravens are coming off their bye week. Mayfield is 3-5 lifetime against the Ravens, making those starts as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News-Herald

Jets take another shot at ending Patriots' hex

When the New York Jets clashed with the New England Patriots in Week 8, it looked as if the Jets were in prime position to shake a 12-game losing streak against their AFC East rivals. New York was riding a four-game winning streak, quarterback Zach Wilson was playing with confidence, and the Jets were playing at home -- which happens to be the only place they've been able to win a regular-season game against New England over the past 13 years. ...
NEW YORK STATE
News-Herald

Chiefs go for division KO punch at second-place Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the driver's seat to win the AFC West. Their chance to buckle the second-place Los Angeles Chargers into the second row comes in primetime on Sunday night in Inglewood, Calif. After losing to the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 16, the Chiefs (7-2) have won three straight games. Most recently, Kansas City topped the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars this past weekend behind a signature performance from Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback completed 26 of 35 passes for 331 yards and four...
KANSAS CITY, MO
News-Herald

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Nov 17, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) attempts to break a tackle by Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NASHVILLE, TN
News-Herald

Derrick Henry throws, runs Titans past Packers

Ryan Tannehill passed for 333 yards and two touchdowns and Derrick Henry rushed and threw for a score to lead the visiting Tennessee Titans to a 27-17 victory against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Tennessee (7-3) won for the seventh time in eight games, prevailing behind a disciplined defense and an opportunistic attack that thrived through the air as Henry, the league rushing leader, struggled to get untracked. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
News-Herald

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to play at Vikings

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is back in the lineup as Dallas heads into a Week 11 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Elliott's knee is no longer hindering his lateral movement or short-area explosiveness. "I anticipate him going," McCarthy said of Elliott's return from a three-week absence that included the Cowboys' bye week. ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
News-Herald

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (56) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
TAMPA, FL
News-Herald

Titans OL Ben Jones among starters ruled out vs. Pack

Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones (concussion) and kicker Randy Bullock (calf) are among four starters ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers. The team on Wednesday also ruled out safety Amani Hooker (shoulder) and outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip). Backup safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. (hamstring) has also been ruled out for the Week 11 opener. Jones had started every game this season. This will be the...
NASHVILLE, TN
News-Herald

Woebegone Broncos, Raiders clamor for success

Raiders Week in Denver arrived with little fanfare as the AFC West rivals prepare to face off with a combined record of 5-13 in 2022. Las Vegas comes to town as the conversation stirs around both franchises is fixed more on survival than superiority. The ones trying to survive might be the head coaches. The Broncos (3-6) and Raiders (2-7) meet in Denver on Sunday with playoff hopes all but...
DENVER, CO
News-Herald

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out vs. Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been ruled out for this weekend's game against the host Los Angeles Chargers, coach Andy Reid announced Friday. Smith-Schuster sustained a concussion when he was hit in the third quarter of the Chiefs' 27-17 victory over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. Kansas City (7-2) also will be without wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdominal), who was placed on injured reserve Thursday, against...
KANSAS CITY, MO
News-Herald

Packers hope offense is here to stay as Titans come to town

Stopping a five-game losing streak by any means possible beats the alternative. Still, the Green Bay Packers felt they might also have relocated their groove, to boot, after snapping a lengthy midseason skid with a 31-28 overtime victory against Dallas last week. Will rookie wide receiver Christian Watson remain the revelation he was in catching three touchdown passes against the Cowboys? The Packers are eager to find out whether or not their offense can keep rolling when they host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
News-Herald

Lions WR DJ Chark practices for first time since September

DJ Chark practiced Wednesday with the Detroit Lions for the first time since injuring his ankle Sept. 25. Chark, 26, caught a touchdown pass in Week 1 and collected seven receptions in the first three games before missing six games with an ankle injury. He landed on injured reserve on Oct. 22. "We're going to let him run around today, we're going to start his clock," Lions coach Dan Campbell...
DETROIT, MI
News-Herald

Fritz Pollard Alliance probing Colts hire of Jeff Saturday

NFL interim coach promotions are not subject to the diversity-driven Rooney Rule, but the Fritz Pollard Alliance formally opened an inquiry into the Indianapolis Colts' decision to replace Frank Reich with former player Jeff Saturday. "In light of the recent interim head coaching hire in Indianapolis, the FPA has initiated an inquiry with the NFL into whether this hiring process conformed with NFL Hiring Guidelines for naming an interim Head Coach," a statement from the organization said. ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
News-Herald

Confident Commanders head to Houston behind Taylor Heinicke

In the aftermath of a Monday night win over the Eagles, the Washington Commanders had two pressing roster issues to address in Week 11. The Commanders (5-5) travel to face the Houston Texans (1-7-1) on Sunday at NRG Stadium most likely without quarterback Carson Wentz (finger), who was cleared to start throwing but not designated to return to the active roster. Taylor Heinicke will make his fifth start of the...
HOUSTON, TX
News-Herald

Bills-Browns over-under swings wildly with move to Detroit

A change in venue for the Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game on Sunday led to a major swing in the game's over-under odds and the cancellation of some bets. The NFL announced Thursday that the game would be moved from Orchard Park, N.Y., where five-plus feet of snow is expected this week, to Detroit. Caesars Sportsbook subsequently tweeted, "Bets placed on this event prior to the location change will be void." ...
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald

Lambeau Field

Packers fans in the Madison area looking to tune into Green Bay's battle against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Lambeau Field will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
News-Herald

NFL mulls relocating Bills-Browns due to blizzard

The NFL is monitoring the impending blizzard set to blanket western New York and has been in touch with the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns about possibly moving their Sunday game, per multiple reports. Weather Channel projected Thursday morning that as much as five feet of snow could blanket the region Friday and Saturday. Playing in Detroit is an option being considered along with several other locations, per Cleveland.com. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald

Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade against Titans

State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. Offense: C-minus Green Bay knew it would be tough sledding against this stout run defense for Tennessee. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon found that out early and often, combining for 53 yards on 18 carries. Aaron Rodgers got worse as the game went on, missing badly...
GREEN BAY, WI
News-Herald

News-Herald

Lenoir City, TN
712
Followers
2K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.

 https://www.news-herald.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy