FOX Sports
Wild take on the Penguins in a non-conference matchup
Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a non-conference matchup. Minnesota is 7-6-2 overall and 2-4-1 at home. The Wild have a 2-3-1 record in games their opponents commit...
Kings 2022-2023 Season Is Downright Offensive; Defensive Struggles Continue
The Los Angeles Kings look a bit different this season. Aside from the defense and goaltending struggling, the offense has been clicking at a high rate. The Kings have been known as a defense-first, grinding team but that seems to have changed this season. The Kings are second in the...
Yardbarker
Wild’s Kaprizov & Shaw Lift Team, Steel Continues Struggles
The Minnesota Wild had an eventful road trip this past week when they traveled to California and Washington State for a quick three games before they went home for one more. They faced the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken for the second time this season while they took on the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks for the first time. They secured wins against the Ducks and Kraken but lost to the Kings and Sharks.
Detroit News
Red Wings have opportunity to reverse road struggles next three games
Little Caesars Arena has been more than pleasant for the Red Wings, as home games normally should be for teams. Going on the road and having success, though, that's been something the Wings haven't been able to do very often thus far. But there's opportunity these next three road games...
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant makes Jose Alvarado instantly regret hitting him with the too-small celly
Zion Williamson was a notable absence on Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the Memphis Grizzlies. It was supposed to be a battle between two of the brightest young stars in the NBA, with the prospect of Zion going toe-to-toe against Ja Morant. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t to be.
‘You tell me’: Suns star Devin Booker’s blunt reaction to key reason behind Phoenix’s downfall vs. Heat
Monday night produced quite a tremendous matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA right now. In the end, it was the Miami Heat that edged out the Phoenix Suns, 113-112, in a thrilling contest that went down the wire. It was another disappointing loss for the Suns,...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
Sabres have lost 7 straight in regulation, worst skid under coach Don Granato
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Sabres opened a three-game road trip with a 4-1 loss to the Senators, and have now dropped seven straight in regulation for the first time in 127 games under coach Don Granato. With the youngest lineup in the NHL, the Sabres (7-10-0) are 14th in the Eastern Conference and have […]
Jack Hughes savagely claps back at reporter amid Devils winning streak
The New Jersey Devils look like one of the best teams in hockey right now and Jack Hughes isn’t trying to hear any negativity regarding the team’s performance. After a reporter tried to nitpick some issues in the Devils’ play of late, Hughes swiftly shut her down by referring to the team’s nine-game winning streak, via B/R Open Ice.
FOX Sports
Blues take on the Blackhawks on 3-game win streak
St. Louis Blues (5-8-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-5-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Chicago Blackhawks trying to prolong a three-game win streak. Chicago is 6-5-3 overall with a 0-2-1 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have...
RUMOR: Idea of Jonathan Toews playing with Nathan MacKinnon gets intriguing reaction from Kyle Davidson
Chicago Blackhawks star forward Jonathan Toews is in the last year of his current deal, so rumors about him potentially getting unloaded via a trade by the only team he’s played so far in the NHL are always going to be floating around. When Mark Lazerus of The Athletic joked (sort of?) about the idea […] The post RUMOR: Idea of Jonathan Toews playing with Nathan MacKinnon gets intriguing reaction from Kyle Davidson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Senators GM makes trade admission amid slow start to season
The Ottawa Senators entered this season with a bit of promise. They acquired high-scoring forward Alex DeBrincat, goaltender Cam Talbot, and veteran Claude Giroux with the hope of turning their fortunes around. Unfortunately, things haven’t panned out. The Senators sit last in the Atlantic Division with a 6-9-1 record. Ottawa’s...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Fox Stepping Up for Struggling Defense
The New York Rangers have yet to play to their potential early this season but they do have a few key players who are off to strong starts, with Adam Fox leading the way. The 2020-21 Norris Trophy winner has excelled at both ends of the ice, which is especially important given that no other defensemen have produced offensively.
ESPN
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings
The Edmonton Oilers return to Rogers Place on Wednesday for an 8:00 p.m. matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin at...
Yardbarker
Panthers Will Need Tkachuk to Control His Gritty Game
The Florida Panthers are off to a decent start with a 7-5-1 record. Of course, everyone has been doing their part to get better, but one of the biggest pieces to help the team has been forward Matthew Tkachuk, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Calgary Flames.
ESPN
Devils beat Canadiens 5-1, extend winning streak to 10 games
MONTREAL -- — Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves. “It all...
FOX Sports
Lightning take on the Flames following overtime victory
Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Calgary Flames after the Lightning knocked off the Dallas Stars 5-4 in overtime. Tampa Bay has a 5-2-1 record at home and an 8-6-1...
Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder
The New York Knicks’ players decided to take action following their recent 145-135 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Julius Randle reportedly called for a players only team dinner on Monday night ahead of the Knicks’ road game against the Jazz in Utah, per Steve Popper. The players said it was a […] The post Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Filip Hronek Looks Rejuvenated in 2022-23
Maybe it’s because of the new coaching staff. Maybe it’s because of how he’s been styling his facial hair lately. Regardless of the reason why, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek has looked like a new man early on this season. It’s a welcome sight too. Prior...
