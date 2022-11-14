Read full article on original website
Related
nbc25news.com
Auto shops brace for increase in potholes, car repairs in winter months
LANSING, Mich. — It's been a year since President Joe Biden signed the historic bipartisan infrastructure bill, and heading into another cold winter in the "mitten," many Michigan drivers have infrastructure top of mind, including the auto shop workers who will have to deal with the state's aging roads and bridges.
nbc25news.com
Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The accused shooter that killed a 21-year-old man near Western Michigan University's campus has been taken into custody. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety worked with the Lansing Police Department to identify the suspect as a Lansing resident. Shooting: Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan...
nbc25news.com
Battle Creek firefighters save dog from burning home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A home on Van Buren Street caught fire Sunday, forcing firefighters to enter the home and save anyone - and any animal - inside. Kalamazoo County: Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU campus. Firefighters rescued a dog from the fire, but no one...
nbc25news.com
Police K9 injured after 6 hour standoff with Grand Rapids man
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 24-year-old Grand Rapids man is in custody after stabbing a police K9 and barricading himself inside a home for more than 6 hours Sunday night. Just before 8 p.m., police were looking for a suspect wanted for previous assault when they say the man run into a residence on Leonard St. NW near Brownwood Ave NW, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Comments / 0