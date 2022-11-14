ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect throws evidence from car during Kan. high-speed chase

HARVEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two people from Texas after a high-speed chase that began in Saline County and ended in Harvey County. Just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a Saline County deputy observed a BMW 328 traveling 88mph on Interstate 70 west of Salina, according to Undersheriff Brent Melander.
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
