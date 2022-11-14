There’s just something beautiful about the way Daniel Craig says the word “murder” in his Benoit Blanc accent. Craig says the words a few times in the trailer for Glass Onion, the new sequel to Rian Johnson’s surprise hit mystery film Knives Out from 2019. In this new installment, Craig’s master sleuth Benoit Blanc just happens to witness a murder at what’s supposed to be a murder mystery party among friends. So who is the real killer? I mean, obviously we don’t know now, but Blanc is sure to figure things out before the final credits roll.

9 DAYS AGO