Robert Downey Jr. Steps Out With His New Look After His Kids Shave His Head
Just before Halloween, the actor shared an Instagram video of his and wife Susan Downey's kids Exton, 10, and Avri, 8, shaving his head upon his request for his upcoming role in the HBO limited series The Sympathizer. And this weekend, RBJ stepped out to showcase his new look upon the masses.
Director Antoine Fuqua hopes Will Smith’s Oscars slap will not overshadow new film ‘Emancipation’
Director Antoine Fuqua has shared his hope that audiences can move on from Will Smith’s Oscars slap. Fuqua, whose previous films include Training Day and The Equalizer, is set to release his latest movie Emancipation next month. Set in Louisiana in the late 19th century, the film features Smith...
‘Pinocchio’ Star Gregory Mann Chases Fatherly Love in Trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Animated Musical
Pinocchio, a wooden puppet who wishes to be a real boy, chases fatherly love in the official trailer for Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion musical adaptation of the classic tale that Netflix dropped on Wednesday. “People are sometimes afraid of things they don’t know,” Gepetto, a grieving father voiced by David Bradley who carves the wooden puppet Pinocchio after the death of his son, tells the titular character of Pinocchio voiced by newcomer Gregory Mann in the stop-motion musical adaptation of the fantasy drama. More from The Hollywood ReporterPrice Hikes at Streaming Giants May Fuel Churn Rates As Consumers Opt OutImelda...
digitalspy.com
Netflix releases trailer for Robert Downey Jr's new movie about his late father
Netflix has released the trailer for Sr., a documentary about Robert Downey Jr.'s late father. Shot over three years, the film examines Robert Downey Sr.'s career as a boundary-pushing filmmaker, including his decision to pursue one final film, as well as his life and relationship with his son. Soundtracked by...
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
thesource.com
Director Antoine Fuqua Says That The Will Smith Slap Didn’t Delay Upcoming ‘Emancipation’ Movie From Releasing
Following his incident with Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, Will Smith faced a large amount of backlash from the entertainment industry. He left the Academy right before he was hit with a 10-year ban from the Academy Awards, projects were put on hold, and his almost perfect public image was nearly tarnished.
SFGate
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
ComicBook
Magic Mike's Last Dance Trailer Officially Released
Magic Mike is gearing up for one final ride and it's hitting the big screen next year. Channing Tatum is returning to play his beloved stripper in Magic Mike's Last Dance, which will round out the Magic Mike trilogy. The film was initially planned as a streaming exclusive for HBO Max, but has since been reworked for a theatrical release. We may still be a few months from said release, but fans will be getting a big glimpse of footage from the new movie this week.
Matthew Perry says '17 Again' costar Zac Efron turned down playing a younger version of him again in a new movie
Matthew Perry said he asked Zac Efron to play a younger version of him in a new movie, but the star declined the offer.
Steven Spielberg Is Still Texting Michelle Williams Family Photos Over a Year After ‘Fabelmans’
Michelle Williams is now part of Steven Spielberg’s family for real. The four-time Oscar-nominated actress revealed that “The Fabelmans” director Spielberg still sends her photos of his parents, Leah Adler and Arnold Spielberg, over a year after wrapping production on his autobiographical film. Williams plays Mitzi, based on Adler, while Paul Dano is Spielberg’s surrogate father as Burt Fabelman. “We’re still talking about his parents. We were just texting about his parents,” Williams said during the MoMA Contenders series panel post-screening. “I am still getting family photos, things I have never seen, and the archives and the memories and the love.” “The Fabelmans”...
NME
Quentin Tarantino criticises decision to make character white in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Taxi Driver’
Quentin Tarantino has shared some criticism of the film Taxi Driver, claiming certain casting choices watered down the original script. The director dedicated a chapter in his latest book Cinema Speculation to Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film, which he has previously described as “may be the greatest first-person character study ever committed to film”.
WATCH: ‘John Wick 4’ Trailer With Keanu Reeves Released
With John Wick: Chapter 4 slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023, Lionsgate released the first trailer of Keanu Reeve’s latest action-packed film. According to its IMDb, John Wick 4 follows Keanu Reeves’ character as he takes on his most lethal adversaries yet. “With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.”
Seth Rogen on Emotional Filming of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’: “I Saw Him Cry Dozens of Times”
The film, based on the famous filmmaker's childhood, premiered at AFI Fest on Sunday, where co-writer Tony Kushner revealed the meaning behind the 'Fabelman' family name. On Sunday night, Steven Spielberg debuted his highly personal new film The Fabelmans at TCL Chinese Theatre, just steps away from where his hand and footprints are memorialized in cement. The movie, which he also co-wrote as well as directed, traces a slightly fictionalized version of his early life and his journey to becoming the world’s most famous filmmaker — and the family that helped him get there.
‘Glass Onion’ Trailer: A New Benoit Blanc Mystery on Netflix
There’s just something beautiful about the way Daniel Craig says the word “murder” in his Benoit Blanc accent. Craig says the words a few times in the trailer for Glass Onion, the new sequel to Rian Johnson’s surprise hit mystery film Knives Out from 2019. In this new installment, Craig’s master sleuth Benoit Blanc just happens to witness a murder at what’s supposed to be a murder mystery party among friends. So who is the real killer? I mean, obviously we don’t know now, but Blanc is sure to figure things out before the final credits roll.
EW.com
Noah Centineo is a CIA agent who pounds White Claw in the new trailer for Netflix's The Recruit
To all the villains we've seen on screen before: Watch out. Noah Centineo is officially suiting up in the new trailer for Netflix's upcoming spy series The Recruit. The Black Adam actor stars as Owen Hendricks, a 24-year-old lawyer at the CIA who is just trying to survive his first week on the job when he uncovers a blackmail letter from a former operative named Max Meladze (Laura Haddock). When she threatens to expose the agency's secrets, Owen must learn to navigate the dark world of political espionage and blend in with a bunch of devious power players in order to save the day.
digitalspy.com
Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley's new movies left without release dates
Star Wars alums Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley both have exciting new movies coming out – but both pictures have now been left without release dates. The distribution company STX has undergone a major reconstruction and has since announced it will no longer distribute films but will only act as a production company. That has left a number of major movies without distribution deals and, therefore, release dates.
Elle
'Blonde' Star Ana De Armas To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina'
Get ready for a new powerful duo to take over our screens: Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves. The 34-year-old Blonde star and The Matrix actor are teaming up for a new film titled Ballerina - a spin-off to the latter's hit action franchise John Wick, with de Armas in a leading role.
Business Insider
Chris Hemsworth says Marvel 'stepped in' and stopped documentary show 'Limitless' after he injured himself before filming 'Thor 4'
Chris Hemsworth said Marvel producers delayed the filming of one of the challenges on his new show. In "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth," the Marvel star climbs a rope thousands of feet above ground. Hemsworth said Marvel "stepped in" after he blew "out my ankle" before "Thor: Love and Thunder." In...
The First Image From the New ‘Evil Dead’ Is Here
What better day for some Evil Dead news than on Halloween? Those are two things that go together like chocolate and peanut butter, preferably in one of those delicious Reese’s pumpkins that I am currently stealing from my children’s treat bags. (Please do not tell them.) A fifth...
Sylvester Stallone Says ‘Creed III’ Is ‘Quite Different’ Than What He Would Have Done
Creed III may be a masterpiece. It might be a flop. Either way, it will mark a turning point in the franchise: The first movie from the Rocky/Creed series without an appearance from Sylvester Stallone, the man who created Rocky Balboa, wrote or co-wrote almost every previous film, and played the character for more than 40 years. Rocky may be referenced in the film — his name is mentioned in its trailer — but Stallone himself is not in it.
ScreenCrush
