The downfall of FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried sends shockwaves through the crypto world

FTX investors fear they lost everything, and wonder if there's anything they can do
FTX spent big money to make trading crypto popular and gain people's trust. The company had an arena in Miami named after it and aired scores of TV commercials with superstars like Tom Brady and Steph Curry. "I'm not an expert and I don't need to be," NBA champion Curry...
Indian startup launches country's first privately built rocket
An Indian aerospace startup has launched the country's first privately made rocket – a milestone in India's effort to foster a private space industry. The rocket, called Vikram-S, was launched to applause from onlookers Friday morning from the government-run Satish Dhawan Space Center, near the city of Chennai. It...
The U.S. moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration declared Thursday that Saudi Arabia's crown prince should be considered immune from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, a turnaround from Joe Biden's passionate campaign trail denunciations of Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the brutal slaying. The administration...
Court sentences Chinese spy to 20 years for trying to steal U.S. trade secrets
The first Chinese intelligence officer to be extradited to the U.S. has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to steal high-tech aviation trade secrets from an American company. Yanjun Xu was convicted by a federal jury in Cincinnati last November of conspiracy to commit economic espionage, conspiracy...
In southern China, residents revolt against COVID-19 controls
Frustrated residents in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou smashed temporary barriers and marched through streets in revolt earlier this week against strict COVID-19 controls, according to online videos and reports. The violence comes just weeks before next month's third anniversary of the emergence of COVID-19 — and as China...
The FBI alleges TikTok poses national security concerns
The head of the FBI says the bureau has "national security concerns" about the U.S. operations of TikTok, warning that the Chinese government could potentially use the popular video-sharing app to influence American users or control their devices. The FBI has "a number of concerns," director Christopher Wray told a...
Low-income countries want more money for climate damage. They're unlikely to get it.
Facing mounting pressure to compensate low-income countries for damages they're suffering from climate change, wealthy nations may try to move money they've already promised to other global warming goals rather than come up with new funding, according to experts and participants at the United Nations climate conference in Egypt. A...
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire U.S.
North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland.
