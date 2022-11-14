Read full article on original website
Joe Salem Dinner now in its 79th year of making sure everyone has a Thanksgiving feast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 79th annual Joe Salem Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. Dinner will be handed out at Sokol Corpus Christi Gym located at 5502 Kostoryz. Guests may line up in their vehicles in the the...
Corpus Christi nonprofit seeks to give back to area single mothers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While there are many assistance programs for those in need, none focus on struggling single moms. Majesty Outdoors, a non profit group that relocated to the Coastal Bend five years ago -- found thousands of households who may need the services they offer for free.
Pet Of The Week: Simba
Stop by and visit Simba and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.
Local comedian dies after contracting RSV
An Odem man, well known in the comedy community, died on November 11 at a San Antonio hospital after contracting RSV.
Corpus Christi coffee shops take part in Sleeves of Support campaign
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — November is National Adoption Month -- a time to address adoption issues in our area and bring attention to the need for adoptive families. The Sleeves of Support campaign provides opportunities for people to serve children who are in need of a little extra love and support.
Where to get your free Thanksgiving fix in the Coastal Bend
Looking for some grub on or before Thanksgiving? Need a turkey for the holiday? Check out some the places you can get your holiday fix for free.
Salvation Army purchases over $10k worth of toys for children this Christmas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday night at a local Walmart, The Salvation Army and Leadership class 51 teamed up to purchase $10,000 worth of Christmas gifts for children in need. Shoppers could see the massive pile-up of toys for kids of all ages. Salvation Army Chairman Polly Harris said...
Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha to retire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is now on the hunt for a new fire chief. Current Chief Robert Rocha confirmed to 3NEWS Monday that he plans to retire. Rocha has led the city's fire department for the last 11 years. "Average fire chief lasts from 3-7 years. I'm...
No veteran left behind: Public invited to attend unaccompanied burial of James Dale Pridgen
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community is invited to attend the unaccompanied military burial of U.S. Air Force Veteran James Dale Pridgen Tuesday morning at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. A2C James Dale Pridgen served from June 7, 1961 to June 4, 1966 during the Vietnam Era. The...
West Nile Virus detected in a trapped mosquito in Portland
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Nile Virus was detected in a trapped mosquito in Portland on Monday. The city of Portland stated in a Facebook post that the mosquito was found in the 800 block of Houston Street. It was trapped and sent for testing Nov. 8, and the...
mysoutex.com
Mandujano beloved by many in area
Tributes from across the region flooded the office of Sheriff Oscar Rivera after the tragic death of a San Patricio County dispatcher last week. Betsy Mandujano, 37, who spent a decade working as a communications officer for the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office, was killed in a head-on collision on the Harbor Bridge heading into Corpus Christi on Nov. 2. Mathew Banda, 27, was also confirmed by the Nueces County Medical Examiner as being killed in the crash.
Peppermint Lane returns to downtown Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time once again for a trip down Peppermint Lane!. Executive Director of the Downtown Management District Alyssa Mason joined us live to give us a sneak peek of what we can expect at Peppermint Lane for its fourth year back from being put to rest almost 50 years ago.
Homeless shelters prepare as cold weather comes through the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With cold weather making its way through the Coastal Bend, local shelters are expecting more people through their doors for warmth. 3NEWS caught up with a few nonprofits and shares how they're preparing for the increase and how the community can get involved. "It's mild...
City of Corpus Christi begins nationwide search for new fire chief
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Tuesday's regularly scheduled city council meeting, Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha, who is set to retire, was commemorated for his more than a decade of service to the Coastal Bend. 3NEWS was present at Tuesday's meeting and heard from Rocha himself as well...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
CCPD gives tips on when to report panhandling
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Panhandling is something commonly seen in the Coastal Bend, however It's up to the public to decide if they want to give a panhandler cash or not. 3NEWS caught up with The Corpus Christi Police Department and shares some tips on when to report a panhandler.
TAMU-CC brings the holiday spirit with upcoming Islander Lights and Sounds of the Season events Nov. 18
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's starting to feel a lot like Christmas – especially over at the Island University. Islander Lights Committee representative Gabriela Bidwell and Assistant Professor of Music Rachel Messing joined us live to talk about how TAMU-CC is inviting the public to bring in the holidays with the 16th Annual Islander Lights Celebration and the 22nd Annual Sounds of the Season Concert.
Area fencing company builds connection with a local veteran
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, the City of Corpus Christi honored the sacrifices of veterans across the nation, and especially those who live in our backyard. A fencing company asked the public to nominate a vet so they could come out and provide their services at no cost. In under four hours, this entire backyard was transformed.
Wings Over South Texas air show producer analyzes Dallas mid-air collision
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite accidents such as the mid-air collision that took place in Dallas on Saturday, there is no reason for crowds to fear accidents during air shows, said the man responsible for producing the Wings Over South Texas Air Show for the past several years. David...
Yorktown, Ocean Dr. bridges over Oso Bay to be replaced
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi bridges will be replaced in the coming years after Corpus Christi City Council approved an agreement between the city and the Texas Department of Transportation. The Yorktown and Ocean Drive bridges at the Oso Bay were selected to be replaced under the...
