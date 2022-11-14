ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRIS 6 News

Pet Of The Week: Simba

Stop by and visit Simba and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.
mysoutex.com

Mandujano beloved by many in area

Tributes from across the region flooded the office of Sheriff Oscar Rivera after the tragic death of a San Patricio County dispatcher last week. Betsy Mandujano, 37, who spent a decade working as a communications officer for the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office, was killed in a head-on collision on the Harbor Bridge heading into Corpus Christi on Nov. 2. Mathew Banda, 27, was also confirmed by the Nueces County Medical Examiner as being killed in the crash.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Peppermint Lane returns to downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time once again for a trip down Peppermint Lane!. Executive Director of the Downtown Management District Alyssa Mason joined us live to give us a sneak peek of what we can expect at Peppermint Lane for its fourth year back from being put to rest almost 50 years ago.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD gives tips on when to report panhandling

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Panhandling is something commonly seen in the Coastal Bend, however It's up to the public to decide if they want to give a panhandler cash or not. 3NEWS caught up with The Corpus Christi Police Department and shares some tips on when to report a panhandler.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

TAMU-CC brings the holiday spirit with upcoming Islander Lights and Sounds of the Season events Nov. 18

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's starting to feel a lot like Christmas – especially over at the Island University. Islander Lights Committee representative Gabriela Bidwell and Assistant Professor of Music Rachel Messing joined us live to talk about how TAMU-CC is inviting the public to bring in the holidays with the 16th Annual Islander Lights Celebration and the 22nd Annual Sounds of the Season Concert.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Area fencing company builds connection with a local veteran

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, the City of Corpus Christi honored the sacrifices of veterans across the nation, and especially those who live in our backyard. A fencing company asked the public to nominate a vet so they could come out and provide their services at no cost. In under four hours, this entire backyard was transformed.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy