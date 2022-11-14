ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDBO

Biden has 'open conversation' with China's Xi over nuclear war, Russia's Ukraine invasion

By Niamh Cavanagh, Yahoo News
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Mzqw_0jALLxuR00

President Biden said that he had an “open and candid conversation” with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

Following the meeting, which lasted over three hours, Biden said that the two were “clear” about not looking for conflict and that the U.S. and China would “work together when they can.”

The discussion took place in Bali, Indonesia, where the Group of 20 (G20) summit is being held. The talks were held alongside the formal meeting with the leaders of the 20 biggest economies.

Biden and Xi greeted each other with a handshake in front of reporters ahead of their meeting. "As the leaders of our two nations, we share responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict, and to find ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation," Biden said.

During the talks, Biden stressed that both China and the U.S. should work on "transnational challenges" such as climate change, health security and global food security. A readout of the meeting published by the White House said that Biden also said the U.S. would oppose "any unilateral changes to the status quo by either side" on Xi's "One China" policy regarding Taiwan's independence. This means that the U.S. still acknowledges Beijing's claim over its neighboring island nation — reiterating Biden's comments about the U.S.'s position made at the U.N. in September.

On Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both leaders repeated their agreement that "a nuclear war should never be fought." This comes after the news that CIA Director William Burns would be meeting his Russian counterpart in Turkey on Monday to warn against the potential use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

"He is conveying a message on the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, and the risks of escalation to strategic stability," a White House spokeswoman said.

Biden also raised concerns about North Korea's "provocative behavior" after it fired several missiles earlier this month.

The president said that he discussed China’s human rights record with Xi and said that it was a priority for his administration that the cases of detained American citizens in the People’s Republic were resolved.

Biden announced that both he and Xi agreed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would visit China to follow up on the discussions.

It was the first face-to-face meeting since both became leaders of their respective countries. They had met previously as vice presidents in 2011 when Biden visited China.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Biden to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over Ukraine war

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — President Joe Biden was set to try to cajole the world's largest economies to further isolate Russia diplomatically and economically over its invasion of Ukraine despite a souring global outlook that has tested other nations' resolve. In meetings Tuesday at the Group...
WDBO

European leader calls on world, China to pressure Russia

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — The European Council president urged global powers Tuesday to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow's biggest supporter, China, saying that this week's meeting of the world's largest economies was crucial to stopping Moscow's push "to use food and energy as weapons.”
WDBO

US, China climate envoys to 'meet later' at UN summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry indicated on Tuesday he'll hold talks with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate talks underway in Egypt, in the latest sign of improving relations between the world's top two polluters after a meeting between their leaders Monday.
WDBO

China state media demands strict adherence to 'zero-COVID'

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s ruling party called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID” policy Tuesday in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. The People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s flagship newspaper, said in an editorial that...
WDBO

Families reunited following Russian retreat in Ukraine

TSENTRALNE, Ukraine — (AP) — Relatives embraced in the middle of the road. They squeezed hands and choked back tears. Others sobbed outside their homes. All had yearned for this same moment — to be reunited with their loved ones after Russian troops withdrew from their villages in southern Ukraine.
WDBO

Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department and lawyers for Donald Trump are at odds over whether the former president can assert executive privilege over documents seized from his Florida estate to shield them from investigators and over whether he can treat the records as his own personal belongings.
PALM BEACH, FL
WDBO

As climate warms, a China planner advocates "sponge cities"

BEIJING — (AP) — To cushion the impact of extreme weather due to climate change, a Chinese landscape architect has been making the case for China and other countries to create so-called “sponge cities.”. Yu Kongjian, who spoke to The Associated Press in Beijing, uses sweeping language...
WDBO

Cambodian leader leaves G-20 early after COVID-19 diagnosis

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is leaving the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting President Joe Biden and other world leaders for a summit in his country's capital. The diagnosis came as...
WDBO

Cambodia's Hun Sen has COVID-19 at G-20 after earlier summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is leaving the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting President Joe Biden and other world leaders for a summit in his country's capital. The diagnosis came as...
WDBO

Israel: US investigating Shireen Abu Akleh's killing

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Monday the U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate. A Justice...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

Fed's top financial regulator urges 'guardrails' for crypto

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The top U.S. banking regulator at the Federal Reserve is urging Congress to pass legislation that would impose regulation on crypto currencies in the wake of the swift collapse last week of FTX, a leading crypto exchange. Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chair for...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

Hopes and costs are high for UK's nuclear energy future

BRIDGWATER, England — (AP) — Wedged between the southwestern town of Bridgwater and the Severn estuary is a 430-acre site where some of the U.K.'s future electricity hopes are pinned. Now reaching over 100 feet (32 meters) high, construction on the first of two nuclear reactors at the...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Documents show big foreign gov't spending at Trump hotel

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Trump hotel in Washington took in more than $750,000 from six foreign governments at sensitive moments in their U.S. relations, with guests spending as much as $10,000 per room a night, according to documents from the Trump family company's former accountants released Monday by a congressional committee.
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

Britain's vulnerable await PM's spending plans with anxiety

LONDON — (AP) — Thirugnanam Sureshan maneuvers his wheelchair into the tiny kitchen of his one-bedroom apartment, flips the switch on an electric kettle and brews a mug of instant coffee. It’s his second hot drink of the day, and it will be his last. The humble...
WDBO

In asylum dispute, Austrian mayor takes down migrant tents

ST. GEORGEN, Austria — (AP) — In a standoff over the rising number of asylum-seekers in Austria, the mayor of a small village has defied the federal government and ordered tents housing the migrants to be dismantled. After a weeks-long conflict, St. Georgen Mayor Ferdinand Aigner had more...
WDBO

Climate activist blasts leaders holding onto fossil projects

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs. Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global...
WDBO

Cubans, Nicaraguans drive illegal border crossings higher

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — U.S. authorities stopped migrants more than 230,000 times on the Mexican border in October, the third-highest month of Joe Biden's presidency amid growing numbers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia and other countries. Fewer Venezuelans came after the the Biden administration introduced new asylum restrictions...
ARIZONA STATE
WDBO

Japan's economy shrinks as consumers hold back on spending

TOKYO — (AP) — The Japanese economy contracted at an annual rate of 1.2% in the July-September quarter, as consumption declined amid rising prices. Seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product for the world’s third-largest economy shrank 0.3% on-quarter, according to government Cabinet Office data released Tuesday. The annual rate shows how the economy would have grown if the quarterly rate were to continue for a year.
WDBO

World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges

LAGOS, Nigeria — (AP) — The world's population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa. Among them is Nigeria, where resources are already stretched to the limit....
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

Earth at 8 billion: Consumption not crowd is key to climate

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The world is getting hotter and more crowded and the two issues are connected, but not quite as much as people might think, experts say. On Tuesday somewhere a baby will be born that will be the globe’s 8 billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations and other experts. The Earth has warmed almost 0.9 degrees Celsius (1.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since the world hit the 4 billion mark in 1974.
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
97K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy