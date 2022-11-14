Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson continues trending up
Allen Park — After a strong performance against the Chicago Bears, it sure does feel like Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has turned a corner. And that's according to head coach Dan Campbell, who on Monday at the Lions' facility in Allen Park again sang the praises of the No. 2 overall pick, a "pretty instinctive player" who "picks up things pretty fast." In Chicago, Hutchinson sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields on the final drive, had eight tackles, and made a monster play covering a tight-end screen to Cole Kmet, which forced Fields into a pick-6.
Golf Digest
Dan Campbell couldn’t take his eyes off Bills-Vikings during his victory press conference, is all of us
Sunday was a good day to be a Detroit Lions fan. Yes, that’s a sentence we actually just typed. They entered the fourth quarter at Soldier Field trailing 24-10 before rattling off three final-frame touchdowns to take down the Bears 31-30. The win was Dan Campbell’s first road win as head coach of the Lions, the franchise’s first 14-point fourth-quarter comeback since 1993, and their first back-to-back wins since 2020. Needless to say, everybody—especially Campbell—was fired up.
WILX-TV
High School Football Playoff Game Site Moved
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has moved the location of one of its division one state tournament football playoff games. Clarkston vs. Caledonia was scheduled for East Lansing High School at 1pm this Saturday. The site has now been moved to DeWitt, same time and date. DeWitt has artificial turf that was added earlier this year. The game’s winner moves on to the state finals one week from Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.
Colts look foolish using Buccaneers legend as justification for mistake
The Colts have shocked the NFL by hiring someone with no coaching experience to lead their team. Somehow, this leads to the Buccaneers catching strays. The Colts choosing to make Jeff Saturday the interim head coach despite not having any history in the profession is going to lead to ripples that impact all teams in the NFL, perhaps even the Buccaneers down the road.
Watch Paul Allen lose his mind during Vikings insane comeback against Bills (Video)
Vikings radio broadcaster Paul Allen was the madman Minnesota loves while calling the wild overtime victory against the Bills. You’ve heard Paul Allen and his manic radio calls of Vikings games over the years. Seeing him while he does it is a whole other experience. Vikings fans love Allen...
Barry Sanders' Message To Michigan Star Is Going Viral
Michigan's Blake Corum received a shoutout from one of the best to ever do it over the weekend. Appearing on the "Zach Gelb Show" on CBS Sports Radio, the Heisman candidate said that he constantly watches highlights of Barry Sanders, Brian Dawkins and Marshawn Lynch. "I watch a lot of...
Detroit Pistons: Possible trade target on the Milwaukee Bucks
The Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams headed in opposite directions. The Bucks have one of the best records in the league and will be chasing a title behind MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Pistons are just 3-12, facing injuries and likely headed back to the lottery.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win
In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery
The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
FOX Sports
Lions aim for rare 3-game winning streak against Giants
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A three-game winning streak wouldn't be a big deal for most NFL franchises. For the Detroit Lions, it would go down as a major development. The Lions (3-6) haven't won three in a row since November 2017. They can finally match that by defeating the New York Giants (7-2) on Sunday.
Yardbarker
New Bridge Quarterback Lions Should Consider in 2023
The Detroit Lions will have a decision to make on quarterback Jared Goff following the 2022 NFL season. If the team decides to move on from Goff following the conclusion of this season, $20 million in cap savings would be available to improve the roster. Paying nearly $30 million on...
Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III getting sick of this excuse
The Detroit Pistons lost their 4th in a row last night to the Toronto Raptors, dropping a winnable game in which they missed 12 free throws and lost by four points. Frustration is starting to mount for the Detroit Pistons as well as the fans, who just want to see some progress in this rebuild. It’s not just that the Pistons are losing, they are mostly losing big, putting up a scoring margin that is similar to the “Process” 76ers.
Dan Campbell was slamming chairs and walls during interview with Brian Daboll
And not only did Campbell land the job, he was in the team weight room at 5:30 the next morning power cleaning and squatting. You can’t make it up.
The Oakland Press
Lions’ notebook: Jameson Williams ‘could be’ practicing before game vs. Buffalo
The Detroit Lions are getting close to rookie wideout Jameson Williams practicing with the team. Williams has yet to play for the Lions after being selected No. 12 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He suffered a torn ACL in the national championship game while playing for Alabama, and has spent most of the year rehabbing.
Buffalo blizzard could besiege Browns-Bills game with 3 to 6 feet of snowfall
The Bills vs. Browns game in Week 11 is going to feature an insane amount of snow that’s supposed to hit Buffalo. The Buffalo Bills took part in perhaps the best game of the year this past week, when they fell short in a thrilling overtime game against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Their Week 11 game will also be worth following due to the weather.
Detroit Tigers protect five prospects from Rule 5 draft, trim 40-man roster to create space
The Detroit Tigers added five players to their 40-man roster — outfielder Parker Meadows, infielder Wenceel Perez, infielder Andre Lipcius, right-handed starter Reese Olson and right-handed reliever Brendan White — before Tuesday's deadline to protect them from being selected in December's 2022 Rule 5 draft. Olson is the...
Lakers’ reported interest in young sharpshooter will rouse fans
The Los Angeles Lakers have not gotten off to the kind of start that the team was hoping for this season. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Lakers moved to 3-10 — good enough for the second-worst record in the entire league. While there are reinforcements coming...
