Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Buccaneers looking like likely destination for embattled quarterback
As much as it would hurt to go from Tom Brady to anyone else, it is time for the Buccaneers to at least think about what the future holds. Only a fool doesn’t prepare for the future. Obviously there is a difference between planning for the future and fixating on it to the point that you miss what is happening before you, but there is a way for the Buccaneers to accomplish this task without getting too far ahead of themselves in a world that is unlikely to have Tom Brady.
Near future seems uncertain for Chiefs at right tackle
The Kansas City Chiefs will have to do some sorting over the next few games to figure out the best approach at right tackle. Right tackle has been the loosest tooth, so to speak, along the offensive front for the Kansas City Chiefs for the last two seasons. Ever since general manager rebuilt the offensive line left to right during the 2021 offseason, the Chiefs have looked settled at left tackle, left guard, center, and right guard. The only question mark has been Andrew Wylie’s tenure at right bookend.
Colts look foolish using Buccaneers legend as justification for mistake
The Colts have shocked the NFL by hiring someone with no coaching experience to lead their team. Somehow, this leads to the Buccaneers catching strays. The Colts choosing to make Jeff Saturday the interim head coach despite not having any history in the profession is going to lead to ripples that impact all teams in the NFL, perhaps even the Buccaneers down the road.
Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase still walking with crutches as injury recovery continues
It looks like Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is still far from making his return to the field amid his recovery from hip injury. To recall, Chase suffered the injury during their Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints after he was tackled awkwardly in the end zone. He was initially expected to miss four to six weeks, though the Bengals opted not to put him on the injured reserve–partly because of their bye in Week 10, signifying their belief that he could come back earlier than the four games he would miss if he’s placed on the IR.
Pair of Former Bengals QBs Selected in XFL Draft
Cincinnati has a few ties to the latest football expansion product.
WKRC
Bengals on the bye: What's next for offense, changes brewing?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals are on a bye, with plenty ahead in the second half of the season for the defending AFC Champions. Mo Egger from ESPN 1530 and Local 12 digital sports columnist and editor Richard Skinner joined Local 12 sports anchor Chris Renkel to discuss the what's ahead for the final eight games.
NBC Sports
Bengals designate DJ Reader to return
Coming out of their bye week, the Bengals are getting one of their key defensive players back at practice. Cincinnati announced on Monday that defensive tackle. has been designated to return from injured reserve. Reader suffered a knee injury during the Week Three win over the Jets. He has recorded...
KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery
The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Bengals surprise 2022 fan of the year
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have announced their 2022 fan of the year. The team found a unique way to keep it a surprise for as long as they could. Superfan Phil Amrein was invited in for what he thought were just holiday promotions for the team. He put...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Bengals-Steelers, pick
The Cincinnati Bengals are traveling to Pennsylvania to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Bengals are well rested after a bye week, while the Steelers are flying high after a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Here's everything you need from a...
Top 2022-23 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates: Dameon Pierce making his move
The 2022-23 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates are all over the place at this stage of the year. We’ve
Yardbarker
Here's the Latest on Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury is healing, but he isn't expected to return this week, league sources tell All Bengals. Chase, 22, is recovering from a hairline fracture in his hip. Once that heals, he should be able to return to the field. "No update yet on him,"...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Reacts Survey Week 11
Following a much-needed bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals are back to work this week as they hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati will be looking for a little revenge this time around after falling to Pittsburgh in overtime back in Week 1. The Bengals also need this win to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. Baltimore is currently up a game in the division race.
Isaac Okoro is an offensive nightmare for the Cleveland Cavaliers
No player has played worse offensively for the Cleveland Cavaliers than Isaac Okoro. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a developing bust on their hands in Isaac Okoro. While Auburn faithful tried to roast us on draft night, we knew all along that Okoro was not a good offensive player. He has had his moments, sure. He’s athletic, strong, fast, and nimble but he has very little in the way of true NBA talent as a scorer.
FanSided
