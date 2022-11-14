ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Grant to help LSU build AI to study, improve traffic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Center of Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety was awarded a grant from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. With this funding, the university hopes to build on artificial intelligence to help us better understand how we react when behind the wheel. “We...
Gov. Edwards requests Secretarial Declaration of Disaster for parishes affected by extreme weather

As I know you are aware, 2022 was likely one of the most challenging years on record for agricultural production in the State of Louisiana. With challenges already presented by historic input costs, Louisiana’s agricultural producers were dependent on a successful year. Unfortunately, as our state faced extreme weather conditions, most of Louisiana’s major agronomic commodities were significantly impacted.
Central Louisiana districts show performance score increases in 2022 report

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Education released its annual performance scores, showing increases for districts in Central Louisiana. This is the first official release since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on student learning and attendance. The scores released show that Louisiana’s statewide school performance score is the same as before the pandemic at 77.1 in both 2019 and 2022. Last year, a simulated score of 75.3 was generated for 2021.
Testimony continues in Daniel Aikens trial

Meet this week’s Golden Shield winner: Trooper First Class Trevor Blanchard with Louisiana State Police!. Glass Act Recycling hosts open house. In just over a year, Glass Act Recycling has become Cenla’s premier glass recycling facility. Here is why glass recycling is important to you. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's...
