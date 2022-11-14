Read full article on original website
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen reacts to critics after disobeying team orders at Brazilian GP
Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim fifth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points with...
Lewis Hamilton hints Max Verstappen is envious of his success after Brazil collision
Lewis Hamilton hinted he is a collision magnet for Max Verstappen because the Dutch driver is envious of his record-breaking career.Hamilton and Verstappen – who last year were involved in a toxic fight for the world championship – tangled on the seventh lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix. Hamilton recovered to finish second to team-mate George Russell, who drove impeccably to claim the maiden Grand Prix win of his career. Verstappen, who stopped for repairs, finished sixth.Verstappen’s march to a second title has passed off without a notable accident. But, with Hamilton back in the frame following Mercedes’ resurgence...
Perez Furious With Verstappen for Brazil F1 Snub: ‘After All I’ve Done for Him’
Getty Drama and defiance are part of Red Bull Racing's culture. This was once again evident between Verstappen and Checo at the Brazilian F1 GP.
ESPN
Why did Max Verstappen defy Red Bull in Brazil?
Max Verstappen's refusal to help Sergio Perez in his bid for second in the championship was reportedly based on frustrations that have been bubbling away for five months since May's Monaco Grand Prix. According to two Dutch journalists well connected to the Verstappen camp, the two-time world champion believes Perez...
Nico Hulkenberg Replacing Mick Schumacher at Haas F1 in 2023: Report
Getty ImagesThe beloved super sub hasn't raced full-time in F1 since 2019, but at 35 years old, he may be making a comeback.
Max Verstappen's mom fires off cheating accusation at son's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez after Brazil drama
Max Verstappen's mother poured fuel on the fire between her son and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez after the drivers' incident at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
sporf.com
The alleged reason Max Verstappen ignored Brazil GP team orders
Reports coming from various areas of Dutch media claim that Max Verstappen ignored team orders to let Sergio Perez through at the Brazilian Grand Prix due to an incident at Monaco. In the latter stages of the race at Interlagos, Perez allowed his Red Bull teammate past in order to...
ESPN
Mercedes feared Russell would not finish in Brazil
Mercedes feared George Russell would not finish Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix due to a water leak, team boss Toto Wolff revealed after the British driver celebrated his first Formula One victory. Russell had led a seemingly trouble-free race from the start at Interlagos but Wolff, who did not travel to...
F1 LIVE: Ferrari respond to rumours that Mattia Binotto will be axed at end of season
Ferrari have rejected claims that team principal Mattia Binotto will be axed after the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season.A report in Italian outlet Gazzette dello Sport stated Binotto - who has been under intense scrutiny this year after a number of high-profile strategic errors from the Ferrari pit wall - would be replaced by Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur for the 2023 season.It added that Vasseur was highly regarded by Ferrari, who supply engines to the Alfa Romeo team - which are the Sauber operation to be supplied by Audi from 2026. However, Ferrari have moved...
Ferrari Addresses Rumors on F1 Team Boss Mattia Binotto’s Future
Italian newspapers reported that Frederic Vasseur could be in line to take over as team principal during the offseason.
Autoweek.com
Report: Haas F1 Team Set to Oust Mick Schumacher
Nico Hulkenberg is signing on the dotted line of his 2023 race contract on Tuesday, according to multiple European sources including Bild newspaper. Autoweek has learned that an announcement is expected on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, ahead of this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend. Mick Schumacher was reportedly given...
SkySports
Martin Brundle: George Russell stays calm to win Sao Paulo GP as Lewis Hamilton clashes with Max Verstappen
In the rarefied air at 780 metres above sea level and between the lakes and unyielding walls, this short Interlagos track, which is part drag strip part mountain pass, delivered a memorable three days of Formula 1 yet again. I must begin with congratulating George Russell on the first GP...
Brawn GP Teases Potential Return To Formula 1
Formula 1's most successful team - with a 100% championship win rate - may return to the sport in 2026. Brawn GP, which won both the Driver's and Constructor's Championships in 2009, posted a cryptic, blurry photo to its official Twitter account suggesting a return to the sport is imminent.
Autoweek.com
Senna Gets a Statue, Hamilton Gets Citizenship at F1 Brazilian Grand Prix
It’s Luis Hamilton do Brasil, more track time for America’s Logan Sargeant, and drivers are already eager to switch to their new teams. Here’s Autoweek’s notebook of the São Paulo GP. Senna Sculpture Unveiled at Interlagos. An impressive sculpture of the late Ayrton Senna was...
ESPN
Daniel Ricciardo given grid drop for his final race with McLaren
Daniel Ricciardo will have a three-place grid drop for his McLaren farewell in Abu Dhabi next weekend after he collided with Haas driver Kevin Magnussen on the opening lap in Brazil on Sunday. Stewards deemed the 33-year-old Australian was "wholly to blame" for the incident at Interlagos and also dished...
Lewis Hamilton’s year-on-year F1 win record won’t be ‘prioritised’ in Abu Dhabi, says Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff says that Lewis Hamilton’s 15-year win record in Formula 1 won’t be prioritised this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Seven-time world champion Hamilton has won at least one race in every season he’s competed in F1, dating all the way back to his rookie season of 2007, but he is yet to finish top of the podium in 2022. This weekend’s season-finale in Abu Dhabi - where Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth title in dramatic and controversial fashion last year - represents the 37-year-old’s final opportunity to maintain his year-on-year record. Should he claim victory at Yas...
