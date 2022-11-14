ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

thetrek.co

Sea to Summit Ascent 25°F Down Sleeping Bag Review

Lately, I’ve really been enjoying pairing the Sea to Summit Ascent down sleeping bag with a foam pad, especially when cowboy camping. Depending on what kind of hike we’re talking about, I may be fully converted to the mummy bag/foam pad combo. It feels like they go together so naturally—like a Slim Jim and Easy Cheese on a hiker trash charcuterie. Keep reading to learn more about the Ascent mummy bag.
UTAH STATE
goodshomedesign.com

This Camper Attachment Adds a Screened-in Porch To Your Trailer Or RV

Going camping is so much fun, but it also has its downsides, such as mosquitoes. There is nothing more upsetting than sitting outdoors and having your chill session interrupted by a bunch of noisy mosquitoes. If you want to avoid spraying your entire body with all sorts of mosquito-repellent chemicals...
Robb Report

This $13 Million Texas Lakehouse Comes With a Covered Dock for Both Your Yachts

A home near a lake is nice, but a megamansion right on one is better. Take this $13 million pad, for instance. Sitting directly on Lake LBJ (Lyndon B. Johnson), the sprawling 10,521-square-foot residence features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, along with a private patio, two boat docks and 428 feet of water frontage. On top of that, you’ll enjoy eye-catching vistas in nearly every direction. Built in 2003, the property was sold to its current owners in 2010, and is now the priciest listing in the gated community of Horseshoe Bay.
tinyhousetalk.com

24-ft. Tiny House with a Stand Up Loft

This is the gorgeous Ramblin’ Rose designed and built by Indigo River Tiny Homes. The 24-foot THOW includes a rustic accent wall, a loft with standing room, and a full bathroom. The kitchen has all the major appliances, including a stove/oven, and there are lots of windows (all with...
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Cozy $3,000 RV Redo Is Packed with Budget-Friendly Small Space Ideas

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are many situations where paint is a great solution. If you need to brighten up a dim living room, make a bedroom feel more personalized, breathe new life into your old fridge, transform dated kitchen cabinets, or add a pop of color on your floors, paint is the answer. And the owner of this 2015 RV, Elizabeth Switajewski (@switlife.mnc), used it on almost every surface to revamp its very dark interiors.
Field & Stream

How to Pack a Canoe or Kayak for a Camping Trip

Think of canoes and kayaks as giant, 16-foot-long duffel bags with few dividers, compartments, or pockets. Packing one for a camping trip can be a mess if you don’t have a plan, and a poorly packed canoe or kayak can be an unwieldy, dangerous craft. The right approach takes into account heavy gear, light stuff, gear you won’t need till darkness falls, and items you’ll want close at hand, such as a survival kit, map, compass, or bug dope. Whether you plan to paddle a canoe or a kayak, here’s the 4-1-1.
yankodesign.com

Portable crib with travel wheels and a foldable design can be stowed away or moved on command

Babies have perhaps the largest footprint of any human combined. They get a bed that’s much larger than their proportions, have their own gizmos for the dining table, the car, and the outdoors, and let’s not dive into the sheer number of diapers they go through in a month. The point I’m trying to get to is that babies, by virtue of their accessories, can occupy tonnes of space… although the Bababing Bedside & Travel Crib wants that to change. Built with a unique foldable design that shuts flat (so you can store it in wardrobes, behind headboards, or underneath beds, the Bababing Bedside & Travel Crib is an award-winning crib that’s designed for comfort but also for compactness. Aside from folding shut, the crib comes with 360° caster wheels that allow you to move it around (in both closed or open formats) and lock them in place when you don’t want your crib shifting. This makes moving the crib from one room to another rather easy, making it easier for parents to manage a grumpy baby at night.
Field & Stream

The Anatomy of a Fixed-Blade Knife

The sleek lines of a fixed-blade knife speak to the essence of outdoors competence. Fixed-blade knives consist of a blade, a handle, and a tang, which is the extension of the blade that carries into the handle. They are easy to clean and quick to deploy, with no moving parts to break or become gunked up. A strong fixed-blade knife can be batoned (struck on the spine) through wood. It can be twisted and torqued. Its strength comes from its seeming simplicity—although a cheaply made fixed-blade is no bargain at all. No fixed-blade knife is built with all the elements listed here, and many of them are found on folding knives, too. How designers choose among such a broad menu of options is what makes knives so endlessly fascinating.
bikepacking.com

New SYNCROS Bikepacking Bags Range

Syncros just launched a line of bikepacking bags with some interesting features, including a welded flip-opening top tube bag, a gravel-forward holster seat pack, and more. Find details on everything here…. Syncros, Scott Sports’ house component and accessory brand, just launched their very own lineup of bikepacking bags for 2023....
homedit.com

French Closet Doors: Functional Alternatives

French closet doors are one of the best ways to create a practical yet attractive closure for your closet space. These doors allow you to access all of your space in the closet and do away with unattractive tracks and rollers. This can transform an unsightly space into one that...
Recycled Crafts

Shell Shawl Crochet Pattern

The Shell Shawl is a crochet scarf pattern made with bulky weight yarn that has an easy level of difficulty. The intricate lace design leaves a shell pattern, adorable and warm. You can find the free crochet pattern here.
thetrek.co

The Power Of The Mind

The problem, is that it might not go away. Instead, you learn how to manage it. Eventually you learn how strong you really are. When I first delved into the world of backpacking, I always went out with my friends. Even when everyone didn’t want to hike, I would be the guy that would drag people outside. In the cold, in the heat, it didn’t matter. But I didn’t realize how much I was trying to cover up my own anxiety through that. Which made it even harder when I eventually had to start going out on my own.

