The best electric blankets to buy in 2022, according to reviews
If you are looking for a way to stay warm and cozy this winter, an electric blanket may be in order. These heated blankets come in several plush fabrics. They also feature functions, such as dual controls, to keep two people comfortable at different temperatures. However, deciding on which electric...
thetrek.co
Sea to Summit Ascent 25°F Down Sleeping Bag Review
Lately, I’ve really been enjoying pairing the Sea to Summit Ascent down sleeping bag with a foam pad, especially when cowboy camping. Depending on what kind of hike we’re talking about, I may be fully converted to the mummy bag/foam pad combo. It feels like they go together so naturally—like a Slim Jim and Easy Cheese on a hiker trash charcuterie. Keep reading to learn more about the Ascent mummy bag.
goodshomedesign.com
This Camper Attachment Adds a Screened-in Porch To Your Trailer Or RV
Going camping is so much fun, but it also has its downsides, such as mosquitoes. There is nothing more upsetting than sitting outdoors and having your chill session interrupted by a bunch of noisy mosquitoes. If you want to avoid spraying your entire body with all sorts of mosquito-repellent chemicals...
This $13 Million Texas Lakehouse Comes With a Covered Dock for Both Your Yachts
A home near a lake is nice, but a megamansion right on one is better. Take this $13 million pad, for instance. Sitting directly on Lake LBJ (Lyndon B. Johnson), the sprawling 10,521-square-foot residence features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, along with a private patio, two boat docks and 428 feet of water frontage. On top of that, you’ll enjoy eye-catching vistas in nearly every direction. Built in 2003, the property was sold to its current owners in 2010, and is now the priciest listing in the gated community of Horseshoe Bay.
A California TikToker Shared 5 Hidden Spots In San Diego That Only Locals Know About
When searching for fun things to do in San Diego, sometimes the best gems can be found off the beaten path. The coastal hub is full of popular tourist hot spots and high-key hangouts but is also home to some of the best displays of the state's natural beauty. A...
tinyhousetalk.com
24-ft. Tiny House with a Stand Up Loft
This is the gorgeous Ramblin’ Rose designed and built by Indigo River Tiny Homes. The 24-foot THOW includes a rustic accent wall, a loft with standing room, and a full bathroom. The kitchen has all the major appliances, including a stove/oven, and there are lots of windows (all with...
Endura Hummvee II Trousers review - commuter-friendly baggies that can double for causal winter gravel
Good for some light enduro riding or a trip to the office
Before and After: This Cozy $3,000 RV Redo Is Packed with Budget-Friendly Small Space Ideas
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are many situations where paint is a great solution. If you need to brighten up a dim living room, make a bedroom feel more personalized, breathe new life into your old fridge, transform dated kitchen cabinets, or add a pop of color on your floors, paint is the answer. And the owner of this 2015 RV, Elizabeth Switajewski (@switlife.mnc), used it on almost every surface to revamp its very dark interiors.
Shoppers Say This ‘Sturdy’ Ottoman Adds Storage Space Without Sacrificing Style—and It's on Sale
Clutter doesn’t stand a chance.
Le Col Hors Catégorie Bib Tights review – mega warmth and hydrophobic
Particularly for those really cold days when only the warmest will do
How to Pack a Canoe or Kayak for a Camping Trip
Think of canoes and kayaks as giant, 16-foot-long duffel bags with few dividers, compartments, or pockets. Packing one for a camping trip can be a mess if you don’t have a plan, and a poorly packed canoe or kayak can be an unwieldy, dangerous craft. The right approach takes into account heavy gear, light stuff, gear you won’t need till darkness falls, and items you’ll want close at hand, such as a survival kit, map, compass, or bug dope. Whether you plan to paddle a canoe or a kayak, here’s the 4-1-1.
yankodesign.com
Portable crib with travel wheels and a foldable design can be stowed away or moved on command
Babies have perhaps the largest footprint of any human combined. They get a bed that’s much larger than their proportions, have their own gizmos for the dining table, the car, and the outdoors, and let’s not dive into the sheer number of diapers they go through in a month. The point I’m trying to get to is that babies, by virtue of their accessories, can occupy tonnes of space… although the Bababing Bedside & Travel Crib wants that to change. Built with a unique foldable design that shuts flat (so you can store it in wardrobes, behind headboards, or underneath beds, the Bababing Bedside & Travel Crib is an award-winning crib that’s designed for comfort but also for compactness. Aside from folding shut, the crib comes with 360° caster wheels that allow you to move it around (in both closed or open formats) and lock them in place when you don’t want your crib shifting. This makes moving the crib from one room to another rather easy, making it easier for parents to manage a grumpy baby at night.
Hot Tools Black Gold Dual Plate Salon Straighteners review
These versatile, award-winning flat irons straighten your hair two times faster while reducing the risk of heat damage
Good News Network
14-yo Crowned ‘America’s Top Young Scientist’ for Headphones That Treat Ear Infections With Blue Light
A 14-year-old in San Diego, California, was named the grand prize winner of this year’s 3M Young Scientist Challenge, the nation’s premier middle school science competition. Leanne Fan developed Finsen Headphones, a low-cost headphone device that uses machine learning and blue light therapy to detect and treat mid-ear...
Nikwax Tech Wash and TX.Direct review - making jackets great again
The market leader for washing and re-proofing waterproof clothing shows why it's top of the pile
The Anatomy of a Fixed-Blade Knife
The sleek lines of a fixed-blade knife speak to the essence of outdoors competence. Fixed-blade knives consist of a blade, a handle, and a tang, which is the extension of the blade that carries into the handle. They are easy to clean and quick to deploy, with no moving parts to break or become gunked up. A strong fixed-blade knife can be batoned (struck on the spine) through wood. It can be twisted and torqued. Its strength comes from its seeming simplicity—although a cheaply made fixed-blade is no bargain at all. No fixed-blade knife is built with all the elements listed here, and many of them are found on folding knives, too. How designers choose among such a broad menu of options is what makes knives so endlessly fascinating.
bikepacking.com
New SYNCROS Bikepacking Bags Range
Syncros just launched a line of bikepacking bags with some interesting features, including a welded flip-opening top tube bag, a gravel-forward holster seat pack, and more. Find details on everything here…. Syncros, Scott Sports’ house component and accessory brand, just launched their very own lineup of bikepacking bags for 2023....
homedit.com
French Closet Doors: Functional Alternatives
French closet doors are one of the best ways to create a practical yet attractive closure for your closet space. These doors allow you to access all of your space in the closet and do away with unattractive tracks and rollers. This can transform an unsightly space into one that...
Recycled Crafts
Shell Shawl Crochet Pattern
The Shell Shawl is a crochet scarf pattern made with bulky weight yarn that has an easy level of difficulty. The intricate lace design leaves a shell pattern, adorable and warm. You can find the free crochet pattern here.
thetrek.co
The Power Of The Mind
The problem, is that it might not go away. Instead, you learn how to manage it. Eventually you learn how strong you really are. When I first delved into the world of backpacking, I always went out with my friends. Even when everyone didn’t want to hike, I would be the guy that would drag people outside. In the cold, in the heat, it didn’t matter. But I didn’t realize how much I was trying to cover up my own anxiety through that. Which made it even harder when I eventually had to start going out on my own.
