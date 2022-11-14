Babies have perhaps the largest footprint of any human combined. They get a bed that’s much larger than their proportions, have their own gizmos for the dining table, the car, and the outdoors, and let’s not dive into the sheer number of diapers they go through in a month. The point I’m trying to get to is that babies, by virtue of their accessories, can occupy tonnes of space… although the Bababing Bedside & Travel Crib wants that to change. Built with a unique foldable design that shuts flat (so you can store it in wardrobes, behind headboards, or underneath beds, the Bababing Bedside & Travel Crib is an award-winning crib that’s designed for comfort but also for compactness. Aside from folding shut, the crib comes with 360° caster wheels that allow you to move it around (in both closed or open formats) and lock them in place when you don’t want your crib shifting. This makes moving the crib from one room to another rather easy, making it easier for parents to manage a grumpy baby at night.

2 DAYS AGO