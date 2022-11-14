Watch: Jennifer Aniston Mourns the Death of Her Dad John Aniston. Jennifer Aniston is honoring the life and legacy of her dad John Aniston. The Days of Our Lives actor passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89, the Friends alum confirmed. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew," Jennifer wrote on Instagram Nov. 14 alongside a series of photos with her dad. "I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."

2 DAYS AGO