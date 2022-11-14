Read full article on original website
Days of Our Lives Star John Aniston Dies; Final Episode as Victor Kiriakis to Stream Dec. 26 on Peacock
John Aniston, the actor who played the villainous Victor Kiriakis on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, passed away this past weekend. Aniston’s daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston made the announcement on her Instagram account on Monday. In a statement to TVLine, Days of Our Lives executive producer...
Jennifer Aniston Mourns Death of "Sweet Papa" John Aniston
Watch: Jennifer Aniston Mourns the Death of Her Dad John Aniston. Jennifer Aniston is honoring the life and legacy of her dad John Aniston. The Days of Our Lives actor passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89, the Friends alum confirmed. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew," Jennifer wrote on Instagram Nov. 14 alongside a series of photos with her dad. "I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."
Days of Our Lives and More Pay Tribute to John Aniston After His Death: 'Your Legend Will Live On'
John Aniston's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed that the Days of Our Lives legend died on Friday at 89 John Aniston's life is being remembered by all corners of Hollywood. The actor, who played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives from 1985 until the time of his death, was celebrated for his acting achievements by loved ones and industry friends on Monday. Days shared a touching tribute to John, who appeared in an episode of the Peacock series on the day of his death. "Our hearts are broken over...
‘Days of Our Lives’ Sets John Aniston’s Final Episode Following His Death
Days of Our Lives has lost one of its own as it was announced Monday, November 14 that John Aniston had died. The actor who was known for playing Victor Kiriakis was 89. While he was honored in an emotional social media post shared by daughter and Friends actress, Jennifer Aniston, fans are finally getting some answers about when the performer’s run on the soap will officially come to an end. According to TV Line, it has been confirmed that John Aniston will make his final appearance as Victor in the episode airing Monday, December 26.
Jennifer Aniston says goodbye to her beloved dad with a heartbreaking message
John Aniston, beloved actor and father to superstar Jennifer Aniston, has passed away at the age of 89. He was best known for his original role in the Emmy-winning daytime show “Days of Our Lives.”. Jennifer Aniston made the announcement on Monday, November 14 that her father passed away...
Steve Burton is returning to Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives alum Steve Burton has joined the cast of the beloved soap on Peacock. The actor will reprise his role as the character, first introduced in 1988 as Eve Donovan's (Charlotte Ross) classmate and love interest, early next year for a "thrilling new storyline" alongside veteran cast members Stephen Nichols, Mary Beth Evans, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, and more.
Jennifer Aniston Mourns Dad John After His Death At 89: ‘Love You Till The End Of Time’
John Aniston died at age 89 on Thursday, November 11. His daughter Jennifer Aniston mourned his loss with a series of photos of the two of them over the years on her Instagram on Monday, November 14. Jen paid tribute to her “Sweet papa” with a touching caption. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain,” she wrote.
John Aniston, Days of Our Lives Star, Dead at 89: Daughter Jennifer Aniston Leads Tributes
Sad news out of the TV world today as it has been revealed that John Aniston died Friday. Aniston, best known for playing Days of Our Lives' Victor Kiriakis, was 89. Jennifer Aniston, John's daughter, revealed the news on Instagram Monday morning. “You were one of the most beautiful humans...
Who Really Killed Charlie Dale On Days Of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have seen their fair share of villains and criminals over the years. There have been so many bad guys who have caused chaos in Salem throughout the decades, and fans will likely never forget some of the most notorious characters who have destroyed lives (via Fame 10). Characters such as Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo), Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (William Utay, Richard Wharton), Kristen DiMera (Eileen Davidson, Stacy Haiduk), Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), and more have all wreaked havoc on their enemies many times.
