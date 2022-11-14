Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
Related
bocaratontribune.com
Op/Ed by Ellyn Okrent, CEO of Fuller Center in Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL – Childcare programs across the United States are in dire straits. The industry is missing more than 10% of its workforce – the result of its inability to raise compensation and provide benefits to keep pace with fast food and retail. However, these are not the only reasons. Earning the credentials to work as an early educator is extensive and costly, the responsibility is high, the respect is low, and the job is highly demanding with numerous requirements. In addition, many children are exhibiting post-pandemic out-of-control behaviors and mental health concerns for which early educators receive little to no support in addressing and managing.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach elementary school students unearth time capsule
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Golden Grove Elementary School celebrated its silver anniversary on Wednesday. During a special ceremony, school leaders gathered with students and faculty, revealing a 25-year-old time capsule with treasures from previous students. A moment of joy: News We Love. All four former principals and the...
House calls: FAU gets big grant to create nurse home-visit program
Those of us who are of a certain age can remember a bygone era in which, when necessary, doctors made house calls. Granted, it didn’t happen very often — but it was certainly not unheard of. Fast-forward several decades and the concept of having health-care workers travel to...
bocaratontribune.com
‘Earth to Boca’ Strikes a Chord for Climate Change
Boca Raton, FL — The Symphonia has announced a new community event, ‘EARTH TO BOCA,’ taking place on Saturday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m. in Boca Raton. The event is a celebration of music and nature, designed to draw attention to Boca’s dedicated local environmental organizations who work tirelessly on behalf of the preservation of the community, its resources, and its habitat.
bocaratontribune.com
Boca Raton Public Library Presents the Art Exhibit, “Life, Death, And Awakening: As Seen In Reflection of Nature” By Diane Parks
Boca Raton, FL – The Downtown Library in Boca Raton presents a new art exhibit, “Life, Death, and Awakening: As Seen in Reflection of Nature,” by Diane Parks. Notes Parks, “As an artist, my evolution and journey have been to create and produce metaphorical paintings which communicate my deepest feelings about my own personal experiences of life, death, and nature using various types of landscapes as subject matter.”
‘A new era for downtown Boca’: Mizner Park Cultural Center changes its name & vibe
The Studio at Mizner Park is rebranding and reaching for new heights. The performance space in downtown Boca Raton — known in the past few years as the Mizner Park Cultural Center — is making a bid to be a buzzier venue with more elevated service when it relaunches on Dec. 16 with an open house. Also, Potions in Motion has signed on as the on-site caterer and will produce the bar program. ...
bocaratontribune.com
Delray Beach Kiwanis hosted 40th Annual “Swing for Kids” Charity Golf Classic
Benefiting Achievement Centers for Children & Families. Delray Beach, FL – The Kiwanis Club of Delray Beach hosted their 40th Annual Kiwanis “Swing for Kids” Charity Golf classic on October 15. The event benefited Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) and was held at the Karl Litten-designed Westchester Country Club in Boynton Beach.
INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIAL PROTESTS: New Rules May Be Coming To Palm Beach Schools
BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — New procedures for protesting instructional materials in the Palm Beach County School District may be in place before the end of the month. The school board is set to review new policies and procedures at the November 30th meeting. […]
bocaratontribune.com
City of Delray Beach Launches ePlans, a Digital Plan Review System
Delray Beach, FL – Applying for permits and submitting building plans for home improvement or construction projects just got easier in the City of Delray Beach. Spearheaded by the City’s Development Services and Information Technology Departments, the new ePlans web-based system provides a more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly review process.
bocaratontribune.com
Achievement Centers for Children & Families Hosting Second Annual Pickleball Tournament and Beginner’s Clinic
Delray Beach, FL – Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) is hosting its second Annual Pickleball Tournament at the Delray Beach Tennis Center, 201 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, on Sunday, December 11. The King of the Court Tournament and Beginners Clinic will include light bites and beverages, music and raffle prizes. Check in begins at 3 p.m.
seaislenews.com
Jack Miletic of Delray Beach Discusses Regenerative Medicine for Musculoskeletal Conditions
Jack Miletic of Delray Beach is a spine physician and pain management specialist at the National Pain Institute in Orlando, Florida. He focuses on regenerative medicines, as well as traditional treatments, providing efficient, quality, and effective care to his patients. In the following article, Jack Miletic explains below how modern medicine supports the regeneration of these tissues.
keysweekly.com
KEYS ATTORNEY JAY HERSHOFF POSSESSES A PASSION FOR HEALTH CARE
Jay Hershoff is 79 years old. And he’s “retired.” Or, at least, as retired as you can be when you’re the chairman of the board of trustees for Baptist Health South Florida, an organization that stretches from Marathon to Boynton Beach and has 12 hospitals, 26,000 employees, 20 urgent care sites, 19 diagnostic centers and much more.
foxsports640.com
Body of groundskeeper found in canal in Boca Raton
(BOCA RATON, Florida)– The body of a grounds worker was found in a canal behind a home in the “Chianti Classico” community Wednesday morning. According to investigators, initial reports showed…
Sylvia Poitier funeral expected to draw who’s who of political leaders, past and present
The outspoken child who worked the field picking beans and peppers went on to blaze a trail in the world of local politics, making history as Broward’s first Black county commissioner. Sylvia Poitier, a Deerfield Beach native and former mayor of the city, will be laid to rest Friday after a 5 p.m. funeral on Thursday. Thursday’s ceremony is expected to draw a who’s who of political leaders to ...
Mysuncoast.com
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district has been fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Monday night, after board member Daniel Foganholi...
bocaratontribune.com
Buck Off Challenge
Popular Buck Off Challenge to Benefit Southeast Florida Honor Flight Scheduled for Sunday, February 26 Behind the Wellington Community Center. Wellington, FL – The popular Buck Off Challenge, the largest fundraiser for the non-profit Southeast Florida Honor Flight, focuses on the ‘fun for a good cause’ mantra.
The new, unconventional I-95 exit at Glades Road will finally debut in Boca Raton next year
A massive first-of-its-kind project in Palm Beach County, the new diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road, will transform the way people enter and exit the freeway. But drivers will have to wait just a little bit longer before the unique roadway is unveiled. To help people entering and exiting I-95, the busy Boca Raton interchange is being revamped into an unconventional, yet increasingly ...
cbs12.com
Local businesses hold food drive to feed families in need this Thanksgiving
DELRAY BEACH, (Fla.) CBS12 — Thanksgiving is just over a week away and while the holidays are usually a time to celebrate, it can be incredibly difficult for those who are struggling to put food on the table. That's why for 32 years now, CBS12 News has been partnering...
Did Broward superintendent’s firing violate ‘Sunshine Law’? Attorney weighs in.
A day after the School Board fired the Broward schools superintendent, the school district’s attorney faced tough questions Tuesday over whether the late-night decision violated Florida’s public meetings law. In a last-minute vote late Monday night, the School District voted 5-4 to terminate Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright after board members expressed anger over scathing ...
anash.org
Largest Turnout for Coral Springs Avos U’banim
Avos Ubanim started in Coral Springs with the largest turnout in Coral Springs’s history. Fathers and sons gathered to learn Torah, followed by Pesukim, raffle and pizza. New Avos u’banim Yalmukas were distributed to all participants. Photos: Dovid Levi. Nearly the entire Chabad community of Coral Springs showed...
Comments / 0