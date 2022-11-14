ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bocaratontribune.com

Op/Ed by Ellyn Okrent, CEO of Fuller Center in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – Childcare programs across the United States are in dire straits. The industry is missing more than 10% of its workforce – the result of its inability to raise compensation and provide benefits to keep pace with fast food and retail. However, these are not the only reasons. Earning the credentials to work as an early educator is extensive and costly, the responsibility is high, the respect is low, and the job is highly demanding with numerous requirements. In addition, many children are exhibiting post-pandemic out-of-control behaviors and mental health concerns for which early educators receive little to no support in addressing and managing.
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach elementary school students unearth time capsule

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Golden Grove Elementary School celebrated its silver anniversary on Wednesday. During a special ceremony, school leaders gathered with students and faculty, revealing a 25-year-old time capsule with treasures from previous students. A moment of joy: News We Love. All four former principals and the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

‘Earth to Boca’ Strikes a Chord for Climate Change

Boca Raton, FL — The Symphonia has announced a new community event, ‘EARTH TO BOCA,’ taking place on Saturday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m. in Boca Raton. The event is a celebration of music and nature, designed to draw attention to Boca’s dedicated local environmental organizations who work tirelessly on behalf of the preservation of the community, its resources, and its habitat.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boca Raton Public Library Presents the Art Exhibit, “Life, Death, And Awakening: As Seen In Reflection of Nature” By Diane Parks

Boca Raton, FL – The Downtown Library in Boca Raton presents a new art exhibit, “Life, Death, and Awakening: As Seen in Reflection of Nature,” by Diane Parks. Notes Parks, “As an artist, my evolution and journey have been to create and produce metaphorical paintings which communicate my deepest feelings about my own personal experiences of life, death, and nature using various types of landscapes as subject matter.”
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A new era for downtown Boca’: Mizner Park Cultural Center changes its name & vibe

The Studio at Mizner Park is rebranding and reaching for new heights. The performance space in downtown Boca Raton — known in the past few years as the Mizner Park Cultural Center — is making a bid to be a buzzier venue with more elevated service when it relaunches on Dec. 16 with an open house. Also, Potions in Motion has signed on as the on-site caterer and will produce the bar program. ...
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Delray Beach Kiwanis hosted 40th Annual “Swing for Kids” Charity Golf Classic

Benefiting Achievement Centers for Children & Families. Delray Beach, FL – The Kiwanis Club of Delray Beach hosted their 40th Annual Kiwanis “Swing for Kids” Charity Golf classic on October 15. The event benefited Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) and was held at the Karl Litten-designed Westchester Country Club in Boynton Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

City of Delray Beach Launches ePlans, a Digital Plan Review System

Delray Beach, FL – Applying for permits and submitting building plans for home improvement or construction projects just got easier in the City of Delray Beach. Spearheaded by the City’s Development Services and Information Technology Departments, the new ePlans web-based system provides a more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly review process.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Achievement Centers for Children & Families Hosting Second Annual Pickleball Tournament and Beginner’s Clinic

Delray Beach, FL – Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) is hosting its second Annual Pickleball Tournament at the Delray Beach Tennis Center, 201 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, on Sunday, December 11. The King of the Court Tournament and Beginners Clinic will include light bites and beverages, music and raffle prizes. Check in begins at 3 p.m.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
seaislenews.com

Jack Miletic of Delray Beach Discusses Regenerative Medicine for Musculoskeletal Conditions

Jack Miletic of Delray Beach is a spine physician and pain management specialist at the National Pain Institute in Orlando, Florida. He focuses on regenerative medicines, as well as traditional treatments, providing efficient, quality, and effective care to his patients. In the following article, Jack Miletic explains below how modern medicine supports the regeneration of these tissues.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
keysweekly.com

KEYS ATTORNEY JAY HERSHOFF POSSESSES A PASSION FOR HEALTH CARE

Jay Hershoff is 79 years old. And he’s “retired.” Or, at least, as retired as you can be when you’re the chairman of the board of trustees for Baptist Health South Florida, an organization that stretches from Marathon to Boynton Beach and has 12 hospitals, 26,000 employees, 20 urgent care sites, 19 diagnostic centers and much more.
MARATHON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sylvia Poitier funeral expected to draw who’s who of political leaders, past and present

The outspoken child who worked the field picking beans and peppers went on to blaze a trail in the world of local politics, making history as Broward’s first Black county commissioner. Sylvia Poitier, a Deerfield Beach native and former mayor of the city, will be laid to rest Friday after a 5 p.m. funeral on Thursday. Thursday’s ceremony is expected to draw a who’s who of political leaders to ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district has been fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Monday night, after board member Daniel Foganholi...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Buck Off Challenge

Popular Buck Off Challenge to Benefit Southeast Florida Honor Flight Scheduled for Sunday, February 26 Behind the Wellington Community Center. Wellington, FL – The popular Buck Off Challenge, the largest fundraiser for the non-profit Southeast Florida Honor Flight, focuses on the ‘fun for a good cause’ mantra.
WELLINGTON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The new, unconventional I-95 exit at Glades Road will finally debut in Boca Raton next year

A massive first-of-its-kind project in Palm Beach County, the new diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road, will transform the way people enter and exit the freeway. But drivers will have to wait just a little bit longer before the unique roadway is unveiled. To help people entering and exiting I-95, the busy Boca Raton interchange is being revamped into an unconventional, yet increasingly ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Did Broward superintendent’s firing violate ‘Sunshine Law’? Attorney weighs in.

A day after the School Board fired the Broward schools superintendent, the school district’s attorney faced tough questions Tuesday over whether the late-night decision violated Florida’s public meetings law. In a last-minute vote late Monday night, the School District voted 5-4 to terminate Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright after board members expressed anger over scathing ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
anash.org

Largest Turnout for Coral Springs Avos U’banim

Avos Ubanim started in Coral Springs with the largest turnout in Coral Springs’s history. Fathers and sons gathered to learn Torah, followed by Pesukim, raffle and pizza. New Avos u’banim Yalmukas were distributed to all participants. Photos: Dovid Levi. Nearly the entire Chabad community of Coral Springs showed...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy