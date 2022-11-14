The Antwerp Archers pulled out a win against Gibsonburg in an intense “down to the wire” football game on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Players were evenly matched in this high octane game. The air was filled with adrenaline — not just the Archer players, but also by the Archer spectators as they were basking in the historical feat of being this far in the playoffs for the first time in school history! It came down to the final seconds of game till Antwerp knew if they were moving on in the playoffs. They secured that win with a final score of 35-27 as the clock ran out.

ANTWERP, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO