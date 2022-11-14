Read full article on original website
westbendnews.net
Paulding FFA Receives Award at 95 Annual FFA National Convention
On October 25-29, thousands of FFA chapters from across the nation including 12 Paulding FFA members, traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana for the 95th Annual National FFA Convention. The members had a busy schedule full of educational and leadership experiences that allowed them to learn more about agriculture and FFA. On...
westbendnews.net
Hands of Hope Pregnancy Services Hosts Annual Banquet to Celebrate 10 Years!
The Hands of Hope Annual Banquet turned out wonderful on Thursday, October 25th. Many attendees and great speakers to celebrate the Clinic’s 10 years of service to Paulding County Ohio. Acknowledgements to everyone who made an effort to attend, and each one who donated and sponsored the banquet and...
putnamsentinel.com
Hilty Home to close
PANDORA – A plan to close Hilty Home Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living Services in Pandora by the end of the year has been announced by the Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio (MHCO). For the foreseeable future the Hilty Pre-school and Childcare and Independent Living services will continue to be operated by MHCO at the Pandora location.
WANE-TV
Leaf collection extended again in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews will continue to collect leaves in north Fort Wayne throughout this week “due to the large amount of leaves” in the area, the city’s street department announced Tuesday. It’s the second extension for the northern part of the city. According...
westbendnews.net
Archers Move to Regional Championship This Weekend!
The Antwerp Archers pulled out a win against Gibsonburg in an intense “down to the wire” football game on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Players were evenly matched in this high octane game. The air was filled with adrenaline — not just the Archer players, but also by the Archer spectators as they were basking in the historical feat of being this far in the playoffs for the first time in school history! It came down to the final seconds of game till Antwerp knew if they were moving on in the playoffs. They secured that win with a final score of 35-27 as the clock ran out.
wktn.com
City of Wapakoneta Selling Vehicles
The City of Wapakoneta is holding a vehicle auction. Bid forms can be found on the city’s website: wapakoneta.net. Bids are being accepted at the Wapakoneta City Administration Building, 701 Parlette Court until 2:59pm this Thursday, November 17. Vehicles are being sold in “as is” condition. To...
whatzup.com
Wait’s over: Market set to open at Electric Works
A drive just south of downtown on Broadway shows things are definitely changing at the former General Electric campus. After numerous stops and goes prior to getting all the necessary funding, Electric Works is moving right along, looking to supply office, innovation, education, health care, retail, entertainment, and community uses at the 700,000-square-foot campus.
Most of the 40,000 minks released Tuesday from a Van Wert farm have been found
Sheriff Tom Riggenbach said the minks from the farm are considered to be domesticated livestock, and don't have a good chance of surviving on their own in the wild, "because they lack natural survival skills."
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
Paulding County Progress
Mink farm broken into, tens of thousands released
VAN WERT – Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach released that his office is investigating a breaking and entering/vandalism complaint at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township that occured during the overnight hours of November 15, 2022. Suspect(s) destroyed fencing, and approximately 25,000-40,000 mink were released from their cages.
wfft.com
Puppies sell fast at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 14 dogs were up for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event Saturday. The event lasted three hours from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Of the eight puppies, seven were adopted within the first hour. All the puppies would be adopted by the end of the event.
Times-Bulletin
Winter overspreads area with Saturday snowstorm
VAN WERT — It all happened so fast that many county residents didn’t have time to dig their January clothes out of the closet. Temperatures much of November have been well-above normal with several days touching the 70-degree or higher mark. On Friday, temperatures still lingered in the low 60’s until late in the afternoon when a brisk northwest wind dropped the temperature 10 degrees in the first hour.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
westbendnews.net
PC Vision Board Procures $148,000 for County
The Paulding County Vision Board is a 501c3 Non-profit organization comprised of local representatives from each village and township in Paulding County, as well as the Paulding County Area Foundation, Paulding County Chamber of Commerce, Paulding County Economic Development, Paulding County Commissioners, Paulding County Parks Board and several at large members who all worked collaboratively work to improve Paulding County. Together they put together a grant application for the Capital Budget Grant which would help fund multiple projects throughout the county.
wfft.com
Northwest Allen County Schools considering expansion as school capacity shrinks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northwest Allen County Schools could be running out of space. Three of the eight NACS elementary schools, both middle schools, and the one high school in the district, are all over 90 percent full this school year. The district’s ten-year enrollment projection predicts five of...
wfft.com
Light snow, Arctic air is on the way
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — We remain socked in the clouds Wednesday. It’s a breezy day with afternoon highs in the middle 30s. Light snow develops in the afternoon on a hit-and-miss basis. Lows drop into the mid to upper 20s Wednesday night under a cloudy sky. A...
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. John Duer, 29, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond and Intervention in Lieu by failing to report to probation and failure to follow through with his treatment. New bond was set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety along with a personal surety bond and electronic house arrest. Sentencing set for Dec. 1.
WOWO News
Surack Family Foundation Pledges $3 Million To Trine Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Trine University has received a $3 million pledge from the Surack Family Foundation toward Trine University Fort Wayne, the approximately 110,000-square-foot academic and training facility which was announced in June. The facility will house programs in its College of Health Professions. Sweetwater founder Chuck Surack is the son of 1956 Tri-State College (now Trine University) graduate Jim Surack. Opening in fall 2024, the approximately $40 million Trine University Fort Wayne campus, developed in close partnership with Parkview Health, will employ 100 faculty and staff and serve nearly 700 students.
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
wbiw.com
Two Fort Wayne area troopers receive promotions
FORT WAYNE – On Monday, November 14, 2022, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter announced the promotions of two Fort Wayne area troopers. Master Trooper Jason Ward and Senior Trooper Christopher Kinsey have been duly promoted to the rank of sergeant and will now serve as squad leaders in their respective areas of assignment. These promotions were earned through separate competitive selection processes.
