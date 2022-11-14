ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

White Texas Teacher Benched Over Viral Rant on ‘Superior Race’

By Brooke Leigh Howard
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OSnr4_0jALJpdN00
via Instagram

A white middle school teacher in Texas has been placed on leave after claiming to his students that he thinks the white race is superior.

In a video that went viral on social media last week, a Bohls Middle School teacher in Pflugerville explained to his class—with a heavy demographic of Black students—that, essentially, white is right, Fox 7 Austin reported.

A mashup video of the incident was initially shared by one of the students, @babysizzle808, on Instagram Saturday.

“I have always been raised to respect my elders[.] my parents don’t play about that at all!” the student captioned the post . “This still won’t change me[.] I’m still going to be the same[.] it’s just crazy this happened at my school to me and my friends. Im glad my parents stay on me and taught me how to move in situations like this.”

The video was later shared by the student’s father, @ 808mafiaboss , receiving nearly 300,000 likes and over 4,000 comments on Instagram.

In the first clip of the post, a kid, who’s Black, complains about not being able to go to the restroom when other groups can.

“Bro, that’s racist,” the child says to the teacher, but loud enough for the class of diverse students to hear.

“So, if I was racist, I wouldn’t let you go to the restroom, would I?” a white teacher in a blue shirt and glasses asks the student after writing a pass.

In the next clip, the teacher is sitting down with the group of students in a circle. The child who asked to use the restroom sits across from the teacher as other students seemingly discuss racism with their instructor. The child who asked to use the restroom claims the teacher is not a former racist, but an active racist.

“I’m frustrated with this conversation,” the teacher says in a third clip after students ask, again, if he considers himself to be racist.

The student who asked to use the restroom forewarns the teacher about his dad’s notoriety on social media, and says the footage will get posted online.

“You guys do what you need to do,” the teacher responds. “You guys don’t think that I’ve made peace with all this stuff? You think I’m still walking around prejudiced against people?”

“Deep down in my heart,” the teacher is filmed saying in a fourth clip, “I’m ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior race.”

Kids in the classroom immediately explode in laughter. One student asks the teacher if he felt as if the white race was better than others.

“I think everybody thinks that,” the teacher says. “They’re just not honest about it.”

In a statement to families of children enrolled at Bohls Middle School, Pflugerville Independent School District said they were aware of the “inappropriate conversation” that took place during class, according to local outlet KXAN Austin . The teacher at the center of the debacle was not identified.

“This interaction does not align with our core beliefs as a district. The video of the conversation includes statements that we find wholly inappropriate. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave while Human Resources conducts an investigation,” the Nov. 11 statement read. “The advisory activity was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable. This type of interaction will not be tolerated in [Pflugerville Independent School District] schools.”

Neither the district nor the student’s parent immediately responded to The Daily Beast’s request for comment Monday.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 16

TROLL PATROL
2d ago

So the whites get to talk about a thought that has been proven false time and time again, and the rest can't hint at CRT? Even though these same whites provide overwhelming evidence to support CRT? That sounds about White!

Reply(4)
5
sly J
2d ago

The teacher is just repeating what the government says. they say the tests are not fair the college entrance tests are not fair .so when the government says it it must be true . OORAH 🇺🇸

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Texas Teacher Fired For Telling Students White Race Is 'Superior One'

District officials in Pflugerville, Texas said Monday that a middle school teacher is no longer employed after videos of his comments surfaced on social media A middle school teacher in Pflugerville, Texas, has been fired after a video of their racist comments to students surfaced on social media. "Last Friday, Nov. 11, Pflugerville ISD officials were made aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students during an advisory class," Pflugerville Independent School District (PfISD) Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian wrote in a statement Monday. "As...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
NBC News

Texas teacher caught on camera making racist comments by students

In Austin, Texas, a white teacher was caught on camera telling his middle school students, some of them Black, that he believes his race is “superior.” NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz reports on how that school district recently announced that the teacher no longer works there as their community comes to terms with the disturbing video. Nov. 15, 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
newyorkbeacon.com

Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now

If there is a fireable offense in one school district in north Texas, open and avowed racism and white supremacy are apparently not on the list. At least, that’s what seemed to be the case after a viral video showed a white teacher at a middle school in suburban Austin telling his students that he believed he and other white people are members of the “superior” race. Despite the levels of egregious racism unabashedly displayed by a person charged with educating the youth, the teacher at Bohls Middle School in the city of Pflugerville was not fired and instead only placed on administrative leave, local news outlet KVUE reported.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

4Ever Family: Adriana

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Meet 16-year-old Adriana, who is seeking to become part...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
proclaimerscv.com

A “Green Wave”- Five Texas Cities Have Legalized Cannabis Use

In Tuesday’s midterm, the winner was not a democrat or a republican. The winner was a policy. In Texas, this week, cannabis has gained legal ground. The five cities of Texas have passed local ballot measures to decrease or remove penalties for low-level cannabis/weed possession. Voters and citizens in Killeen, Elgin, San Marcos, Denton, and Harker Heights all voted to decrease criminal penalties for low-level cannabis possession.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Stony Point High School on lockdown

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Stony Point High School is on lockdown right now due to a reported threat in the area, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson. He says, "All students and staff are safe and secure in the building." The Round Rock ISD Police Department is on site...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Shooting in South Austin leaves one person dead early Tuesday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a police shooting in South Austin early Tuesday morning. At 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 15, 911 received a call stating a man with a gun was outside of a neighbor's house in the 2300 block of South Third Street. The caller clarified that the man was holding a rifle and was pointing it directly a neighbor's home.
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox44news.com

Victim in Killeen Primavera Lane murder identified

KiILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 34-year-old man has become the 19th murder victim for the City of Killeen in 2022. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Cold case: Detectives ask for help solving East Austin murder

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are hoping new leads will help solve a cold case murder in East Austin. Nearly 27 years ago, on Thanksgiving Day, Stephen Arevalo was found unconscious with stab wounds to his body in the 900 block of East 6th Street. A family member told police...
AUSTIN, TX
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
104K+
Followers
35K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy