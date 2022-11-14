Best Things to Do in the DC Area 11/14-11/20: Holiday Lights, Macy’s Holiday Windows, and Michelle Obama’s Book Tour

Colin Powell died in 2021. His mansion in McLean has been sold. The faulty case he made for the Iraq War—something he later said he regretted—has, like his love of the PT Cruiser, faded a bit into history. And now some of his stuff is for sale—Powell’s family will donate proceeds to America’s Promise Alliance and the Colin Powell School at the City College of New York.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO