Natchitoches, LA

Central Lafourche Boys place sixth in Division I XC State Championship

The Central Lafourche Boys Cross Country team has placed sixth in the Division I State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches!. Congratulations to these individuals for finishing:. 33. Benjamin Hodson – 16:41.8. 39. Samuel Hodson – 16:55.2. 43. Trevin Lebouef – 16:57.9. 44. Trayton Demei – 16:58.3...
Local female runners compete in 2022 XC State Championship from area schools

Congratulations to three female runners who competed at State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches, as the only runners from their schools!. Camryn Falgout, Central Lafourche (Div. I) – 11th place, 18:50.8. Payton Theriot, H.L. Bourgeois (Div. I) – 54th place, 21:10.7. Farah Vigie, South Lafourche (Div. II)...
