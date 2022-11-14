South Terrebonne Boys have placed 14th and South Lafourche Boys have placed 15th in the Division II Cross Country State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches!. Congratulations to these finishers from each school:. SOUTH TERREBONNE:. 23. Adam Gautreaux – 17:27.5. 84. Byron Gauche – 19:57.6. 85. Darby Authement...

GALLIANO, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO