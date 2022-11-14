ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MA

William Willey on trial for child sexual assault charges died in Northfield fire

By Ashley Shook, Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3arRVu_0jALJNMN00

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man that died in a garage fire in Northfield over the weekend has been identified as a Montague man on trial for child sexual assault charges.

Hot coals cause dumpster fire in Deerfield, reminder to put out smoking materials

In a news release sent to 22News from Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesman Laurie Loisel says 47-year-old William M. Willey of Montague died during a fire Sunday night located at 90 East Street. The single-story building was a repair shop that Willey rented.

Willey was on trial in Franklin Superior Court on 19 charges related to alleged child sexual assaults in 2019 and 2020 involving three separate victims with crimes alleged to have occurred in both Montague and Northfield. His trial began Tuesday, November 8th with jury selection. On Thursday, opening statements and witness testimony began. Due to Veterans Day, the court was in recess Friday and planned to resume Monday.

He was facing the following charges:

  • Aggravated rape and abuse of a child (7 counts)
  • Indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older
  • Dissemination of matter harmful to a minor (2 counts)
  • Furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 (5 counts)
  • Furnishing marijuana to a person under 21 (4 counts)

“This is a tragedy for everyone involved, including the victims in the case, one of whom had testified in court last week and another two and their family members who were set to testify this week,” said Assistant District Attorney Anne Yereniuk, who prosecuted the case along with ADA Andrew Covington

The fire destroyed the building where the fire started, damaged a garage nearby, and property across the street.

Crews assisted from Bernardston, Erving, Gill, Greenfield, Turners Falls, and Warwick in Massachusetts, along with Hinsdale and Winchester, New Hampshire, and Vernon, Vermont. Brattleboro, Vermont, provided station coverage during the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franklincountynow.com

3 Arrested On Drug Charges In Bernardston Friday

(Bernardston, MA) Three people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop by the Massachusetts State Police on I-91 northbound in Bernardston on Friday, November 4th. On a routine patrol by State Police, Trooper Gregory Moretti made a traffic stop due to unreadable temporary tags on a white Subaru. They noticed suspicious behavior from the occupants and the driver’s license was both suspended and expired. Upon searching the vehicle they found heroin and what they believed to be crack cocaine. The two occupants, Devon Thomas , 31 of Hartford Connecticut, and Tanya Francis, 39 of Essex Vermont, along with the driver Joshua Francis, 39 of Essex Vermont, were all arraigned in Greenfield District Court on charges of drug trafficking, possession, and conspiracy to violate drug law.
BERNARDSTON, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Victim Of Deadly Nashua Crash Was Member Of NH National Guard

The victim of a deadly crash in Nashua earlier this month has been identified as a member of the New Hampshire National Guard. According to investigators, 22-year-old Peter Cameron was driving on Main Dunstable Road when he was involved in a rollover accident. It is believed that speed was a factor in the tragedy and police are still waiting for the results of toxicology tests that could take months to come back. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday from nine a-m until 11 a-m at Gate City Church in Nashua.
NASHUA, NH
mynbc5.com

Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters

BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
KEENE, NH
WWLP

WWLP

35K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy