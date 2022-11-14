Read full article on original website
‘We understand your fears’ | Police reiterate no threat after University of Idaho students killed
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department addressed concerns from students and the community who questioned their safety after four University of Idaho students were killed in a home near campus. “We hear you, and we understand your fears,” Moscow Police wrote in a news release. “We want you...
Police give new details about student deaths at University of Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho State Police, the Moscow Police Department and University of Idaho President Scott Green held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to update the latest information on the four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend. "You have questions and so do we," said Moscow Police...
boisestatepublicradio.org
University of Idaho students react to alleged homicide near campus
During fall semester days, University of Idaho students usually rush around campus in heavy coats and boots to get out of the cold. But this week, the Moscow campus felt empty, with many professors canceling classes. On November 13, the Moscow Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious...
News conference set in slaying of 4 Idaho college students
Police say the killer or killers who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death remains at large, and the violence has prompted many students to leave town. The post News conference set in slaying of 4 Idaho college students appeared first on Local News 8.
accesswdun.com
Idaho Police: No suspect, no weapon in killing of 4 students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities continue to believe the attack was targeted but...
Moscow Police holding news conference Wednesday about student murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - After days of silence, Moscow Police will hold a news conference Wednesday about the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students.
Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths
for a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found at an off-campus home during the weekend, a newspaper reported. The post Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho
The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
Moscow restaurant remembers University of Idaho students, servers killed in attack
MOSCOW, Idaho — A restaurant in Moscow, Idaho posted a loving tribute to two of the University of Idaho students killed in an attack this week. Mad Greek said Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle had been servers at the restaurant for several years. The students were found dead on...
Even more questions coming from University of Idaho homicide investigation
MOSCOW, ID. — Four families that should be planning Thanksgiving dinner are now planning their childrens’ funerals instead. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the deaths of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves — four University of Idaho students who were killed over the weekend — is one of the most traumatic deaths she’s ever experienced. READ:...
koze.com
Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday
A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
The Horrific Mystery Behind Unsolved Case Of 5 Murders In Idaho
One of the most mysterious and horrible unsolved cases in Idaho involved the murder of 5 people in three years. Between 1979 and 1982 in northern Idaho, 5 people were killed, one as young s 12 years old. The Stage Door Killer In Lewis Clark Valley. The 5 victims were...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Homicide investigation underway into 4 student deaths at University of Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily/UPI) — Monday classes have been cancelled at the University of Idaho after the weekend deaths of 4 students whose bodies were discovered in an off-campus residence. The decision to call off classes was announced Sunday night in a prepared statement by University...
Tri-City Herald
Where is Moscow, Idaho? North Idaho college town in national news with 4 student deaths
Four University of Idaho students were found dead inside a house Sunday in Moscow, prompting the city’s police to investigate the deaths as homicides. The police department is yet to release a cause of death but they are being investigated as homicides. Here are the identities of the four deceased: Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington. (Note: Some of the identifying details were not consistent between the police and university news releases. This reflects the university’s spelling and hometowns.)
Moscow Police Address Community Concerns Over Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - Moscow Police issued a statement Tuesday night addressing community frustrations over the lack of information released in the case of four murdered University of Idaho students. "We hear you, and we understand your fears. We want you to know that we, like you, have been devastated and distressed...
KHQ Right Now
Extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Moscow homicide victims
This is an extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near the campus in Moscow. You can find our coverage on the homicide investigation here.
koze.com
Moscow murder victims identified
The Moscow Police Department today released the names of the four University of Idaho students who were found dead at around. noon yesterday after officials received a call regarding an unconscious person. “Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased,” an updated press release says. These individuals have...
KXLY
‘Scary and frustrating’: Questions remain unanswered in U of I homicide investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Memorials, like the one at the entrance for the University of Idaho, are popping up across the school’s campus. Students are leaving flowers, stuffed animals, and more items in remembrance of the four students whose lives were taken too soon. Mad Greek is closed tonight...
