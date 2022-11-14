ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

boisestatepublicradio.org

University of Idaho students react to alleged homicide near campus

During fall semester days, University of Idaho students usually rush around campus in heavy coats and boots to get out of the cold. But this week, the Moscow campus felt empty, with many professors canceling classes. On November 13, the Moscow Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious...
MOSCOW, ID
accesswdun.com

Idaho Police: No suspect, no weapon in killing of 4 students

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities continue to believe the attack was targeted but...
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho

The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Even more questions coming from University of Idaho homicide investigation

MOSCOW, ID. — Four families that should be planning Thanksgiving dinner are now planning their childrens’ funerals instead. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the deaths of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves — four University of Idaho students who were killed over the weekend — is one of the most traumatic deaths she’s ever experienced. READ:...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday

A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
MOSCOW, ID
Tri-City Herald

Where is Moscow, Idaho? North Idaho college town in national news with 4 student deaths

Four University of Idaho students were found dead inside a house Sunday in Moscow, prompting the city’s police to investigate the deaths as homicides. The police department is yet to release a cause of death but they are being investigated as homicides. Here are the identities of the four deceased: Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington. (Note: Some of the identifying details were not consistent between the police and university news releases. This reflects the university’s spelling and hometowns.)
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Moscow murder victims identified

The Moscow Police Department today released the names of the four University of Idaho students who were found dead at around. noon yesterday after officials received a call regarding an unconscious person. “Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased,” an updated press release says. These individuals have...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

