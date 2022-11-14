Read full article on original website
Four injured in EMS situation in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Four people have been transported to a hospital after an incident Wednesday night in Pittsburgh's South Side, according to Allegheny County 911. Police, firefighters and other first responders were in the 3300 block of East Carson Street around 8:30 p.m. East Carson Street was closed between South...
Downtown Pittsburgh church opens as temporary shelter for homeless
PITTSBURGH — Just as the weather turns cold and wet, Allegheny County's Department of Human Services announced that Smithfield United Church of Christ will open on a temporary basis as a homeless shelter. This measure serves as an alternative shelter while the Second Avenue Commons prepares to open within...
Monessen School District balances school security, budget restrictions
MONESSEN, Pa. — For a small school district with about 700 students, the Monessen School District is able to take a detailed approach to school security. Eric Manko is the middle and high school principal and also the district's safety coordinator. He told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 there are advantages to being a smaller district.
Woman injured in Pittsburgh Airbnb shooting files lawsuit
Another lawsuit has been filed by one of the victims of the Airbnb mass shooting in April 2022. A complaint filed on behalf of Dejonia Rosser alleges negligence on the part of Airbnb, 900 North Group and K&C Ventures. She is one of more than 200 people many of them...
Mt. Lebanon school board remembers recent graduate killed in crash
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — A recent graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School was remembered during an emotional moment at a school board meeting Monday night. "We wish to express our condolences to the family and friends of Danielle Duncan, who passed away in this accident," a Mt. Lebanon school board member said at the meeting.
‘He better run for his life’: Fired Rivers Casino employee accused of threatening former boss
PITTSBURGH — A former employee of Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino is charged with harassment and making terroristic threats after allegedly threatening his former boss. Thomas Fiore, 41, of Glassport, allegedly sent a text to a former co-worker that included a threat to the former boss that allegedly read, “I always have a baseball bat in the truck of my car. If I ever see (him) anywhere, he better run for his life. Between street justice and legal justice, everybody is gonna get what’s coming to them.”
New Light Congregation chapel honors Tree of Life shooting victims
PITTSBURGH — We are getting our first look inside the New Light Memorial Chapel. It honors the memory of congregants Richard Gottfried, Daniel Stein and Melvin Wax,. who were all killed in the Tree of Life synagogue shooting. The chapel sits on the grounds of the New Light Cemetery...
Baden police chief's sudden retirement came during internal investigation
BADEN, Pa. — The Baden police chief's sudden retirement comes after an anonymous person submitted videos of the chief to the borough council — videos that launched an investigation. Sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that the videos in question allegedly showed...
New homeless shelter "very close" to opening, according to city leaders
PITTSBURGH — As the cooler temperatures quickly arrive, city leaders are working to get homeless people off of the streets and into safe housing. A new shelter, Second Avenue Commons, is being prepared to open in the coming days. However, there is still no definite opening date. Nov. 15...
Wavering support for Donald Trump among Republican voters in Beaver and Butler counties
SOUTHWEST, Pa. — Random conversations with Republican voters in Beaver and Butler Counties reveal a strong sense of uneasiness about Donald Trump serving as president of the United States, a day after announcing his candidacy. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 talked with residents who voted for Trump in the 2020...
Some nursing homes paying rent to themselves using taxpayer dollars
BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nursing homes say they are struggling financially, especially since the pandemic. But Action News Investigates has learned some nursing homes are paying themselves rent amounting to millions of dollars per year – including some tax dollars. Nursing homes and state officials said the rent...
New nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to New Orleans launching just weeks before Mardi Gras
PITTSBURGH — Breeze Airways will launch new nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to New Orleans starting on Feb. 3, less than three weeks before the start of Mardi Gras. In an announcement on Tuesday morning, it was said the flights from Pittsburgh International Airport will include an offer of $79 one-way to celebrate the route.
Allegheny County's holiday drive-in laser show returning to North Park
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Allegheny County's holiday drive-in laser show is returning to North Park for the third year, the county announced Wednesday. Tickets go on sale Thursday at noon, with the first show set for Dec. 9. The 45-minute light show is synchronized with holiday music and allows families...
Defense attorney in Troy Hill parking spot shooting says client is falsely accused
PITTSBURGH — When an argument started along Goettman Street, in Pittsburgh's Troy Hill neighborhood, a phone inside Breauna Terry's car was recording video. The recording captured a loud, angry, profanity-filled argument between Terry and her passenger and people inside another car parked in the middle of the narrow street.
Police searching for missing Pittsburgh teen Angie'nae Mar
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for your help in locating a missing teenager. Twelve-year-old Angie'nar Mar was last seen in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood on Nov. 12. Mar is described as 5 feet, 4 inches and 180 pounds with an afro hairstyle. If you have any information on her...
Shell cracker plant in Beaver County begins operations
Shell announced Tuesday that its Pennsylvania chemical project, Shell Polymers Monaca, has officially commenced operations. The cracker plant will break down ethane molecules to produce pellets that can be used to make plastics for products ranging from automotive parts to food packages. "It's a huge economic investment one of the...
One man dead after stabbing in West Mifflin
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A man died Tuesday after a stabbing in West Mifflin, according to Allegheny County police. A release from the Allegheny County Police Department said that at about 4:30 p.m., West Mifflin police were notified of a man stabbed near 5 Midway Drive. First responders found an adult male victim suffering from stab wounds.
Guy Fieri 'Chicken Guy' restaurant opens in Pittsburgh
The mayor of Flavortown is opening the doors to a chicken restaurant in the Steel City. Guy Fieri's "Chicken Guy" restaurant opens Monday in downtown Pittsburgh at 4 PPG Place. The location will offer chicken tenders and sandwiches along with nearly two dozen kinds of sauce. It's the first Chicken...
The hidden costs behind charging an electric vehicle
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — While gas prices are easing as we head into the winter months, the United States continues to see a boom in electric vehicle sales. What you may not realize while shopping is the start-up cost to make sure you can charge your electric car quickly at home.
Flu cases spike in Allegheny County; doctors warn the season hasn't peaked yet
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County reported the highest number of flu cases in the state this season, at 3,247 as of Nov. 12, according to the Allegheny County Health Department. The Pennsylvania Department of Health recorded 12,065 cases as of Nov. 5. "Our main flu season is actually January through...
