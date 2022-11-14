ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Arkansas-South Dakota State, key players, more

The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks will hit the hardwood for the third time this season when they face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Wednesday inside Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas took down North Dakota State 76-58 last Monday in its season-opener and defeated Fordham 74-48 on Friday. South Dakota State...
Five-star Baye Fall commits to Arkansas

Eric Musselman added the potential crown jewel to the Arkansas Razorbacks' 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday in the form of Baye Fall. The five-star forward chose Arkansas over Auburn, Seton Hall and Rutgers. Below, Travis Graf takes a look at what kind of prospects the Razorbacks are getting and what...
Arkansas beats South Dakota State, 71-56

The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 3-0 on the season with an 71-56 win over South Dakota State in the 500th game played at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Once again, Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV led the Razorbacks with 19 points, two rebounds and two assists. He made one of Arkansas' season-high seven 3-pointers in the contest. The efficient day from deep made up for a rough 8-15 from the free throw line.
Rivals four-star Assane Diop commits to Colorado over Arkansas

Rivals four-star Assane Diop announced his commitment to Colorado on Tuesday. The 6-foot-10 prospect from Accelerated Prep was considered an Arkansas lean for the longest time, but ultimately decided to commit to the Buffaloes. Diop is a raw prospect with plenty of natural talent and skills. While there might be...
Arkansas’ defense, inexperience to be tested against South Dakota State

The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks are set to face South Dakota State on Wednesday, and while the Jackrabbits come into Bud Walton Arena 1-1, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman is making sure not to overlook his opponent. “South Dakota State is not a well-coached team, they’re an excellent-coached basketball team,”...
