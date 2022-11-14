ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

3 Reasons The Astros Could Repeat As World Series Champions

With the Houston Astros coming off a dominant run to a World Series title, there is reason to think it is not over. Of course, one of the hardest things to do in sports is repeat as champions. However, the Astros have set themselves up in a position to create...
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

Houston Astros Gifted Team Logo Diamond Pendants After World Series Win

The Houston Astros will have more than just a championship ring to celebrate their World Series win ... the team is also getting custom diamond pendants too!!!. TMZ Sports has learned ... the bling is coming courtesy of Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth and celeb jeweler Iceman Nick -- who were so pumped that the home team got the dub over the Phillies this month, they wanted to get them some drip to show their appreciation.
HOUSTON, TX
IBWAA

Losing GM Click Shouldn’t Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted Predecessor

Today, we consider the potential that the Houston Astros may take a step backwards in its search for a new general manager.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Barely a week after the Astros—the un-shifty (except for infield defensive alignments), un-canned, un-sneaky, un-tainted 2022 edition—won the World Series, owner Jim Crane elected to let general manager James Click go. At the time of this writing, nothing from behind those scenes has emerged. But something did emerge around social media's dubious precincts: a consummation devoutly not to be wished.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros Select J.P. France

The Astros announced this evening they’ve selected right-hander J.P. France onto the 40-man roster. The move keeps him from being eligible for the Rule 5 draft. A 14th-round pick from Mississippi State in the 2018 draft, France spent all of this year at Triple-A Sugar Land. He worked in a swing capacity for the Space Cowboys, starting 15 of his 34 outings. France pitched to a 3.90 ERA across 110 2/3 innings, punching out an above-average 28.3% of opponents against a slightly elevated 10.6% walk rate.
HOUSTON, TX
cohaitungchi.com

11 Great Weekend Getaways From Houston

Since Texas is such a large state, it might not seem like there’d be many weekend getaways from Houston. But luckily, there are lots of exciting cities right in Texas, and some in nearby states too. You don’t have to leave Texas to get out of Houston because there are plenty of fun destinations within a few hours from it.
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy