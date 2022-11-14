Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Related
José Altuve to Face Astros During Spring Training
José Altuve and Venezuela will take take on the Houston Astros during Spring Training.
The reason why Justin Verlander hasn’t re-signed with the Astros yet
Houston Astros superstar Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Many expect him to return to the team he has won two World Series rings with. Some even expected him to have already signed by now. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still on the market, free to sign anywhere. One...
Jim Crane’s decision that led to Astros parting ways with James Click
The Houston Astros are surprisingly in a state of turmoil to start the 2022 offseason. After winning the World Series, they parted ways with general manager James Click and assistant GM Scott Powers. A report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan shows that Astros owner Jim Crane’s influence over the organization was...
Astros Free Agent Target Returning to Yankees on Multi-Year Deal
Astros Free Agent Target Returning to Yankees on Multi-Year Deal
Yardbarker
3 Reasons The Astros Could Repeat As World Series Champions
With the Houston Astros coming off a dominant run to a World Series title, there is reason to think it is not over. Of course, one of the hardest things to do in sports is repeat as champions. However, the Astros have set themselves up in a position to create...
Mariners Strike First Big Deal of Winter Landing Former Astros Outfielder
Mariners Strike First Big Deal of Winter Landing Former Astros Outfielder
Red Sox, Mets Showing Interest in Ex-Yankees Starting Pitcher
This former Yankees starter is drawing interest in free agency from the Red Sox and Mets
Jim Crane just gave Yankees tiny sliver of hope in arms race with Astros
When the New York Yankees and Houston Astros clashed in 2017, it seemed like both franchises had reloaded spectacularly and would define the next era of American League competition. While that has rung true at the surface level, the Yankees haven’t managed to topple Houston once during the so-called Baby...
TMZ.com
Houston Astros Gifted Team Logo Diamond Pendants After World Series Win
The Houston Astros will have more than just a championship ring to celebrate their World Series win ... the team is also getting custom diamond pendants too!!!. TMZ Sports has learned ... the bling is coming courtesy of Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth and celeb jeweler Iceman Nick -- who were so pumped that the home team got the dub over the Phillies this month, they wanted to get them some drip to show their appreciation.
Losing GM Click Shouldn’t Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted Predecessor
Today, we consider the potential that the Houston Astros may take a step backwards in its search for a new general manager.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Barely a week after the Astros—the un-shifty (except for infield defensive alignments), un-canned, un-sneaky, un-tainted 2022 edition—won the World Series, owner Jim Crane elected to let general manager James Click go. At the time of this writing, nothing from behind those scenes has emerged. But something did emerge around social media's dubious precincts: a consummation devoutly not to be wished.
Astros' MVP Jeremy Peña draws massive crowd for Raising Cane's drive-thru shift
A seemingly never-ending line of fans showed up at the fast food restaurant to see the rookie Astros star. But no, before you ask, he isn't on the menu.
Report: Astros Have New Decision Maker in Place After Click Departure
The Houston Astros have tabbed Bill Firkus the point man on free agent discussions.
Astros Select J.P. France
The Astros announced this evening they’ve selected right-hander J.P. France onto the 40-man roster. The move keeps him from being eligible for the Rule 5 draft. A 14th-round pick from Mississippi State in the 2018 draft, France spent all of this year at Triple-A Sugar Land. He worked in a swing capacity for the Space Cowboys, starting 15 of his 34 outings. France pitched to a 3.90 ERA across 110 2/3 innings, punching out an above-average 28.3% of opponents against a slightly elevated 10.6% walk rate.
Astros Cy Young winner Justin Verlander weighs in on free agency
The 2022 AL Cy Young winner has a big decision to make in the coming weeks.
Astros Release Three International Prospects
The Houston Astros released Chanderson Perez, Normar Torres and Brayan Nolasco from the DSL Astros Blue on Tuesday.
Former Astros Bravo, Mejias Look to Winter Leagues
Former Houston Astros prospects Jose Bravo and Christian Mejias are playing winter baseball after being granted free agency.
Houston Rockets look to curb turnover woes amid difficult stretch
The young Rockets are struggling to keep control of the ball early in the 2022-23 season.
Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate to miss extended time with ankle injury
The third-year forward has played in just three games this season.
This Heat-Rockets Trade Features Bam Adebayo
You don’t want to jump the gun, but you don’t want to fall behind either. The only thing worse than jumping the gun is letting your opponent get a head start. Call it a rat race, or call it an arms race: either way, the NBA is a race.
cohaitungchi.com
11 Great Weekend Getaways From Houston
Since Texas is such a large state, it might not seem like there’d be many weekend getaways from Houston. But luckily, there are lots of exciting cities right in Texas, and some in nearby states too. You don’t have to leave Texas to get out of Houston because there are plenty of fun destinations within a few hours from it.
Chron.com
Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0