State College

Penn State Women’s Soccer ‘Peaking at the Perfect Time’ in NCAA Tournament Play

To no one’s surprise, Penn State women’s soccer has its dancing shoes on, and the team is heading to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions eased through the first round of the tournament with a 4-1 win over Quinnipiac on Nov. 13. With a Big Ten Tournament title and history on its side, Penn State’s No. 2 seed granted head coach Erica Dambach’s squad a low-stakes opening opponent.
State College

Penn State Football Climbs in College Football Playoff Rankings

Penn State football rose to No. 11 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings which were released on Tuesday night, jumping three spots in the standings after being ranked No. 14 last week. Penn State saw the same exact movement in the latest AP Poll released on Sunday afternoon.
State College

Lady Lions Ironing Out Offense Amid Strong Defensive Performances

Coming off of a dominant 28-point win over Fairfield, head coach Carolyn Kieger and her squad left the court excited but focused on improvement. Penn State women’s basketball allowed just 49 points against the Stags in a dominant performance. Two nights earlier, the Lady Lions allowed 67 points against Norfolk State, which has scored a combined 202 points against its two other opponents.
footballscoop.com

Sources: Juniata College making changes atop football program

Head coach Josh Carter and defensive coordinator Joe Dougherty will not return at Juniata College, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Juniata College is a Division III in Huntingdon, Pa. The Eagles compete in the Centennial Conference. Juniata finished an 0-10 season on Saturday with a 66-15 loss at Susquehanna. Juniata...
Digital Collegian

‘Happy Valley is not the place for a casino’ | Movement of State College community members oppose Lubert’s proposed Nittany Mall Casino

A group of State College community members have spoken out against a Nittany Mall casino proposed by the former chair of Penn State’s Board of Trustees Ira Lubert. SC Gaming OpCo, led by Lubert, won a license auction on Sept. 2, 2020, which gave it the opportunity to develop a “mini casino” in an area, including College Township.
NorthcentralPA.com

Mike Mussina, Rhashan West-Bey, headline latest West Branch Sports Hall of Fame class

The two biggest names in local, professional baseball led a star-studded class into the West Branch Sports Hall of Fame as former Major League Baseball star Mike Mussina, joined Rhashan West-Bey, Williamsport Crosscutters' Director of Smiles, in the 2022 induction ceremony Sunday night at the Genetti Hotel. Mike Mussina enjoyed an 18-year MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles (1991-00) and the New York Yankees (2001-08). He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019. Mussina is graduate of Montoursville High School. ...
State College

Local Caricaturist Celebrating 40 Years of Drawing Happy Valley

For the past 40 years, caricaturist Chip Mock has been seen around State College blessing the community with free drawings. From THON events to gamedays to festivals downtown, Mock has set up shop offering his comedic drawings to students, families, alumni and community members. Mock found his passion for drawing...
uncoveringpa.com

How to Get to Indian Wells Overlook in Rothrock State Forest

There are many great spots hidden away in Rothrock State Forest and one of the best is Indian Wells Overlook. Indian Wells Overlook (which shouldn’t be confused with the nearby Indian Lookout) can be found in the northern reaches of the forest in Centre County, PA. It is within a nearly 5,000-acre area of the forest known as the Thickhead Wild Area, which provides an uninterrupted view of wilderness from this overlook, including over the Bear Meadows Natural Area, which is recognized as a National Natural Landmark.
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants

Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
State College

Light Up Night to Usher in Holiday Season in State College

State College will light up for the holidays this week with the return of an annual event. On Thursday, the Downtown State College Improvement District will host the borough’s third annual Light Up Night event. Presented as a winter carnival in downtown State College, the event will stretch from 5 to 8 p.m. on the 100 block of South Allen Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza.
wtaj.com

Weather Minute for November 15, 2022

This morning we will have temperatures in the 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day. Today we will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.
State College

Nancy Carol Bennett (Horner)

Name of Deceased Nancy Carol Bennett (Horner) Nancy Carol (Horner) Bennett was born on December 24, 1940, to Bruce Charles Horner and Edna Adeline (Cole) Horner in State College, PA. She was a devout Christian and is with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, and church community member.
State College

Get to Know New Centre Safe Executive Director Jennifer Pencek

For the first time in nearly three decades, one of Centre County’s most notable nonprofits has a new leader. This month, Jennifer Pencek became Centre Safe’s newest executive director, succeeding Anne Ard after 25 years of service. Pencek spent more than a decade working at Penn State and Juniata College before arriving at Centre Safe, which works to aid survivors of sexual violence, relationship violence and stalking and eliminate such violence.
NorthcentralPA.com

Construction season isn't done quite yet: PennDOT weekly roundup

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Centre County updates As work winds down in 2022, PennDOT is providing a mid-November update for its Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. The project is anticipated to be complete by fall of 2024. ...
