NOLA.com
In shooting of off-duty New Orleans police officer, Crimestoppers tip leads to arrest
A New Orleans man was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of off-duty officer Louis Blackmon III, who was wounded Oct. 13 during a robbery in Mid-City. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson credited the public for leading investigators to Henry Vicknair, 33. A tip to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans Inc. led to his identification and arrest, Ferguson said.
NOLA.com
Man arrested after 3-hour standoff at apartment complex on West Napoleon Avenue, JPSO says
NOPD gives update on off-duty officer who was shot during armed robbery
The New Orleans Police Department will announce new details on Wednesday (Nov. 16) surrounding a shooting of an off-duty police officer in Mid-City back in October.
NOPD search for Armed Robbery Suspect
In the Seventh District a security camera recoded the suspect entering a business in the 9500 block of Chef Menteur Highway where he allegedly committed an armed robbery.
SWAT standoff with suspect near library in Metairie ends peacefully
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot and left on train tracks in Gentilly area, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man that had been fatally shot was found on train tracks early Wednesday (Nov. 16) morning and an investigation is underway, the NOPD says. Police say the man was found in the 6300 block of Peoples Ave. Just after midnight, police say that they received...
WDSU
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on violent gun charges in Metairie
Officer shoots man armed with a knife near Superdome ticket booth, NOPD says
Argument leads to shooting inside Bullard Ave. business, NOPD search for suspect
According to officers, on Sunday (Nov.13) just after 2:30 a.m., the reported suspect was involved in an argument inside a business in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue.
NOPD officer shoots suspect outside Superdome
gentillymessenger.com
Suspect in burglary and assault arrested during traffic stop on Press Drive
NOPD Third District officers arrested Dwayne Williams, 24, Friday (Nov. 11) on narcotics and weapon possession charges stemming from a traffic stop in the 5100 block of Press Drive. At about 1:40 p.m., Third District officers initiated a traffic stop at the location. Officers discovered two active warrants out for...
fox8live.com
Suspect sought in armed robbery of Central City phone store
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate the suspect who robbed a Central City phone store last week. The armed man entered the Boost Mobile store in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue last Tuesday (Nov. 8) around 7:19 p.m., when only one employee was inside.
They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?
METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
Child crossing the street to school is struck by a car, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — A child crossing the street on their way to school in Uptown New Orleans this morning was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police. It happened at about 8:16 a.m. Wednesday morning at the International School of Louisiana in the 1400 block of Magazine Street. The student suffered minor injuries, according to the NOPD. They are now back home with family, according to the school.
Man found dead on New Orleans train tracks had been shot multiple times, police say
A homicide investigation began on Wednesday (Nov. 16) after New Orleans police say a man originally appearing to have died after being struck by a train was discovered to have been shot multiple times.
NOLA.com
New Orleans police officer shot knife-wielding man outside Superdome, authorities say
A middle-aged man outside the Caesars Superdome wouldn't leave on a chilly Tuesday morning, even after Superdome public safety employees told him to. So they called New Orleans police. When officers arrived, the man stood, pulled out a knife and approached, an NOPD spokesperson said, ignoring commands to drop his weapon.
fox8live.com
Houma woman killed by gunshot fired into her house, police say
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A 56-year-old woman died Monday (Nov. 14) after being struck by a gunshot fired into her house, Houma police said. Lt. Travis Theriot said the victim, identified as Lanore Menard, was inside the home in the 400 block of Morgan Street when she was struck by gunfire around 5:30 p.m. Menard was taken for medical treatment but died at the hospital, Theriot said.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Coroner ID's two men killed in November shootings
Two men killed in shootings early this month were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Lane Mouney, 30, and Samer Foudeh, 42. Mouney was found dead by Harbor Police on Nov. 3. Officers found him lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Florida Avenue and France Street at around 9:30 p.m. He died of injuries caused by a gunshot wound, the coroner said.
NOPD adds drugs and narcotics charges in vehicle theft arrest
Detectives found the scooter in New Orleans East in the 4900 block of Alsace Street, along with three individuals.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for man who robbed Central City business
