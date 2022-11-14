ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Comments / 3

Randal
2d ago

start by growing some parking around the courthouse because 2 hour parking everywhere within 4 -5 blocks as a ticket scam while you are in court and no where else to park is insane

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Ballantyne YMCA to expand pool, build dome for year-round swimming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Morrison Family YMCA in Ballantyne will be renovating its pool and building a retractable dome to cover an expanded pool. The YMCA says the project will be a DynaDome structure that will cover the pool to create a year-round aquatic experience that will positively impact the children, family and community served.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury Academy to open location in downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Academy has announced that the Salisbury Academy Upper School will be located at 316 Depot Street in downtown Salisbury. According to the school, the new downtown location enhances the SA experiential education model by leveraging the community as a classroom and community leaders as educators. Salisbury Academy Upper School students will engage in authentic work daily enhanced by the wealth of resources in the community to build their life skills and personal interests.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Salisbury’s ‘Tis the Season Spectacular promises some spectacular sights and surprises

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Each year Hen Henderlite and Shari Graham seem to out do themselves when it comes to the ‘Tis the Season Spectacular. The Holiday Caravan parade in Spencer and downtown Salisbury was replaced in 2018 after controversy regarding an entry. Graham and Henderlite took over, created a “new” parade, and promised an experience that would be dazzling.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Earth Fare in Davidson closing next week

Nov. 15. By TL Bernthal. The Earth Fare store in Davidson is closing permanently on Nov. 23. The store, 261 Griffith St., is holding a 25 percent off sale during a chain-wide consolidation. An employee in Davidson said workers were not given a reason for the closing, and someone brought...
DAVIDSON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Iredell-Statesville Schools Experiencing Milk Shortage

IREDELL CO., N.C. — Students in Iredell-Statesville Schools may not receive milk with their school breakfast or lunch this week. In a letter sent to families, the district says it is experiencing a new supply chain disruption with cartons of milk. I-SS says the issues stems from the current...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Parks & Recreation offers senior trips

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Parks & Recreation Department is offering trips for Seniors. The trips are one day and include visiting The Biltmore House, the Southern Christmas Show, the Ghosts of Davidson and the Nutcracker performed by the Charlotte Ballet. Activities also include a Senior Christmas...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Utility bill scam reports up 900%, Duke Energy says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of scams related to Duke Energy power bills is on a sharp rise, the Charlotte-based energy provider said Wednesday. Duke Energy said it has seen nearly nine times more reported scam attempts compared to this time last year. Duke said the scammers are making phone calls and sending text messages to people threatening to disconnect their service without immediate payment.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Lucky Cats seeking community support for TNR program

The Lucky Cat Program needs the community’s help. The lingering effect of COVID-19 has driven needs for community cats higher than ever before. The lack of low-cost veterinarians due to limited staffing and rising costs has resulted in many new kittens and cats in need of emergency medical help as well as general TNR (trap, neuter, return) services. Requests from the community to help have also risen, and Lucky Cats’ volunteer efforts to help those in need have risen too.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell commissioners salute outgoing chairman, remember departed colleague

Iredell County commissioners on Tuesday honored retiring Chairman James Mallory and late-Commissioner Marvin Norman for their nearly three decades of combined years of service on the board. Commissioners presented a plaque to Norman’s widow, Juanita. Norman, who passed away September 14, served on the board continuously after being elected in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy