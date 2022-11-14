Read full article on original website
Randal
2d ago
start by growing some parking around the courthouse because 2 hour parking everywhere within 4 -5 blocks as a ticket scam while you are in court and no where else to park is insane
WCNC
Matthews residents pack into town hall to discuss divisive 'Sante Matthews' project
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews leaders held a town hall Monday evening to allow residents to speak on a large proposed development that some neighbors are trying to stop before it gets started. The project, which would be built on Idlewild Road, would include new town homes, apartments, single-family homes...
Salisbury city council unanimously approves downtown parking program
“[Parking’s] been an issue for years and years and years,” said downtown business owner Pam Coffield.
WBTV
Ballantyne YMCA to expand pool, build dome for year-round swimming
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Morrison Family YMCA in Ballantyne will be renovating its pool and building a retractable dome to cover an expanded pool. The YMCA says the project will be a DynaDome structure that will cover the pool to create a year-round aquatic experience that will positively impact the children, family and community served.
WBTV
Salisbury Academy to open location in downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Academy has announced that the Salisbury Academy Upper School will be located at 316 Depot Street in downtown Salisbury. According to the school, the new downtown location enhances the SA experiential education model by leveraging the community as a classroom and community leaders as educators. Salisbury Academy Upper School students will engage in authentic work daily enhanced by the wealth of resources in the community to build their life skills and personal interests.
iredellfreenews.com
Fate of Josh’s Farmer’s Market remains unresolved after marathon Board of Adjustment hearing
After 3.5 hours on Tuesday afternoon, a hearing on the owner of Josh’s Farmer’s Market’s appeal to operate as a seasonal farmer’s market and on the Town of Mooresville’s imposition of fines on landowner YMCA of Greater Charlotte for the market’s operation was continued to December by the Mooresville Board of Adjustment.
WBTV
Salisbury’s ‘Tis the Season Spectacular promises some spectacular sights and surprises
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Each year Hen Henderlite and Shari Graham seem to out do themselves when it comes to the ‘Tis the Season Spectacular. The Holiday Caravan parade in Spencer and downtown Salisbury was replaced in 2018 after controversy regarding an entry. Graham and Henderlite took over, created a “new” parade, and promised an experience that would be dazzling.
WBTV
Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
businesstodaync.com
Earth Fare in Davidson closing next week
Nov. 15. By TL Bernthal. The Earth Fare store in Davidson is closing permanently on Nov. 23. The store, 261 Griffith St., is holding a 25 percent off sale during a chain-wide consolidation. An employee in Davidson said workers were not given a reason for the closing, and someone brought...
qcnews.com
Queen City Question: How is Mooresville keeping up with rapid growth?
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEW) — It’s no secret that Queen City and its surrounding areas continue to grow at a rapid pace, but as more people move to the area is infrastructure keeping up? In our latest Queen City Question, we take a look at Mooresville and its plans for its roadways.
wccbcharlotte.com
Iredell-Statesville Schools Experiencing Milk Shortage
IREDELL CO., N.C. — Students in Iredell-Statesville Schools may not receive milk with their school breakfast or lunch this week. In a letter sent to families, the district says it is experiencing a new supply chain disruption with cartons of milk. I-SS says the issues stems from the current...
WBTV
City of Charlotte considers spending more money to lock in affordable housing developments
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the fight for affordable housing is not a new issue in Charlotte, rising costs and a potential recession is making developers unable to build with the money they were initially allocated. Costs have jumped recently, and with a potential recession looming, many developers of already-approved...
WBTV
Kannapolis Parks & Recreation offers senior trips
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Parks & Recreation Department is offering trips for Seniors. The trips are one day and include visiting The Biltmore House, the Southern Christmas Show, the Ghosts of Davidson and the Nutcracker performed by the Charlotte Ballet. Activities also include a Senior Christmas...
Raleigh News & Observer
After relaunch of specialty grocer Earth Fare, a Charlotte-area store is closing
Specialty grocer Earth Fare is closing one of its Charlotte-area stores less than two years after it opened. Earth Fare at 261 Griffith St. in Davidson will close before the end of the month, company spokeswoman Laurie Aker told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. “Geographical challenges were the main contributing...
Utility bill scam reports up 900%, Duke Energy says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of scams related to Duke Energy power bills is on a sharp rise, the Charlotte-based energy provider said Wednesday. Duke Energy said it has seen nearly nine times more reported scam attempts compared to this time last year. Duke said the scammers are making phone calls and sending text messages to people threatening to disconnect their service without immediate payment.
WBTV
Teacher reports that student shined red laser in her eyes, investigation underway
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office has turned a case over to Juvenile Services after a teacher reported that a student shined a red laser in her eyes during a class. The incident happened at West Rowan High on November 3, according to the report. The...
Home in Mooresville opens its doors to offer hope to women and children without a home
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A community group is using a non-judgmental approach -- with dignity and faith as core values -- to provide hope to women and children living in Mooresville without a home. "We want everyone here to be able to live with dignity, just like all the other...
4 Charlotte-area hospitals receive 'C' grades for patient safety by national watchdog
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hospital grades for health care facilities in the Carolinas were released Wednesday and most hospitals in the Charlotte area received high marks, including several Atrium Health and Novant Health facilities. The ratings were released by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advances patient safety...
Church raises money for Davidson County school lunches after leaked memo about unpaid meals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Churches are always looking for ways to help their communities, often with fundraising. So when parishoners at Oak Forest United Methodist Church heard there was a chance that some Davidson County high schoolers could miss out on lunch, they cooked up a plan to help out. The smell of chicken stew […]
iredellfreenews.com
Lucky Cats seeking community support for TNR program
The Lucky Cat Program needs the community’s help. The lingering effect of COVID-19 has driven needs for community cats higher than ever before. The lack of low-cost veterinarians due to limited staffing and rising costs has resulted in many new kittens and cats in need of emergency medical help as well as general TNR (trap, neuter, return) services. Requests from the community to help have also risen, and Lucky Cats’ volunteer efforts to help those in need have risen too.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell commissioners salute outgoing chairman, remember departed colleague
Iredell County commissioners on Tuesday honored retiring Chairman James Mallory and late-Commissioner Marvin Norman for their nearly three decades of combined years of service on the board. Commissioners presented a plaque to Norman’s widow, Juanita. Norman, who passed away September 14, served on the board continuously after being elected in...
Comments / 3