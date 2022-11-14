ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

FTX Token and Solana Continue to Slide as Cronos Bounces Back on Monday

By Travis Hoium
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

The fallout from the FTX blowup and bankruptcy last week has continued early this week, and the crypto moves are in different directions.

FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) fell 25% in the last 24 hours as of 11:45 a.m. ET, which shouldn't be a surprise because the exchange is bankrupt and there's no reason the token should have value. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is down 3.2% in the last day but is now down 57.9% in the last week because FTX was a large investor and is likely selling tokens.

On the plus side, Crypto.com's token Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO) is up 14.9% in the last 24 hours.

So what

FTX's bankruptcy continues to unearth risks in the crypto market that most investors were unaware of. Some companies kept assets on FTX; others had counterparty risk; and then there's the fact that many tokens tied to crypto firms are being questioned.

Despite the fact that Crypto.com's CEO said that his firm is not in financial trouble, many customers seem to be pulling assets from the platform. The company is not based in the U.S. and isn't publicly traded, so investors can't be certain what the company's financial position looks like. Remember, it was only eight days ago that FTX said customer deposits were fine.

There's no clear end to the current fiasco. FTX is in bankruptcy, and it could take years for customers to receive any funds. But it's also possible this wrecks the crypto industry's momentum after two years of more people getting involved in the space.

Now what

The fall of FTX isn't a bankruptcy that will be glossed over by most people. This is fundamentally different from a hedge fund like Three Arrows Capital collapsing over the summer. FTX had customer funds and appears to have been involved in extensive fraud.

If you're looking for a buying opportunity, I think it's wise to wait and see what happens before jumping in. It's likely that many tokens will fall because there's no real utility built into them in the first place. But development will consolidate on others.

Solana is still a cryptocurrency that I think could have a bright future because it's fast and low cost, with a large developer community. That's not something most cryptocurrencies can claim, and I think as founders look for more use cases, it's Solana that will attract developers and users.

Even the most bullish case for crypto could take years to play out, though. The industry will have a major stain from FTX's bankruptcy for years, so investors need to come to this industry with a buy-and-hold strategy because it may be years before we know the future of the industry.

10 stocks we like better than FTX Token
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and FTX Token wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Travis Hoium has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda

United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
256K+
Followers
114K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy