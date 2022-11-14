Bobcats tame Panthers Friday, fall to Pitt Saturday

In the Sunshine State, the Florida panther is nearly extinct.

And at Bird Arena on Friday, the Bobcats Hockey team pretty much took the life out of the Panthers from Pittsburgh.

Unfortunately for the good guys, there was still some life left in the Panthers who, despite a strong defensive performance from OU, took the second game Saturday night, by a razor-thin margin.

The Bobcats dominated Friday’s game to win, 7-1, but came up on the short end of the stick Saturday to lose 2-1 to split the season series with Pitt.

Friday’s game — complete with honor guard tribute and camo uniforms worn by the home team to celebrate Veterans Day — started out like a closely contested defensive chess match that later turned into an OU rout.

Halfway through the first period, shots on goal were only 6-3 in favor of the Bobcats and there was no score.

Freshman Laker Aldridge finally got the Bobcats on the scoreboard at the 8:13 mark of that period, ripping one through Pitt goalie Devin Barresi to make it 1-0. Assists on that score went to Blake Rossi and Spencer Schons.

The Frozen ‘Cats came close to breaking out early in the game.

Close, but no cigar.

By the end of the first, shots on goal were 11-8 in favor of OU, which was a much closer margin than the Bobcats have been accustomed to in recent games.

It got even closer early in the second period as Pittsburgh came out gunning.

However, that woke up the Cats who suddenly matched the Panthers early second-stanza intensity and came out with guns blazing on their own.

There was no OU shot on goal till 16:58 was left in the period, but when the home team got its first shot of the second, they made it count.

Andrew Wells’ wrister put the Bobcats up, 2-0. Andrew Sacca and Collin Felton got the helper on that goal.

That kick started the Bobcats’ offense who then didn’t let up for the rest of the evening.

Only 35 seconds after Wells’ score, an Aldridge goal made it 3-0 and about a minute and some change after that Luc Reeve chipped one in on a Bobcats’ power play to make it 4-0. Assists on the third goal went to Ryan Higgins and Reeve. Captain Sam Turner and Aldridge were credited with the helper on Reever’s score.

A Reeve penalty resulted in Pittsburgh’s only score of the night, a power play goal by Josh Hrip with 10:53 left in the second to cut OU’s lead down to 4-1.

That was all she wrote for the Panthers, though, as Jaden Pashe — with an assist from Higgins — put the home club up, 5-1. It was the freshman forward’s first goal in a Bobcats’ sweater.

About a minute and a half later, Reeve’s second score of the night not only resulted in a 6-1 score at the end of two, but also forced a change in net for Pittsburgh as Grant Lindsay took over between the pipes for Baressi. Aldridge got another assist on Reever’s score, with Bobcat goalie Justin Damon also getting credit for setting up that sixth one for the home team.

By the end of the stanza, the shots on goal were relatively close — at 23-20 in favor of OU — and the score was not indicative of how the Panthers offense was trying to hang in there.

The change between the pipes slowed down the Bobcats’ goal fest, but it did nothing to change the outcome of the game.

The only score in the final period came on an unassisted goal from Sacca with 8:16 left. By that point, the Ice ‘Cats had distanced the SOG margin to 31-21 and the game ended with a 35-24 disparity in shots.

Aldridge, with two goals and two assists on the night, was named the first star of the game, with Damon, who staved off 24 Panthers’ shots for a .958 save percentage, was awarded the second star and Pashe received the third one.

After Friday night’s shellacking, the Panthers knew that in order to handle OU’s potent offense, they would have to get off to a fast start.

And they did just that.

Pitt struck first 1:59 seconds into game, with a goal by Ben Oslick.

It took a little over three minutes, but OU got on the board at the 14:54 mark of the first with a goal from Andrew Wells, with assists from Sacca (in his 100th game) and Tommy Kloepfer — to knot the score at one.

Unfortunately, for OU, that was as close as it was going to get on Saturday night at the Bird.

That goal helped sparked an OU offense that was actually down in the shots on goal department early in the game to begin placing pressure on Pitt netminder Lindsay and by the halfway mark of the first, the Bobcats were at their usual lead in that stat — albeit by a closer margin than in recent games — by a 9-6 margin.

Two Pitt penalties in the first gave the home team an opportunity to take the lead, but they couldn’t take advantage of them and the period ended with things tied up at one. SOG in the stanza were 13-6 in favor of OU.

What the Frozen ‘Cats couldn’t do, the Panthers accomplished to start the second period.

A Jake Burke cross checking penalty 23 seconds into the period resulted in a Ben Leslie goal to put the visitors up, 2-1, with 19:23 to go in the stanza.

A Pitt high sticking penalty by Hunter Ross with 10:55 left in the second gave OU another opportunity to tie things up, but they came up empty handed once again.

Despite outshooting Pitt, 25-11 after two, the Bobcats were still down by one entering the final period.

At the halfway mark or the third, OU was dominating the shots on goal, 36-13, but couldn’t generate anything to get the puck past Lindsay.

Things got chippy toward the end of period with multiple penalties from both teams, but it did nothing to change the scoreboard.

The Bobcats outshot the Panthers, 38-17, but with 37 saves and a save percentage of .973, Lindsay deservedly got the win for the Panthers and was named first star of the game.

For the home team, Wells got the second star of the contest and Sacca the third. After three wins in a row in net, Damon — in his second consecutive start between the pipes for OU — took the loss with a .882 save percentage.

The Bobcats dropped to 10-3 on the season with the loss, while Pitt upped their record to 7-5-2 with the win.

On reflecting about what went right and what went wrong for the Ice ‘Cats this weekend, Head Coach Lionel Mauron said:

“It’s always difficult to judge a team based on the scoreboard, I feel we played two very similar games this weekend. We created a lot of scoring chances, one night the bounces were in our favor, the second they were not,” Mauron said.

“On Friday, however, we dealt with more adversity because Pitt ‘s belief grew as the game went on and we started to grip our sticks a little tighter. We got away from our game plan at times and failed to maintain intensity throughout the game. It’s a good lesson early in the year.”

Mauron attributed the lights out performance in goal from Lindsay as a prime factor in Pitt’s Saturday win.

“Their confidence grew once their goalie was able to make a lot of saves, their blocked a lot of shots and they work really hard to protect their lead. We had a difficult time keeping our composure when things didn’t go our way, we need to have better habits regardless of the score.

“Lindsay played a fantastic game; he was the best player on the ice. We overcomplicated our game and we forced plays too may times. It’s the first time we faced a challenge like this and we couldn’t find the answer quickly enough.

Despite the loss, Mauron credited his defense with a valiant effort in both games.

“Our D did a good job breaking pucks out and I thought we were intense in our defensive zone; Pitt never really got a high-grade scoring chance. We tipped a shot in our own net, and we broke down on one of our special teams. It’s severe to lose a game this way, but it shows that we have more work to focus on, especially our consistency.

“We needed to simplify our game. At times, it felt like everybody wanted to put the team on their backs and it slowed us down too much. We wanted to play with more speed and get to the net quicker to score an ugly goal. We knew we couldn’t beat Lindsay on a clean shot, and it would take a bounce or an in-tight opportunity to score,” Mauron said.

OU looks to rebound from Saturday’s loss this weekend in a home series against Maryville. Puck drop both nights is at 7 p.m.