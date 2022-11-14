Nick Cannon Reveals He Pays ‘More Than’ $3M Per Year in Child Support

Nick Cannon is proud to be a dad of 11, but how much does he pay in child support?

The Sun recently reported Cannon pays nearly $3 million in child support.

Days ago, Cannon commented on the reports, telling The Neighborhood Talk, “I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually.”

He stressed, “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child [support].”

Cannon is expecting his 12th child with Alyssa Scott.

Over the weekend, Cannon announced the birth of his 11th child with Abby De La Rosa.

Along with sharing the first photo of the baby, Nick wrote on Instagram, “11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON' to arrive! Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself.”

He went on, "Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!"

Beautiful has arrived just a year after De La Rosa gave birth to their twin sons Zion and Zillion.

Cannon had four children in 2021 alone!

His daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon arrived in September to Cannon and model Lanisha Cole.

Cannon is also the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, three kids with model Brittany Bell, and a son with Alyssa Scott. Their son, sadly, died of cancer.