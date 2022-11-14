Read full article on original website
Emancipation's Antoine Fuqua defends release of new Will Smith movie following Oscars slap
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua has defended the release of the new Will Smith movie in the wake of his Oscars controversy. The actor infamously slapped presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year, with the new Apple TV+ drama marking the actor's first project since the incident.
Guardians of the Galaxy boss James Gunn responds to theory about the holiday special
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has debunked a fan theory regarding the upcoming Marvel Holiday Special. Ahead of the release of the Guardians Holiday Special, one Twitter user claimed that the film would include a post credit scene introducing the Silver Surfer to the MCU, writing: "#GOTGholidayspecial @JamesGunn the guardians of the Galaxy holiday special was truly wonderful and will become repeat viewing every holiday season!! Also make sure to watch the post credit scene for a silver surprise!!"
First look at Loki star Owen Wilson's transformation for new movie
In a look that would definitely elicit one of Owen Wilson's signature wows, the actor has completely transformed for new movie Paint. The movie sees the Loki star channel a very Bob Ross-look (though he's not portraying the iconic painter), playing the role of Carl Nargle, Vermont's number one television painter.
Zendaya shares behind-the-scenes look at Dune 2 filming
Zendaya has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Dune: Part Two, with the actress offering a glimpse into the upcoming blockbuster. Posting on her Instagram, the star took a photo of a gorgeous sunset in the desert, writing: “I know I’ve been quiet, but I’m here, just workin as usual anyway sending love from Arrakis.”
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco marks pregnancy milestone with cute picture
The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco has reached the midway point of pregnancy. She and partner Tom Pelphrey, who broke our hearts as Ben Davis in Ozark, revealed to the world their baby girl news just last month. Uploading a mirror selfie onto Instagram Stories today (November 16), the actress...
Super Mario Bros star John Leguizamo criticises "backwards" casting of new movie
Super Mario Bros star John Leguizamo has criticised the casting for the upcoming film in the franchise, deeming it "backwards". The actor, who starred as Luigi opposite Bob Hoskins in the 1993 live-action film, took issue with the process for the animated film, which sees Chris Pratt and Charlie Day voice the two main roles.
Kristen Stewart set for major career first on new movie
Kristen Stewart is set to mark a major career first, with the actress directing her debut feature movie. The Oscar-nominated star, who previously directed short Come Swim, will oversee The Chronology of Water, which is adapted from the memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch, according to Deadline. The actress will also co-write...
Normal People's Paul Mescal reveals how new movie Aftersun subverts male stereotypes
Normal People star Paul Mescal believes his critically-acclaimed new movie Aftersun subverts long-held male stereotypes about fatherhood. The film follows a woman names Sophie, played by Frankie Corio and Celia Rowlson-Hall, who remembers a trip she took to Turkey 20 years ago with her father Calum, played by Mescal. In...
Disney releases first teaser for Pixar's new original movie Elemental
Disney has released the first teaser trailer for upcoming Pixar movie Elemental. In the trailer we're introduced to the inhabitants of Element City – a place where "fire-, water-, land- and air-residents" all live together. We also meet the film's two main character's, Wade and Ember, who are seen...
HBO Max Thanksgiving Double Feature: Watch Trailers For ‘Holiday Harmony’ & ‘A Christmas Mystery’
Producer Ali Afshar and ESX Entertainment has become a big supplier of holiday movies for HBO Max with count ’em, three coming up: two on Thanksgiving — Holiday Harmony and A Christmas Mystery and one one on Dec. 1, A Hollywood Christmas. Holiday Harmony follows singer/songwriter Gail (Annelise Cepero) who lands an opportunity to compete for a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the big time, and heads cross country—until she breaks down in Harmony Springs, Oklahoma. With just two weeks to get to the iHeartRadio Christmas Eve performance of her dreams, she takes the advice of local Jack-of-all-trades, Jeremy (Jeremy Sumpter), and...
Daniel Craig explains why he wanted James Bond to die in No Time to Die
Daniel Craig has opened up about James Bond's death in No Time to Die, revealing why he wanted the iconic spy to be killed off. The star's final outing as 007 was finally released last year, and ended with Bond sacrificing himself to save the lives of Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) and their daughter.
Jason Momoa's new series adds NCIS: Hawai'i stars to cast
Jason Momoa's new Apple TV+ series Chief of War has announced a host of new names joining the cast, including two stars of NCIS: Hawai'i. The upcoming series was confirmed earlier this year, and centres on the unification and colonisation of Hawai'i, taken from the perspective of the indigenous people.
Fans Are Attacking Chris Evans for the Stupidest Reason
In the same week he became People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive,” Chris Evans quietly revealed his newest girlfriend to the world. The former Captain America went public with Warrior Nun star Alba Baptista, a Portuguese actress who is 16 years his junior. The pair were seen holding hands in public at the same time as “sources” told People of their romance. News of a major heartthrob finding love is always going to stir up emotions among fandom, but there was something rather odd about the fervor with which some Evans fans reacted to the news.Some people seemed furious not necessarily...
David Tennant and Michael Sheen's Staged reveals season 3 return date
David Tennant and Michael Sheen's hit lockdown series Staged has confirmed a return for season 3 – and it will be back on our screens very soon. The show, which saw the actors play fictionalised versions of themselves as they tried to rehearse a play over lockdown, debuted back in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
9 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Eric could be caught out when Maxine launches a risky plan to expose him, while Imran's story comes to a head and Pearl makes a discovery about DeMarcus. Here's a full collection of the nine biggest moments coming up:. 1. Maxine launches another...
First trailer for Pitch Perfect star's new Christmas movie
The first trailer for Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow and Justin Long's upcoming film Christmas with the Campbells is here. In the trailer's opening clip, we see Snow's character Jesse declare: "I already have what I want, true love," when asked what she'd like for Christmas – only to be brutally dumped by her boyfriend in the following scene right before the start of the holiday season.
Neighbours star Jackie Woodburne reveals her reaction to show return news
Neighbours star Jackie Woodburne, who plays Susan Kennedy on the show, has opened up about her reaction to the news that the soap was returning after bidding farewell just a few months ago. Speaking on the Nova morning radio show, she talked about the show’s cancellation and how she found...
Love Island stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish confirm split
Love Island stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have confirmed they have split. The duo were runners-up to winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti this past summer, but have called it quits three months after filming concluded. "I wanted to let you know that Luca and I...
Strictly's Claudia Winkleman unveils first look at new BBC show
A first trailer for Claudia Winkleman's new BBC show The Traitors has been unveiled, teasing a tense and gripping psychological game that will no doubt have us hooked. The new series is due to make its debut later this month, and sees a group of 22 strangers taken to a remote Scottish castle, with a secret group of Traitors hidden among them murdering a player every night while trying to avoid detection.
