ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

New Study Details Challenges Facing Native Students, and How to Address Them

By Angelique Albert
The 74
The 74
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49KVoU_0jALGvOS00

The uncertain fate of President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans is a serious cause for concern in Indian Country, where college affordability remains one of the greatest hurdles to economic mobility. Because of the steep cost of higher education, many young Indigenous people have to choose between pursuing a college degree and keeping food on the table or a roof over their heads.

A newly released National Study on College Affordability for Indigenous Students brings much-needed visibility to this disparity, which has long been ignored in the public dialogue about educational access. The report provides comprehensive data and a fresh set of powerful personal testimonies that illuminate how Native students experience the many facets of funding their college education. It offers recommendations for making higher education more financially accessible to Native students, such as providing aid for non-tuition expenses.

Support The 74's year-end campaign. Every gift will be matched dollar for dollar.

Indigenous researchers collected information from nearly 3,000 students (a 23.2% response rate). These students represent 172 Tribal nations. This Indigenous-led data sharing, collection, analysis and reporting —  an unprecedented collaboration among the nation’s four Native scholarship providers — found that college affordability, not academic performance or any other factor, is the primary obstacle preventing Native students from earning their degree. Simply put: Of the Native students who do not complete their college studies, most stop because they simply do not have enough money to keep going.

It has long been known that Native students are far less likely than U.S. students overall to graduate from college. Past research has shown that 36% of Indigenous undergraduates entering four-year colleges and universities in 2014 completed their academic degrees in six years, compared with 60% of all other students.

The new study goes deeper, painting a more detailed portrait of the financial challenges facing Native students. For example, it found that 72% reported running out of money at least once in the previous six months . Many Native students report making sacrifices that no student should have to make — such as not eating in order to have enough money for education-related expenses. Over 50% said they struggled with food insecurity, and 16% experienced homelessness while pursuing their degrees.

Examining the underlying reasons for these financial challenges, the report found that Native students shoulder tremendous financial responsibilities. Many are the breadwinners for their families. Almost 50% of respondents in the survey agreed that they served as the primary source of income for their household during college. More than two thirds said they are expected to contribute to family bills.

As a member of the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes growing up in Montana, I experienced many of these same hardships when I attended college two decades ago. Now, as a scholarship provider, I hear each year from students enduring food insecurity and homelessness. Native Forward helps these students, providing them not just with funding for tuition, but also with housing, food aid and other forms of critical support.

What I fear is that 20 years from now, students will still be coming to us for emergency relief. Meanwhile, the higher education system will not have evolved to meet their needs.

The report’s findings can empower colleges and universities to chart a different course — one that provides Native students with the resources and support they need to make higher education truly affordable. In my conversations with financial aid officers across the country, I’ve found that few have meaningful data on Native students’ financial literacy or challenges. Armed with the treasure trove of statistics in this study, financial aid staff can finally begin to develop expertise around Native students’ experiences in paying for their education. Universities can then develop data-informed strategies to better meet these students’ needs.

The report also urges secondary schools to do more to equip Native students to navigate the costs of higher education, such as strengthening financial literacy school curricula and pre-college financial planning, and expanding information and planning for families, caregivers and students around filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).Year after year, Native Forward sends the majority of its funding to students enrolled at a small group of colleges and universities. This is because those schools excel at supporting this student population. Now, it’s time for more schools to follow their examples. With the study as a new baseline, all those who support Native students, – from colleges to policymakers to philanthropists, can take informed action and create the institutional change that will finally achieve full equity and opportunity for Native students.

Comments / 0

Related
The 74

Students at Colleges that Close Abruptly Less Likely to Finish Elsewhere

Students who attended colleges that closed abruptly — some with just a day’s notice — between July 2004 and June 2020 were far less likely to re-enroll elsewhere and complete their studies compared to those whose schools shuttered in a more orderly fashion, a new study shows.  Outcomes were significantly worse for minority groups, according […]
The 74

New Learning Loss Scorecard Shows Parents How Pandemic Impacted Their Schools

Friday morning, researchers at both Stanford University and Harvard University published the Education Recovery Scoreboard, a new national interactive map that offers parents a district level snapshot of how much learning was lost at their schools during the pandemic. Powered by district proficiency rates and this month’s NAEP scores, which revealed historic academic declines when […]
The 74

How Listening to Student Voices Improved Learning Outcomes at 16 NYC Schools

After more than two years of COVID-related disruptions, the return to the classroom fills many children with anxiety. Schools have faced high rates of absenteeism, and children struggle with mental health challenges, emotional upheaval and unfinished learning.  Administrators are struggling to improve learning outcomes for America’s youth. But, as  Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phys.org

Two studies quantify bias in US higher education

Two recent papers by CU Boulder and SFI co-authors explore the socioeconomic makeup and the educational backgrounds of tenure-track faculty across the U.S. The first study, published in Nature Human Behavior in August, showed that academic faculty are 25 times more likely to have a parent with a doctorate degree. Moreover, researchers Allison Morgan (CU Boulder), Nicholas LaBerge (CU Boulder), former Complexity Postdoctoral Fellow Daniel Larremore (CU Boulder), SFI Professor Mirta Galesic, Jennie Brand (UCLA), and SFI External Professor Aaron Clauset (CU Boulder) found that the rate nearly doubles at prestigious universities, and has held more or less constant for the past 50 years.
The 74

ACLU Calls on School Leaders to Stand Up Against Book Bans

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan (ACLU) sent a letter Tuesday urging Michigan’s public school district leaders to “to affirm your commitment to public education, the First Amendment, and the welfare of all students in your community by resisting” efforts to ban books in schools. “When school officials attempt to create a ‘sanitized’ learning […]
MICHIGAN STATE
The 74

Teachers Felt More COVID Anxiety than Healthcare Workers, Study Finds

Teachers were far more likely than other workers to experience anxiety during the first year of the pandemic, a newly released study has found. And among teachers, those who worked remotely for most of the 2020-21 school year reported higher rates of depression and loneliness than those who worked in-person.  The study, which leverages a […]
The 74

Free SAT Boot Camp & Tutoring Platform Is Getting Noticed by States, Colleges

The latest effort from Khan Academy founder Sal Khan places a focus on tutoring. Free tutoring.  Twelve states have taken notice, as have high schools and universities that increasingly see volunteering for Schoolhouse.world as a desirable credential in their applicants. Launched in 2020, the platform offers high schoolers free Zoom-based tutoring in math, as well […]
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The 74

Learning Acceleration and Assessment Strategies in 100 Large Urban Districts

New national test scores again show that students have critical gaps in skills and knowledge as a result of pandemic-induced school disruptions. The dip in reading and math achievement on the National Assessment of Educational Progress speaks to the continued need for instruction that exposes students to engaging, grade-level content combined with targeted help for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The 74

School Improvement Guru Justin Cohen on Teacher-Led School Innovation

For most of the past 20 years, Justin Cohen has been a clarion voice for equity in public education. Since joining D.C. Public Schools as its director of school innovation in 2007, Cohen has focused much of his time on school improvement — exploring how to change schools so that they deliver excellent learning opportunities […]
The 74

The 74

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy