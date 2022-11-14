ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Puma Expands Its Foot Locker Inc. Partnership With a Greater Focus on Basketball and Exclusive Product Collections

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jW9ax_0jALGR6m00

Puma and Foot Locker Inc. have expanded their partnership.

The athletic powerhouse announced its expanded partnership with the retail giant today, which Puma explained will be “underscored by a focus on basketball,” as well as “the creation of exclusive product collections that meet the demands of this growing next-generation market segment.” What’s more, Puma said the two companies will roll out “hyper-relevant creator engagements and brand partnerships” that will resonate with a younger audience.

“Puma’s long-standing relationship with Foot Locker has played an instrumental role in our ability to drive innovation and push the boundaries of sports, fashion, and technology globally,” Puma North America president Bob Philion said in a statement. “Our enhanced partnership not only provides us with additional opportunities for collaboration and growth, but it will enable us to provide even greater experiences and inclusion for our evolving customer base around the world.”

With the expanded partnership, Puma said its basketball and classics categories will be bolstered at Foot Locker Inc. This includes continued exclusive access to the signature shoes of NBA star LaMelo Ball , such as the MB.02, which released in October. Puma said more iterations of the shoe will drop this month and in December.

The expansion will also see Puma and Foot Locker Inc. partner with The Pokémon Company International and Pokémon Go mobile game publisher Niantic for the next six months to turn several stores into gyms and Poké Stops in Pokémon Go. These include 400 Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Kids Foot Locker stores in the U.S., as well as the Puma NYC Flagship store. The Puma x Pokémon collection is available now exclusively via Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Kids Foot Locker.

Puma also confirmed that its collection with Paw Patrol will be available at exclusively via Kids Foot Locker and Foot Locker in North America on Nov. 25, a collection with basketball prodigy Mikey Williams is on the way, exclusive product programs with singer Dixie D’Amelio and hip-hop artist Cordae will be released in the coming months, and a collaboration with CoComelon will arrive in the spring exclusively at Kids Foot Locker.

“We are very excited to build on our already strong partnership with Puma,” Foot Locker Inc. EVP of Global Lockers and Champs Sports Andrew Gray said in a statement. “By expanding and strengthening our collaboration with Puma, we continue to advance our strategy to diversify our product selection and bring new and innovative products to our consumers.”

Beyond partnerships and product, Puma said the expanded partnership will add hype drops and marketplace exclusivity through franchises, shared marketing partnership investments and elevated in-store and online experiences. Also, it will allow for investing in product creation and marketing to support Foot Locker Inc.’s Black community-focused effort Leading Education & Economic Development (LEED) and Puma’s social changed-focused Reform initiative.

Both Puma and Foot Locker Inc. have been the subject of headlines as of late, mostly for executive moves at the top of each company.

At the start of the month, Puma revealed current CEO Bjørn Gulden will step away from the company and that 11-year company veteran Arne Freundt will become CEO and chairman of the management board, effective Jan. 1, 2023. On Nov. 8, Adidas confirmed Gulden will become its next CEO .

And in August, Foot Locker Inc. announced CEO Dick Johnson would retire in September and named Mary Dillon, former executive chair and CEO of Ulta Beauty , as his successor.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

VF Corp. Grew BIPOC Representation Across U.S. Team in 2022

VF Corp. grew its representation of BIPOC-identifying associates in the U.S. at all levels in fiscal year 2022. The maker of brands such as Vans, The North Face and Timberland on Monday said BIPOC employees grew to 56% of the company’s total U.S. workforce in fiscal year 2022, compared to 54.5% in 2021. This includes employees across retail, distribution centers and corporate. This progress, as well as other milestones, was outlined in the company’s Annual Profile on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Action (IDEA), which VF Corp. released on Monday. The report, meant to help the company take stock of its diversity and...
Footwear News

Barron Trump Soars to 6-Foot-5 Height With Dark Suiting & Loafers at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Barron Trump was formally dressed for sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump wore a classic black tuxedo. His ensemble featured a long-sleeved blazer with pointed lapels, as well as matching trousers. Layered over a white collared shirt, the 16-year-old’s ensemble was completed with a black bow-tie and light pink boutonniere, as seen on Instagram.
PALM BEACH, FL
Footwear News

Mother of the Bride Marla Maples Poses in Purple Dress & Hidden Heels at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Marla Maples appeared in elegant style at Tiffany Trump’s wedding on Saturday. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Maples wore a lavender gown by Elie Saab. The top of the garment had a streamlined corset with a thick strap that ran down her back and created a floor-length sash, while the bottom had a long, flowing skirt.
PALM BEACH, FL
Hypebae

Jordan Brand's Latest Release Celebrates Unity

Jordan Brand continues its thematic drops with a colorway dedicated to unity. Aptly named the Air Jordan 1 Low “Unity,” the sneaker dons a mostly purple color scheme with a suede, leather and corduroy construction. Handwriting-style text covers the toe box, combining messages of equality with an additional...
Sourcing Journal

Adidas ‘In Talks’ with Puma CEO as Yeezy Maker Guts Workforce

Adidas AG has confirmed that it is in talks with Bjørn Gulden, CEO of German rival Puma SE, as a potential successor to CEO Kasper Rørsted, who is stepping down from the position next year. Gulden is leaving his CEO and board posts at Puma at the end of the year, with the company announcing Arne Freundt as chairman and CEO effective Jan. 1, 2023. Adidas’ official statement came out after German publication Manager Magazin reported early Friday that Gulden would become the new head of Adidas by the end of the year. An Adidas spokesperson told Sourcing Journal the company doesn’t have...
GEORGIA STATE
Footwear News

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Son Ronan Villency Coordinates With Her in Blazers for Donald Trump’s Re-Election Announcement at Mar-a-Lago

Kimberly Guilfoyle and her son Ronan Villency were front-row for Donald Trump’s presidential announcement yesterday night in Mar-a-Lago, Fla. The former president announced his bid for re-election in 2024. Dressed in formalwear, Villency suited up in a black fitted blazer which he wore overtop a crisp white button down. On bottom, the 16-year-old wore straight black slacks that streamlined his sharp look. Many of the men in attendance wore either blue or black suits. Although Villency’s shoes weren’t visible, the look was most likely completed with black loafers or Oxfords. Villency’s father is Eric Villency, CEO of Villency Design Group, from Guilfoyle’s second...
FLORIDA STATE
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Looks Ethereal in Sparkling Couture Elie Saab Wedding Dress With Michael Boulos for Marriage at Mar-a-Lago

Tiffany Trump followed the tradition and wore a white dress for her wedding to Michael Boulos this weekend. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Trump wore a voluminous white gown by Elie Saab. Her couture ensemble featured a long-sleeved silhouette with a curved neckline, cinched at the waist with a matching band. The flared skirt featured a lightly frayed raw hem, covered in intricate vertical crystals and embroidery. Small diamond drop earrings, as well as her wedding ring, finished Trump’s ensemble.
PALM BEACH, FL
Footwear News

Kimberly Guilfoyle Gets Glam in Dramatic High-Low Dress & Strappy Sandals at Tiffany Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Wedding

Kimberly Guilfoyle attended Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos’ wedding. The ceremony was held at the Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 12. Guilfoyle made an elegant style statement at the event, wearing a black gown. The sharp piece had dramatic, pleated sleeves and a high-low hemline with slits at the side. Taking things up a notch, the news reporter accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and a silver watch.
PALM BEACH, FL
Footwear News

Arabella Kushner Coordinates With Mom Ivanka Trump in Glittery Blue Dress & Satin Flats at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding

Arabella Kushner glittered for Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion on Sunday, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, the 11-year-old wore a light blue dress. Coordinating with mom Ivanka Trump, her attire featured a crewneck silhouette with flounced elbow-length sleeves. Adding a whimsical finish to Kushner’s outfit was gauzy fabric around the dress’ outer layers, embellished with silver glitter for a sparkly spin. Stud earrings finished her outfit, as seen in a matching mother-daughter post on Trump’s Instagram.
PALM BEACH, FL
Footwear News

Lara Trump Glitters in Fringed Dress & Metallic Pumps for Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Lara Trump brought statement style to Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump wore a silver gown covered in beaded fringe accents by Oscar Lopez. Her floor-length dress style featured a column silhouette, complete with faintly sheer paneling and long cape-style slit sleeves. A diamond bracelet and stud earrings completed Trump’s attire. Her husband, Eric Trump, also accompanied her in a black suit and white bow tie, as seen on Instagram.
PALM BEACH, FL
Hypebae

Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"

Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
Footwear News

Does Kanye West Own Yeezy After Adidas Termination?

Now that Adidas has cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West and his Yeezy brand, the future of the brand is in flux. While the details of Ye’s contract with Adidas are unknown to the public, both parties appear to own certain elements within the deal, which began in 2013. In June 2016, Adidas and West announced they had extended their partnership, calling it a “Yeezy-branded entity creating footwear, apparel and accessories for all genders across street and sport.” In its statement confirming the end of the Adidas Yeezy partnership, Adidas said that it is the sole owner of all design rights to...
XXL Mag

Adidas Confirms Plans to Sell Kanye West’s Designs Without Yeezy Name, Will Save About $300 Million – Report

Adidas has reportedly confirmed plans to sell Kanye West's designs without the Yeezy name, a move that will reportedly save the company around $300 million. According to a CNN Business report published on Wednesday (Nov. 9), Adidas confirmed previous reports that despite terminating its longstanding business relationship with Kanye West back in October, the world-famous sports apparel brand will resume the sale of sneakers and clothing previously designed by the Chicago rapper-producer. Although Adidas fully intends to remove the Yeezy name and associated branding from their products, the financial benefits of Ye's designs, which they own, are too great to put to discontinue altogether.
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled

The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
Footwear News

Footwear News

168K+
Followers
19K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy