Read full article on original website
gravelord nito
1d ago
There may be a difference in the story they tell but the outcome is still the same... 2 beautiful children lost their lives.
Reply
2
Related
Lori Vallow competent to stand trial over children's murders, Idaho judge rules
So-called 'cult mom' Lori Vallow is competent to stand trial over the murders of her two children, according to court documents. Her trial date in Idaho will be rescheduled.
University of Idaho homicides: What to know about the 4 victims allegedly killed near campus
Here's what we know so far about four University of Idaho students killed in an apparent quadruple homicide near campus over the weekend. No suspects are in custody.
Gabby Petito's mom reveals 'We didn't know that Brian was who he was' as wrongful death suit becomes official
Gabby Petito's parents were preparing to shell out thousands to fly her home from Moab, Utah, after former fiancé Brian Laundrie was seen hitting her in public.
Doomsday Mom: A timeline of the Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell murder case
Ahead of Netflix’s “Sins of Our Mother,” a timeline of all major events related to the Daybell case. Who is Lori Vallow? Who is Chad Daybell?
Chad Daybell's Lawyers File Motion To Separate His Trial From Wife Lori Vallow
Prosecutors in the case oppose the move, but Daybell's lawyers say the couple will offer "mutually antagonistic defenses" that would make it impossible for both to be acquitted if tried together. An Idaho judge is considering whether to split up the trials of a newlywed couple accused of conspiring to...
Lori Vallow found competent for trial
Judge Steven Boyce ruled that Lori Vallow is competent for trial and court proceedings will now continue.
University of Idaho student shared eerie final message hours before 4 pals found dead in ‘crime of passion’
A UNIVERSITY of Idaho student shared an eerie last message just hours before she and three friends were killed in a "crime of passion." Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was one of four people found dead in an off-campus apartment in Moscow, Idaho on Sunday. The group's deaths have been linked to...
University of Idaho murders: blood seen oozing from house amid reports of previous threat
Months before four University of Idaho students were murdered, a man allegedly menaced a group of students on campus with a knife as new photos emerged of the crime scene.
Casey Anthony reportedly accuses father George in death of 2-year-old daughter, Caylee: 'She was cold'
A three-part docuseries, "Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies," is expected to air on Peacock on Nov. 29, according to a 38-second teaser released Tuesday.
John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman says he murdered beloved Beatle for fame: ‘Evil in my heart’
Mark David Chapman, who murdered John Lennon in 1980, was denied parole a 12th time in August of this year. His next parole board appearance is scheduled for February 2024.
Failed Idaho governor candidate convicted in cold case death of missing Colorado girl, Jonelle Matthews
A former Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who vanished decades ago.
Fetterman's wife hammered for photo of her posing by Senator-Elect’s office with husband partly cropped out
Conservatives on Twitter mocked Giselle Fetterman for a photo of her and her husband outside of Fetterman's "Senator-elect" office with Mr. Fetterman partially cropped out.
Pastor acquitted after being arrested when police helicopter found church gathering outside during pandemic
A provincial court in Alberta acquitted Pastor Tim Stephens, who was arrested twice on alleged charges of violating provincial public health orders regarding physical distancing.
Washington woman allegedly buried alive by husband over retirement money seen for first time since attack
Young An, the Washington mother of two who survived a violent attempted kidnapping last month, was seen shopping as her estranged husband pleaded not guilty.
New Gabby Petito video shows her 'exhausted,' 'scared' hours before her murder: body language expert
Body language expert Susan Constantine has analyzed the newly emerged Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie surveillance video from hours before the 2021 murder.
Cher gets a kiss during date night with new boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior
Cher and her much younger man, Alexander "A.E." Edwards were spotted getting affectionate during a date night in Los Angeles. In one photo, Edwards is seen kissing Cher's hand romantically in the back seat of a car. The 76-year-old singer and her 36-year-old boyfriend had dinner at Olivetta in West...
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen involved in 2015 'domestic' incident: report
Richard Allen, the Indiana man charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 killings of two Delphi girls, was involved in a "domestic" incident in 2015, according to FOX59.
Convicted Jeffrey Epstein cohort Ghislaine Maxwell seen exercising, socializing in prison yard
Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-lover of disgraced financier Jefferey Epstein, was spotted earlier this week exercising outside the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida.
Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’
Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
Chowchilla school bus kidnapper's parole angers survivors: 'Mistake for the whole state of California'
Frederick Woods was released from prison this year, decades after he hijacked a school bus with 26 children and their driver inside, in Chowchilla, California.
Fox News
863K+
Followers
5K+
Post
684M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2