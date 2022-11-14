ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magoffin County, KY

NBC News

Kentucky school bus crash injures 18 students and driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending the driver and 18 children to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe, authorities said Monday. Students from elementary age through high school were aboard the bus...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
People

18 Students, Driver Hospitalized After School Bus Goes Over Embankment in Kentucky: 'It's Quite Sad'

"We've got injuries ranging from critical to minor," a Magoffin County judge tells PEOPLE. "Two of the students were transported by chopper" A school bus crash early Monday morning in rural eastern Kentucky has sent its driver and all 18 student passengers to local hospitals, according to police. "We've got injuries ranging from critical to minor," Magoffin County Judge Executive Matthew C. Wireman tells PEOPLE. "Two of the students were transported by chopper." Some parents of students involved in the accident rushed to the scene to help shuttle many of the injured to...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday morning. Officials held a press conference early Monday afternoon to give an update on the situation:. The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville. First...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Escaped inmate on the run in Madison County

UPDATE: Ricky Slone was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police. Read more about that here. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — A man wanted by the Kentucky State Police is on the lam, authorities tell us. KSP believes Madison County Jail inmate Ricky Slone disappeared Tuesday morning while on work detail. We’re told the Richmond man was last seen […]
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Employee dies after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – An employee at the Georgetown Toyota plant died Tuesday. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton said 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner said Garcia had been employed at the plant for several years. On November 15, an incident occurred at...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11/15/2022: We now know more information about a deadly crash in Pulaski County. Troopers said it happened on KY 635 just before 10:00 a.m. Monday. Police said a 2000 Peterbilt semi-truck was going west on KY 635 when the driver lost control and hit...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead following homicide on Yellowstone Parkway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man is dead following a homicide in Lexington on Tuesday morning. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said Brandon Joseph Walker, 37, died after being shot multiple times. The Lexington Police Department said officers were dispatched at 9:10 a.m. to the 2800 block...
LEXINGTON, KY
WOWK 13 News

Carter County Schools in Kentucky cut school bus routes following staffing shortages, drivers being sick

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Parents in Carter County say they’re scrambling after the school district cut school bus routes this week due to staffing shortages and bus drivers being sick. These cuts impact students at Prichard Elementary School, East Carter Middle and East Carter High School, Tygart Creek Elementary, West Carter Middle and West […]
CARTER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. school superintendent announces retirement

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 2:01 p.m.: Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett said he is retiring at the end of the year. He has spent nearly 30 years in education with the district. Jett began his career in special education and has served as superintendent for the past 10 years.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Name of victim in Lexington homicide released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a Lexington homicide has been released. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Walker, of Lexington, died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, officers were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the 2800 block of Yellowstone...
LEXINGTON, KY
