"We've got injuries ranging from critical to minor," a Magoffin County judge tells PEOPLE. "Two of the students were transported by chopper" A school bus crash early Monday morning in rural eastern Kentucky has sent its driver and all 18 student passengers to local hospitals, according to police. "We've got injuries ranging from critical to minor," Magoffin County Judge Executive Matthew C. Wireman tells PEOPLE. "Two of the students were transported by chopper." Some parents of students involved in the accident rushed to the scene to help shuttle many of the injured to...

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO