Kentucky school bus crash injures 18 students and driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending the driver and 18 children to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe, authorities said Monday. Students from elementary age through high school were aboard the bus...
1 dead following Rowan County crash
One woman is dead following a crash Wednesday morning in Rowan County.
Kentucky school bus crash: 11 students released from hospitals as cause still unknown
Magoffin County Schools told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that 11 of the 18 students injured in a bus crash in eastern Kentucky have been released from regional hospitals.
How has Kentucky improved school bus safety?
Kentucky tightened school bus safety laws after a deadly crash in Carroll County in 1988.
11 students released from hospital following Kentucky bus wreck
Eleven of the 18 students involved in Magoffin County's Monday morning bus crash have been released from the hospital.
WLKY.com
Several injured in eastern Kentucky school bus crash; 3 transported by helicopter
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. — A school bus crash has left several people injured in Magoffin County, Kentucky. It happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, which is east of Salyersville, on Monday morning. WLKY's sister station in the area, WKYT, received a picture from a viewer that showed...
WLWT 5
18 students, driver taken to hospital after school bus crashes in eastern Kentucky
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 students and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene of the crash in Magoffin County...
Kentucky school bus crashes over embankment, sends 18 children and driver to hospital
A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in...
18 Students, Driver Hospitalized After School Bus Goes Over Embankment in Kentucky: 'It's Quite Sad'
"We've got injuries ranging from critical to minor," a Magoffin County judge tells PEOPLE. "Two of the students were transported by chopper" A school bus crash early Monday morning in rural eastern Kentucky has sent its driver and all 18 student passengers to local hospitals, according to police. "We've got injuries ranging from critical to minor," Magoffin County Judge Executive Matthew C. Wireman tells PEOPLE. "Two of the students were transported by chopper." Some parents of students involved in the accident rushed to the scene to help shuttle many of the injured to...
WSAZ
School bus goes over embankment; several students, bus driver injured
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Several Magoffin County students and a bus driver were injured Monday morning after an accident sent a school bus over an embankment near Salyersville, Kentucky. At least three people, the driver and two students, were taken from the scene by helicopter. The school district confirmed...
School bus crash victims’ injuries included some critical patients, Kentucky officials said
A school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending the driver and 18 children to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe, authorities said Monday. Students from elementary age through high school were aboard the bus en route to classes...
Officials: 3 students 'made the decision' to jump out of back of moving school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three students allegedly jumped out of the back of a moving school bus. Officials say on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 9. three high school students from Bardstown City Schools "made the decision" to exit the back of a moving school bus. One of the three...
WKYT 27
Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday morning. Officials held a press conference early Monday afternoon to give an update on the situation:. The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville. First...
KSP: Escaped inmate on the run in Madison County
UPDATE: Ricky Slone was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police. Read more about that here. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — A man wanted by the Kentucky State Police is on the lam, authorities tell us. KSP believes Madison County Jail inmate Ricky Slone disappeared Tuesday morning while on work detail. We’re told the Richmond man was last seen […]
fox56news.com
Employee dies after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – An employee at the Georgetown Toyota plant died Tuesday. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton said 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner said Garcia had been employed at the plant for several years. On November 15, an incident occurred at...
WKYT 27
Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11/15/2022: We now know more information about a deadly crash in Pulaski County. Troopers said it happened on KY 635 just before 10:00 a.m. Monday. Police said a 2000 Peterbilt semi-truck was going west on KY 635 when the driver lost control and hit...
fox56news.com
1 dead following homicide on Yellowstone Parkway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man is dead following a homicide in Lexington on Tuesday morning. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said Brandon Joseph Walker, 37, died after being shot multiple times. The Lexington Police Department said officers were dispatched at 9:10 a.m. to the 2800 block...
Carter County Schools in Kentucky cut school bus routes following staffing shortages, drivers being sick
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Parents in Carter County say they’re scrambling after the school district cut school bus routes this week due to staffing shortages and bus drivers being sick. These cuts impact students at Prichard Elementary School, East Carter Middle and East Carter High School, Tygart Creek Elementary, West Carter Middle and West […]
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. school superintendent announces retirement
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 2:01 p.m.: Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett said he is retiring at the end of the year. He has spent nearly 30 years in education with the district. Jett began his career in special education and has served as superintendent for the past 10 years.
WKYT 27
Name of victim in Lexington homicide released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a Lexington homicide has been released. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Walker, of Lexington, died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, officers were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the 2800 block of Yellowstone...
