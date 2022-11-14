Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
New Major WWE Injuries, Charlotte Flair Update, Fan Attack At House Show – News Bulletin – November 14, 2022
We’ve got news of major WWE injuries, an update on Charlotte Flair, information on a fan attack at a WWE house show and more. It’s Monday and it’s the start of a new week, so what better way to start things off than with your WrestleTalk news bulletin for Monday, 14 November 2022.
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Once “Ripped Apart” Ex-WWE Star For Injuring People
A former WWE Superstar has revealed The Undertaker once chewed out a fellow star for injuring several stars in the ring. Wrestling stars take the safety of themselves and their opponents very seriously so if someone is making a habit of injuring people, then words are likely to be had. Even more likely if the people being injured are major WWE stars and members of The Undertaker’s backstage Bone Street Krew.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Planning To Push WWE Star Vince McMahon Wanted To Bury
Fans have seen a number of WWE stars get called up from NXT since the brand first launched, and in recent months Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and he’s been booked as a strong champion as of late.
wrestletalk.com
Nature Of Kevin Owens Injury Revealed
Kevin Owens has not been on WWE Raw in recent weeks, with his plans reportedly being put on hold due to Sami Zayn’s explosion in popularity. Owens however has been wrestling on WWE live events, including last night’s show in Madison, Wisconsin. Owens took on Austin Theory in...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Adds Rhea Ripley And Another Name To Women's WarGames Match
The field is nearly set for the Women's WarGames Match at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event – Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley) vs. Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim & an unnamed partner). Ripley and Yim...
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Files Interesting Trademarks
Sasha Banks hasn’t appeared on WWE programming in months as she and Naomi walked out of WWE back in May. Since then there’s been a lot of speculation regarding what’s next for Sasha and currently her future plans are unknown. According to PWInsider, Sasha Banks started a company called Soulnado Inc. and the company applied to trademark the following on 11/10:
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Apologised Whilst Firing Beloved WWE Star
Over the course of his tenure at the top of WWE, having to let people go became a regular part of the job for Vince McMahon. Whether that was Superstars who hadn’t quite made the grade, or stars whose best days were now behind them, sometimes it was best for all involved if they went their separate ways.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Drew McIntyre Receiving Praise Within WWE
Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.
wrestletalk.com
Planned WWE Surprise Called Off Due To Injury
It sounds like an upcoming “surprise” that WWE had planned may have been forced to be called off due to an injury. On the November 11 edition of SmackDown, WWE set up the men’s WarGames match for Survivor Series, which looks to be the Bloodline (Roman Reigns, the Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) taking on the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland), Drew McIntyre, and a fifth partner TBA.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Randy Orton’s Injury
There has been an update on the injury status of former 14-time World Champion Randy Orton. Orton has been out of action since the May 20 episode of SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos. The match was a winner take all...
WWE announces rules for Survivor Series WarGames matches
WarGames will make its main roster debut at Survivor Series on November 26.
ringsidenews.com
Multiple Released WWE Superstars Rejected Offers From WOW Women Of Wrestling
WOW Women of Wrestling brought their show back with AJ Lee as a cornerstone of the brand. Things didn’t work out with Tessa Blanchard, but there were other attempts to load up the all-female show with big names. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, WOW Women of Wrestling...
wrestletalk.com
Current AEW Star Details ‘Real Animosity’ With Triple H
Although they put on some standout matches when their paths crossed in the ring, a current AEW star didn’t always get on with Triple H. Chris Jericho joined WWE in 1999 having found success during his run with WCW. Speaking on his Jericho Chronicles Q&A session on the This...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
PWMania
AEW Rampage Will Air at a Special Start Time for a Post-Thanksgiving Episode
AEW Rampage will air earlier on the day following Thanksgiving. TNT’s website shows the November 25th episode of Rampage airing at 4 PM ET, rather than the usual 10 PM ET. The two NHL games scheduled for that day at 5 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET appear to be the cause of this. The time change has yet to be announced by AEW.
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Allowed Three WWE Superstars To Watch The Undertaker Film The Boneyard Match
Wrestlemania 36 was one of the strangest Wrestlemanias of all time. Taking place right at the beginning of the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, it was held in front of a total of zero live fans due to the social distancing measures in place. With the “closed doors” aspect of the show however, it did allow WWE to be a little bit more creative.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Suffers Potential Broken Collarbone
AEW star Abadon appeared to suffer an injury at an independent show over the weekend. Abadon was in action at a recent show for Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Per PWInsider, Abadon landed wrong after executing a hurricanrana on Joey Ace. The match was immediately stopped...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Recalls Eric Bischoff Kissing Stephanie McMahon
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke about the bizarre storyline that saw Eric Bischoff plant a kiss on Stephanie McMahon. On the Halloween episode of SmackDown in 2002, then-GM Stephanie McMahon dressed up as a witch in a move that seemed a bit on the nose. During the course of the episode, John Cena approached her and said that her father Vince McMahon (who was not a regular on-screen character at the time) wanted to see her. However, when Stephanie arrived in the office to speak with her father, she instead found Raw GM Eric Bischoff wearing a Vince McMahon mask.
