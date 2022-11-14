ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktvo.com

Kirksville Motor Company celebrates 5th annual Kind Day

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Kirksville Motor Company (KMC) celebrated its fifth #KMCKindDay on Tuesday, November 15. Throughout the day, KMC employees went to various businesses in the area and performed random acts of kindness. We spoke with one of the employees to learn more about this event. "Some of the...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Annual World Diabetes Community Celebration held in Kirksville Monday

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the 3rd Annual World Diabetes Community Celebration was held in Kirksville. The free event was hosted by the Diabetes and Nutrition Center of Northeast Missouri Health Council. Attendees were able to learn about diabetes care, receive blood pressure and glucose screenings and find...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Christmas parade returns to Downtown Kirksville on November 26

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Kirksville holiday tradition returns on November 26th. The Kirksville Kiwanis Club will hold its 11th annual Christmas parade at 5:30 that evening. This year the parade is part of Kirksville's Hometown Holiday celebration. It will feature David and Janie Fouch as grand marshalls. The Fouch's...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

3 steel Christmas trees new festive fixtures in downtown Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A festive new holiday lights display is coming to downtown Kirksville later this month. A group of local residents has designed three large custom-built steel Christmas trees. They are already in place around the Dover Park monument on the southwest corner of the Kirksville square, but...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Ottumwa woman finds film in camera purchased at thrift store

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa woman is asking for the community's help. Juluisa Golec has lived in Ottumwa for the last few years and loves shopping at thrift stores. One day she decided to go to Goodwill, and she found a video camera to buy. When she got home,...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Heartland couple helps terminally ill kids hunt

UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A child having an illness can be scary for a parent, especially if it is a terminal or life-threatening illness. It can be a terrible sight to see a once-healthy child have to go through the struggle of treatments and limitations due to the recovery process.
UNIONVILLE, MO
KBOE Radio

NORTH MAHASKA SCHOOLS EVACUATED

NEW SHARON — Students, staff and faculty were evacuated just before school began Monday morning. Members of the New Sharon Fire Department and MidAmerican Energy responded to the call about 7:40 a.m. Upon staff arrival at school Monday morning several staff members reported the scent of gas. MidAmerican Energy,...
NEW SHARON, IA
kciiradio.com

Southeast Iowa Fishing Report

Despite the weather turning colder, anglers are finding their opportunities to test the bite across southeast Iowa. Trout fishing remains good in Discovery Park Pond in Muscatine County, East Lake Park Pond in Henry County, and Wilson Lake in Lee County. In Discovery Park Pond, they are making themselves at home around the pier and off the points and corners of the dam. As a result of turbid waters in East Lake Park Pond in Henry County, anglers are using something with a little flash to get their attention. Continue to look for Trout in 4-6 feet of water around trees and cedars in Wilson Lake. A valid fishing license and paid Trout fee are still required to possess Trout.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

'Sticker Shock' campaign looks to solve underage drinking issue in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Underage drinking is something several organizations in Kirksville are concerned about. The Preferred Family Healthcare Prevention Resource Center recently teamed up with the Alpha Sigma Gamma (ASG) sorority from Truman State University, the Adair County Sherriff's Department, the Heartland Taskforce coalition, the Breath Easy Kirksville Coalition and the Adair County Opioid Coalition.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance

An Iowa nursing home worker who was fired after telling a resident to call 911 in order to get to the hospital is not entitled to unemployment benefits, a judge has ruled. According to state records, Kandus Jellison worked as a nurse aide for Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia when she was fired in June […] The post Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ALBIA, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Multiple agencies report to reignition of Riverside fire

Multiple agencies returned to the site of a Thursday afternoon fire in Riverside after the roof of the house reignited early Friday morning. Washington County dispatch records show Riverside firefighters were joined by units from Lone Tree, Kalona, Ainsworth and Washington just after 4:30am after a caller reported the roof at 91 West 3rd Street was fully engulfed. The house was the site of an earlier fire Thursday night. That incident saw fire crews from Riverside, Kalona, Hills, and Ainsworth arrive at the address to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor. The fire was quickly brought under control, and firefighters began leaving the scene two hours after the initial call for service.
RIVERSIDE, IA
ottumwaradio.com

SE Iowa Man Dies in Highway 23 Crash

An accident early Tuesday morning on Highway 23 claimed the life of a southeast Iowa man. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office says a 2008 Ford Mustang driven by 22-year-old Morgan Sanders of rural Fremont was traveling northbound on the highway at 5:30 AM. According to the preliminary investigation, Sanders...
FREMONT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy