Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktvo.com
Kirksville Motor Company celebrates 5th annual Kind Day
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Kirksville Motor Company (KMC) celebrated its fifth #KMCKindDay on Tuesday, November 15. Throughout the day, KMC employees went to various businesses in the area and performed random acts of kindness. We spoke with one of the employees to learn more about this event. "Some of the...
ktvo.com
Annual World Diabetes Community Celebration held in Kirksville Monday
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the 3rd Annual World Diabetes Community Celebration was held in Kirksville. The free event was hosted by the Diabetes and Nutrition Center of Northeast Missouri Health Council. Attendees were able to learn about diabetes care, receive blood pressure and glucose screenings and find...
ktvo.com
Christmas parade returns to Downtown Kirksville on November 26
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Kirksville holiday tradition returns on November 26th. The Kirksville Kiwanis Club will hold its 11th annual Christmas parade at 5:30 that evening. This year the parade is part of Kirksville's Hometown Holiday celebration. It will feature David and Janie Fouch as grand marshalls. The Fouch's...
ktvo.com
3 steel Christmas trees new festive fixtures in downtown Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A festive new holiday lights display is coming to downtown Kirksville later this month. A group of local residents has designed three large custom-built steel Christmas trees. They are already in place around the Dover Park monument on the southwest corner of the Kirksville square, but...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa woman finds film in camera purchased at thrift store
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa woman is asking for the community's help. Juluisa Golec has lived in Ottumwa for the last few years and loves shopping at thrift stores. One day she decided to go to Goodwill, and she found a video camera to buy. When she got home,...
KCRG.com
West Liberty Foods helps to transition nearly 350 employees as Mount Pleasant location is set to close
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 300 employees are losing their current jobs in Mount Pleasant because their workplace is closing. West Liberty Food announced plans to shutter the Mount Pleasant location by the end of spring. This comes after losing the business of a major, unnamed client. The...
ktvo.com
Heartland couple helps terminally ill kids hunt
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A child having an illness can be scary for a parent, especially if it is a terminal or life-threatening illness. It can be a terrible sight to see a once-healthy child have to go through the struggle of treatments and limitations due to the recovery process.
KBOE Radio
NORTH MAHASKA SCHOOLS EVACUATED
NEW SHARON — Students, staff and faculty were evacuated just before school began Monday morning. Members of the New Sharon Fire Department and MidAmerican Energy responded to the call about 7:40 a.m. Upon staff arrival at school Monday morning several staff members reported the scent of gas. MidAmerican Energy,...
ktvo.com
Memorial fund set up for family of southeast Iowa man killed in crash
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A GoFundMe page has been started for the family of a southeast Iowa man killed in a crash this week. The fundraiser is for Dez Sanders, of Fremont, and her children. Her husband, Morgan Sanders, 22, died Tuesday morning when he lost control of his car...
kciiradio.com
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
Despite the weather turning colder, anglers are finding their opportunities to test the bite across southeast Iowa. Trout fishing remains good in Discovery Park Pond in Muscatine County, East Lake Park Pond in Henry County, and Wilson Lake in Lee County. In Discovery Park Pond, they are making themselves at home around the pier and off the points and corners of the dam. As a result of turbid waters in East Lake Park Pond in Henry County, anglers are using something with a little flash to get their attention. Continue to look for Trout in 4-6 feet of water around trees and cedars in Wilson Lake. A valid fishing license and paid Trout fee are still required to possess Trout.
ktvo.com
Mark S. Workman, 70 of Kirksville, Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Mark S. Workman, age 70, passed peacefully on November 13, 2022 with his partner, Beth Hudson, by his side. He was born in Kirksville, Missouri on April 21, 1952, to Betty and George (Duke) Workman. Mark grew up in Hannibal, Missouri, and graduated from Hannibal High School in 1970. After...
ktvo.com
Wood stove determined to be cause of southeast Iowa house fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — A wood stove has been blamed as the cause of a house fire in southeast Iowa. Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, crews with the Washington Fire Department were called to the blaze at 2268 303rd Street in Washington. Firefighters found the structure fully engulfed when...
ktvo.com
New Scotland County bridge opens; construction to begin soon on another
SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. — A new bridge is now open in northeast Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said the bridge replacement project on Scotland County Route B is now complete, just in time for Thanksgiving holiday travel. The new bridge spans the North Fork of the North...
ktvo.com
'Sticker Shock' campaign looks to solve underage drinking issue in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Underage drinking is something several organizations in Kirksville are concerned about. The Preferred Family Healthcare Prevention Resource Center recently teamed up with the Alpha Sigma Gamma (ASG) sorority from Truman State University, the Adair County Sherriff's Department, the Heartland Taskforce coalition, the Breath Easy Kirksville Coalition and the Adair County Opioid Coalition.
Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance
An Iowa nursing home worker who was fired after telling a resident to call 911 in order to get to the hospital is not entitled to unemployment benefits, a judge has ruled. According to state records, Kandus Jellison worked as a nurse aide for Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia when she was fired in June […] The post Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
Snowy conditions blamed for deadly Mahaska County crash
Investigators believe snowy road conditions early Tuesday morning were the cause behind a crash that claimed the life of a Fremont man.
KCJJ
Multiple agencies report to reignition of Riverside fire
Multiple agencies returned to the site of a Thursday afternoon fire in Riverside after the roof of the house reignited early Friday morning. Washington County dispatch records show Riverside firefighters were joined by units from Lone Tree, Kalona, Ainsworth and Washington just after 4:30am after a caller reported the roof at 91 West 3rd Street was fully engulfed. The house was the site of an earlier fire Thursday night. That incident saw fire crews from Riverside, Kalona, Hills, and Ainsworth arrive at the address to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor. The fire was quickly brought under control, and firefighters began leaving the scene two hours after the initial call for service.
Driver Survives When Deer Crashes Thru Windshield in Missouri
It's a dangerous time of year to be on the road at night in Missouri as deer are more active than ever. Two drivers learned this the hard way as one hit a deer while the other had the animal come crashing through the windshield. Miraculously, neither was seriously injured.
ottumwaradio.com
SE Iowa Man Dies in Highway 23 Crash
An accident early Tuesday morning on Highway 23 claimed the life of a southeast Iowa man. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office says a 2008 Ford Mustang driven by 22-year-old Morgan Sanders of rural Fremont was traveling northbound on the highway at 5:30 AM. According to the preliminary investigation, Sanders...
Comments / 0