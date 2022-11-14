Despite the weather turning colder, anglers are finding their opportunities to test the bite across southeast Iowa. Trout fishing remains good in Discovery Park Pond in Muscatine County, East Lake Park Pond in Henry County, and Wilson Lake in Lee County. In Discovery Park Pond, they are making themselves at home around the pier and off the points and corners of the dam. As a result of turbid waters in East Lake Park Pond in Henry County, anglers are using something with a little flash to get their attention. Continue to look for Trout in 4-6 feet of water around trees and cedars in Wilson Lake. A valid fishing license and paid Trout fee are still required to possess Trout.

MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO