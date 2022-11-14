Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY ATTENDS 87TH ANNUAL FALL CONFERENCE IN ST. CLOUD
President Sharon Lanctot and First Vice President Margee Keller: members of the American Legion Auxiliary Nels T Wold Unit 20 Crookston attended the 87th Annual Fall Conference held October 27-29, 2022, in St. Cloud, MN, hosted by the American Legion Convention Corporation. The Conference was held at the Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud, MN.
Comments / 0