Broome County, NY

Binghamton School Board Steps Back from School Closing

The Binghamton City School District appears to be backing off from the idea of closing an elementary school. During a live-streamed meeting of the board of education November 14, district officials heard from several families to weigh in on what officials had laid out for consideration for dealing with declining enrollment numbers and rising costs.
Broome’s Kopernik Society Looking for New Members

The Kopernik Observatory’s Heritage Committee is looking for new members with an interest in celebrating the history of the science center and its namesake. Kopernik Observatory and Science Center in Vestal is named for Polish astronomer, Mikolaj Kopernik, who proposed the planets revolve around the sun. Celebrating the 500th...
Binghamton School Board to Discuss Feasibility Study

The Binghamton City School District Board of Education November 15 will be discussing its on-going Feasibility Study. The study addresses such issues as classroom size, availability of teachers and finances in the district. Bob Joseph/WNBF News [file][/caption]. In addressing the challenges, some of the options and opportunities being looked at...
Winter Weather Advisories Issued for Twin Tiers

It's time to find the snow brush, ice scraper, gloves and make sure the snow blower is ready to go as forecasters predict several inches of snow for the Twin Tiers overnight November 15. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Broome, Tioga,...
Iconic Broome County Restaurant Sides We Want on Thanksgiving

Every year for Thanksgiving (except during the pandemic years) my wife and I spend time with her sister, which includes a great dinner. I really look forward to it every year. Since I have no clue how to cook or prepare dinner, my wife and her sister handle all the hard work that comes with purchasing, assembling, and cooking the dinner. There have been times I would like to suggest that they prepare too much food for Thanksgiving, but since I'm not the one doing all the hard work, it's best to be quiet and enjoy all that delicious food.
Broome Voters Elect First New Sheriff in 20 Years

Local turnout for the midterm elections in Broome County was larger than normal for an off-year vote and, another unusual development, saw some allegations of voter intimidation and electioneering at some polls. Some voters complained violations ranging people wearing candidate-branded clothing to the polls to marchers demonstrating outside voting stations.
Broome Voters Take a Hard-Right, Bucking Statewide Trends

Broome County voters were apparently seeing red when they headed to the polls November 8, filling in the black circle next to the names of many Republican candidates. In the race for New York Governor, Broome County went against the average in the rest of the state backing the Republican/ Conservative challenger to sitting Governor, Democrat Kathy Hochul, who is actually the projected winner of the Governor's race.
