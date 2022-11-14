Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Black Adam Reportedly Banned From China Release
A new report indicates that both Warner Bros. Discovery's Black Adam and Disney's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are being banned from getting a theatrical release in China. Getting American blockbusters into Chinese theaters is often an uphill battle, since there are fairly strict limits on how many foreign films are allowed to enter the marketplace at any given time. That can be even more complex if the movies in question feature themes or imagery that the Chinese government finds offensive. The last six Marvel movies -- everything since Black Widow -- have failed to earn approval to screen in the nation.
LGBTQ Scene Among Cuts Made to ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ for Kuwait Release (Exclusive)
The LGBTQ+ representation in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might not exactly be extensive — coming down mostly to a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment of affection between Michaela Coel’s character Aneka and Florence Kasumba’s Ayo — but it’s enough for the moment to have been cut for the film’s release in one Gulf country. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that while only a very small number of edits have been made to Marvel’s all-star sequel for it to be released in Kuwait, amounting to just over 1 minute of cuts in total, this has included the 10-second scene in which Aneka kisses Ayo on the...
Black Moviegoers Showed Up and Showed Out! ‘Wakanda Forever’ Opening Scores $180M
Black Panther fans have waited four years for a return to Wakanda since the film debuted in 2018, and the new Disney and Marvel Studios production spiked box office sales over the weekend. According to CNBC, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, earned an estimated $180 million during its domestic debut, the...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Makes Waves As Marvel's Only Certified Fresh Film Of 2022
As a sequel to one of the most beloved installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that also serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has pretty big shoes to fill in more ways than one. And fans of the MCU should be pleased to note that the film appears to live up to those high expectations, at least if the critical establishment represented on Rotten Tomatoes is to be trusted.
Collider
Lupita Nyong'o Says Speaking Spanish in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Was A "Gift"
The Black Panther legacy goes far beyond screens. As well as producing a superhero that is sure to be admired for generations to come, it made waves as the first mainstream superhero film to spotlight both a Black hero and a reel of strong Black women. It also seamlessly integrated African culture into the finest details of the screenplay - something which has pretty much never been seen in the superhero realm. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has kicked this up a notch. Not only does it do what its predecessor did so effortlessly, but it also makes space to spotlight Mesoamerican culture. This inclusion is built into the story of mutant superhuman Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the ruler of the thriving - and very powerful - underwater kingdom Talokan, which heavily pulls influence from indigenous Mayan culture.
Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ makes Marvel history with international premiere
As the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever approaches, the film is already making history. The highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther had a momentous debut on November 6 at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki in Lagos, marking the first time a Marvel movie has ever held a premiere in the Nigerian capital.
Angela Bassett's Performance Routinely Left Letitia Wright In Awe In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The reception of Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther" — has been positive so far, as it currently has an 84% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes next to a 95% audience score. Directed by Ryan Coogler (who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Joe Robert Cole), the film sees the residents of Wakanda mourning the death of King T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020) as they face the new threat of Talokan, an ancient civilization of underwater-dwelling people.
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ promo reveals best look yet at Ironheart’s upgrades
A new promo for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is giving us our best look yet at one of the more advanced iterations of the Stark tech-inspired suit utilized by a new hero being introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, AKA Ironheart. The promo comes to...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Suggests Marvel Will Recast T'Challa
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made its way into theaters, and it's already breaking box office records. Wakanda Forever had a massive opening weekend and it's being greeted fairly well by critics and fans alike. The film has shown fans what Marvel Studios decided to do with the mantle of the Black Panther after they chose to not recast the role of T'Challa. One star of the film believes that even though they chose not to recast the role this time around due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, the studio will eventually do it in the future. During a recent interview with Esquire, Winston Duke explained why he believes the role will eventually be recast.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' tops box office, scoring second-biggest opening of the year
It was a big weekend at the box office for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," raking in more than $180 million in ticket sales across the United States and Canada, per The Walt Disney Co. The film was viewed in more than 4,396 theaters across North America, bringing in $84 million...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Does the Near Impossible
Making a sequel to a cultural sensation is a challenge to begin with. But the task facing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ryan Coogler’s much-anticipated follow-up to the 2018 hit Black Panther, is many leagues more daunting. It has to build upon its fantastic forebear and fit into the unwieldy Marvel Cinematic Universe, all without the commanding presence of Black Panther’s star, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020. On top of that, it has to function as a worthy memorial, letting characters grieve the passing of the character T’Challa and giving viewers the space to grapple with Boseman’s absence.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office Breaks $200 Million, Second Weekend Forecast Revealed
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially crossed the $200 million mark at the domestic box office, and second-week forecasts for the film are looking very good. Current projections are saying that Black Panther 2 is poised to one again top the box office with $70M-$72M, which is about a 60% drop-off, week-over-week. The race is now on to see if Wakanda Forever's nearly three-hour runtime will be on a drag on repeat viewings or ticket sales with casual moviegoers in the coming weeks.
wegotthiscovered.com
An impressive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office stat could shake Martin Scorsese to his core
Academy-award winning icon and legendary director Martin Scorsese has become the face of the anti-Marvel Cinematic Universe establishment, with the filmmaker flirting perilously close to “old man yells at cloud” territory following his constant criticisms of the all-powerful superhero franchise. He’s found plenty of weapons-grade allies, though, a...
Ryan Coogler Talks Using Dolby Cinema For 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Thanks to Dolby Cinema, the Kingdom of Wakanda is more vibrant and lifelike than ever.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star names Riri Williams’ most important quality
Warning: Minor spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to follow. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have stolen the show on multiple fronts in both 2022 and the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four, but that truth is at its most palpable when the cast’s performances become part of the conversation. Letitia Wright (Shuri) and Tenoch Huerta (Namor) tangoed ferociously on both choreographic and dramatic levels while navigating complex humanity on their own. Danai Gurira’s Okoye had her development cracked wide open over the events of the film, and Angela Bassett’s captivating turn as Ramonda has sparked some Oscars questions.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and Other Times Disney Let Down Queer Audiences
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally made its way onto the big screen. Even though it's been a long and challenging road for the project, it's already become a massive success for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sequel to one of the biggest Marvel films ever has already accumulated more than 300 million big ones at the box office and has been warmly received by fans and critics alike, and it's easy to see why.
Where The Wakandans Send T'Challa's Body In Black Panther 2's Funeral Scene
Contains spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" As superhero movies go, there are few that open in a more heartbreaking fashion than "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The tragic death of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman in 2020 and the subsequent decision against recasting mean that King T'Challa's time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to a close as he dies offscreen in the early minutes of the sequel. "Wakanda Forever" may not explain how T'Challa passes away, but it makes extremely clear that he's sorely missed. Before the movie's title screen, the viewers are treated to a lengthy sequence that shows the population of Wakanda gathered in a sad funeral progression that nevertheless celebrates the lifetime of their king.
Gizmodo
Wakanda Forever's Mid-Credits Scene Aims to Please All Black Panther Fans
Up to release, the bulk of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s press cycle was rightly focused on what the film would do to serve as a memorial for Chadwick Boseman, in addition to gradually making clear that the next Black Panther would be taking their place. While the film itself can maybe bite off more than it can chew, Wakanda Forever handles the passing of Boseman and his character T’Challa with an equal amount of appropriate somberness and genuine love through its 161-minute runtime. Whatever faults the film has, the fact that it was made with honoring its late lead in mind isn’t one of them.
