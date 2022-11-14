Read full article on original website
fintechfutures.com
JP Morgan and Mastercard team up to launch Pay-by-Bank solution
JP Morgan Payments and Mastercard have teamed up to launch Pay-by-Bank, an ACH payment solution which runs on open banking. The two firms say that the new solution will enable consumers’ financial data to be shared between trusted parties, allowing them to pay bills directly from their bank account “with greater security”.
ffnews.com
UAE’s Invest Bank Selects Temenos Banking Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation
Invest Bank, a premier commercial bank in UAE, has selected Temenos to take its digital and core banking to the cloud, in partnership with NdcTech. Invest Bank will adopt an end-to-end retail and wholesale banking solution on the Temenos Banking Cloud, becoming one of the first in the UAE to adopt a full SaaS model for its digital and core banking platform.
businesspartnermagazine.com
Banking As A Service & FinTech | Contributing To Growth
The financial sector is in the midst of a digital transformation. FinTech startups drive innovation and challenge traditional banks with new technologies and services. One of the most significant trends in the industry is the rise of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS). Today, we’ll talk more about Banking as a Service, FinTech, and...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Atom Bank Renews Contract with Phoebus Software Limited
Atom bank and Phoebus Software Limited (PSL) have reportedly signed a new 3-year contract. The digital bank which streamlined the mortgage market by introducing the use of mobile apps in order to support its lending processes, has been a Phoebus user since Atom Bank’s official launch in 2016. Atom...
TechCrunch
Unit’s banking-as-a-service platform is getting into the charge card game
Unit customers can now use the startup’s API to build custom-designed charge cards for their own end users. Customers can offer their customers a charge card, credit card, revolving loan or any other credit products that Unit’s bank partners offer. On the back end, Unit will handle card printing, compliance and, once the card is in use, transaction tracking as well.
TechCrunch
Modus expands to sub-Saharan Africa with the launch of its AI and blockchain-focused $75M fund
The spinoff continues Modus’s string of moves over the past 18 months, which has seen it add branches in Abu Dhabi, Cairo, and, most recently, Riyadh, supported by institutions like Mubadala’s Hub71. Modus says that its entry into Africa creates an “additional conduit of market access for Modus portfolio companies while also enabling African startups to scale into the MENA region.”
Quona Capital Launches $332M VC Fund for Emerging Markets
Quona Capital recently closed a $332 million venture capital fund to invest in fintech companies in emerging markets. Monica Brand Engel, co-founder and managing partner of Quona Capital, joined Cheddar News to discuss the risks and reasons for its latest investment goals.
assetservicingtimes.com
Emma Williams swaps MUFG for Deep Pool Financial Solutions
Emma Williams swaps MUFG for Deep Pool Financial Solutions. Deep Pool Financial Solutions has appointed Emma Williams as solutions consultant. Williams joins from financial group MUFG, where she was head of depositary for the company's Dublin branch for more than six years. Beginning her career with HSBC, Williams went on...
fintechfutures.com
Kuda launches in the UK with tell.money’s open banking compliance tech
Tell.money, a UK-based developer of open banking services for banks and other account providers, has partnered with Kuda for the latter’s UK launch. Founded in 2019 in Nigeria, Kuda offers a mobile app for Africans to remit funds. The app boasts five million customers today and the company says the UK launch “is the first step in its global expansion to serve overseas based Nigerians”.
B2B Platform Solv Kenya and Cellulant Offer Payment and Collection Services
Pan-African payments provider Cellulant and B2B digital platform Solv Kenya have partnered to enable small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to reconcile, receive and view all their payments in one place and while on the go. With the partnership, SMBs using Solv Kenya’s platform can access Cellulant’s digital payment and collections...
crowdfundinsider.com
KKR Leads Series C Funding Round in Indonesia’s Digital Trust Provider Privy
KKR, a global investment firm, and Privy, a digital trust provider in Indonesia, announced the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR “will participate as the lead investor in the $48 million Series C funding round of Privy, with participation from existing investors MDI Ventures, GGV Capital and Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi (TMI), and new investors including Singtel Innov8.”
TechCrunch
Startup founders go to war with UK government over its moves to appoint bank into key ecosystem role
As we covered previously, Tech Nation — a “QUANGO“’ which has for many years been charged with the task of being the U.K.’s government-backed “startup champion” — had been bidding for a continuing £12 million contract, starting from March 2023. But this was put out to tender by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and, sources allege, the contract was poised to be granted to banking giant Barclays Bank for the sole operation of the role. The move was branded “insane” and “mad” by some key U.K. industry players TechCrunch spoke to.
ffnews.com
Salt Edge expands its Open Banking offering to the Saudi Arabia market
Salt Edge, a global Open Banking pioneer, has announced its expansion to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aiming to help banks and other financial institutions to bring innovative solutions to the market and contribute to the Kingdom’s efforts toward the digital rise of technologies via Open Banking. The Saudi...
wealthbriefingasia.com
HSBC Singapore Officially Opens New HQ
The new HQ will enable practices such as hybrid working, the bank said. HSBC in Singapore yesterday announced the official opening of its new head office in Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 2. The new HQ includes more than 140,000 square feet of space. The facility complements HSBC’s offices at Mapletree Business City.
ffnews.com
Thai startup Beam raises US$2.5m seed funding to enable frictionless, one-click payments across SEA
Beam, a one-click checkout solution enabling frictionless payment for Southeast Asia’s e-commerce and social commerce industry, today announced US$2.5m in seed funding led by Surge, Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia’s rapid scale-up program, with participation from Partech Partners. The new funds will enable Beam to expand its services in Thailand and across Southeast Asia, increase hiring and grow merchant acquisition.
wealthbriefingasia.com
Bahamas Freezes Assets Of FTX
Authorities in the Bahamas have acted against the cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, amidst claims that this entity had no financial foundations. The wealth of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been largely wiped out. The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has frozen assets of crisis-hit cryptocurrency exchange FTX Digital Markets and related...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “All the Smarts” – SimplyPayMe in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
SimplyPayMe is a case study in how the next generation of providers is able to respond to the needs of one of the world’s biggest, yet the least understood and most under-served business markets – SMEs. SMEs and sole traders often experience challenges in traditional banking. There is...
fintechfutures.com
Fintech mortgage lender Gen H secures £600m partnership with The Nottingham
Nottingham Building Society (NBS), also known as The Nottingham, has agreed a new partnership with fintech mortgage lender Gen H that will see the firm provide forward-flow funding worth £600 million to Gen H over a minimum of two years to lend to its mortgage customers and boost the prospects of home ownership for first-time buyers.
Relation Insurance Services Acquires Garrity Insurance
WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Relation Insurance Services, Inc. (“Relation”) acquired the assets of Garrity Insurance (“Garrity”). The transaction went into effect on November 1, 2022; terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005160/en/ Relation Insurance Services, Inc. (“Relation”) acquired the assets of Garrity Insurance. (“Garrity”). The transaction went into effect on November 1, 2022; terms of the transaction were not disclosed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
Brightwell, The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Mastercard Enable Fintechs to Integrate Remittances
Brightwell, an Atlanta-based global payments technology company, announced a new cross-border payments solution, Brightwell’s ReadyRemit, powered by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., and Mastercard’s Cross-Border Services. ReadyRemit allows fintechs, businesses and program managers “to increase revenue and loyalty by offering a user-friendly, cross-border payments solution that also features compliance...
