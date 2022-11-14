ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fintechfutures.com

JP Morgan and Mastercard team up to launch Pay-by-Bank solution

JP Morgan Payments and Mastercard have teamed up to launch Pay-by-Bank, an ACH payment solution which runs on open banking. The two firms say that the new solution will enable consumers’ financial data to be shared between trusted parties, allowing them to pay bills directly from their bank account “with greater security”.
ffnews.com

UAE’s Invest Bank Selects Temenos Banking Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Invest Bank, a premier commercial bank in UAE, has selected Temenos to take its digital and core banking to the cloud, in partnership with NdcTech. Invest Bank will adopt an end-to-end retail and wholesale banking solution on the Temenos Banking Cloud, becoming one of the first in the UAE to adopt a full SaaS model for its digital and core banking platform.
businesspartnermagazine.com

Banking As A Service & FinTech | Contributing To Growth

The financial sector is in the midst of a digital transformation. FinTech startups drive innovation and challenge traditional banks with new technologies and services. One of the most significant trends in the industry is the rise of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS). Today, we’ll talk more about Banking as a Service, FinTech, and...
crowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Atom Bank Renews Contract with Phoebus Software Limited

Atom bank and Phoebus Software Limited (PSL) have reportedly signed a new 3-year contract. The digital bank which streamlined the mortgage market by introducing the use of mobile apps in order to support its lending processes, has been a Phoebus user since Atom Bank’s official launch in 2016. Atom...
TechCrunch

Unit’s banking-as-a-service platform is getting into the charge card game

Unit customers can now use the startup’s API to build custom-designed charge cards for their own end users. Customers can offer their customers a charge card, credit card, revolving loan or any other credit products that Unit’s bank partners offer. On the back end, Unit will handle card printing, compliance and, once the card is in use, transaction tracking as well.
TechCrunch

Modus expands to sub-Saharan Africa with the launch of its AI and blockchain-focused $75M fund

The spinoff continues Modus’s string of moves over the past 18 months, which has seen it add branches in Abu Dhabi, Cairo, and, most recently, Riyadh, supported by institutions like Mubadala’s Hub71. Modus says that its entry into Africa creates an “additional conduit of market access for Modus portfolio companies while also enabling African startups to scale into the MENA region.”
Cheddar News

Quona Capital Launches $332M VC Fund for Emerging Markets

Quona Capital recently closed a $332 million venture capital fund to invest in fintech companies in emerging markets. Monica Brand Engel, co-founder and managing partner of Quona Capital, joined Cheddar News to discuss the risks and reasons for its latest investment goals.
assetservicingtimes.com

Emma Williams swaps MUFG for Deep Pool Financial Solutions

Emma Williams swaps MUFG for Deep Pool Financial Solutions. Deep Pool Financial Solutions has appointed Emma Williams as solutions consultant. Williams joins from financial group MUFG, where she was head of depositary for the company's Dublin branch for more than six years. Beginning her career with HSBC, Williams went on...
fintechfutures.com

Kuda launches in the UK with tell.money’s open banking compliance tech

Tell.money, a UK-based developer of open banking services for banks and other account providers, has partnered with Kuda for the latter’s UK launch. Founded in 2019 in Nigeria, Kuda offers a mobile app for Africans to remit funds. The app boasts five million customers today and the company says the UK launch “is the first step in its global expansion to serve overseas based Nigerians”.
PYMNTS

B2B Platform Solv Kenya and Cellulant Offer Payment and Collection Services

Pan-African payments provider Cellulant and B2B digital platform Solv Kenya have partnered to enable small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to reconcile, receive and view all their payments in one place and while on the go. With the partnership, SMBs using Solv Kenya’s platform can access Cellulant’s digital payment and collections...
crowdfundinsider.com

KKR Leads Series C Funding Round in Indonesia’s Digital Trust Provider Privy

KKR, a global investment firm, and Privy, a digital trust provider in Indonesia, announced the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR “will participate as the lead investor in the $48 million Series C funding round of Privy, with participation from existing investors MDI Ventures, GGV Capital and Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi (TMI), and new investors including Singtel Innov8.”
TechCrunch

Startup founders go to war with UK government over its moves to appoint bank into key ecosystem role

As we covered previously, Tech Nation — a “QUANGO“’ which has for many years been charged with the task of being the U.K.’s government-backed “startup champion” — had been bidding for a continuing £12 million contract, starting from March 2023. But this was put out to tender by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and, sources allege, the contract was poised to be granted to banking giant Barclays Bank for the sole operation of the role. The move was branded “insane” and “mad” by some key U.K. industry players TechCrunch spoke to.
ffnews.com

Salt Edge expands its Open Banking offering to the Saudi Arabia market

Salt Edge, a global Open Banking pioneer, has announced its expansion to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aiming to help banks and other financial institutions to bring innovative solutions to the market and contribute to the Kingdom’s efforts toward the digital rise of technologies via Open Banking. The Saudi...
wealthbriefingasia.com

HSBC Singapore Officially Opens New HQ

The new HQ will enable practices such as hybrid working, the bank said. HSBC in Singapore yesterday announced the official opening of its new head office in Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 2. The new HQ includes more than 140,000 square feet of space. The facility complements HSBC’s offices at Mapletree Business City.
ffnews.com

Thai startup Beam raises US$2.5m seed funding to enable frictionless, one-click payments across SEA

Beam, a one-click checkout solution enabling frictionless payment for Southeast Asia’s e-commerce and social commerce industry, today announced US$2.5m in seed funding led by Surge, Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia’s rapid scale-up program, with participation from Partech Partners. The new funds will enable Beam to expand its services in Thailand and across Southeast Asia, increase hiring and grow merchant acquisition.
wealthbriefingasia.com

Bahamas Freezes Assets Of FTX

Authorities in the Bahamas have acted against the cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, amidst claims that this entity had no financial foundations. The wealth of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been largely wiped out. The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has frozen assets of crisis-hit cryptocurrency exchange FTX Digital Markets and related...
ffnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: “All the Smarts” – SimplyPayMe in ‘The Fintech Magazine’

SimplyPayMe is a case study in how the next generation of providers is able to respond to the needs of one of the world’s biggest, yet the least understood and most under-served business markets – SMEs. SMEs and sole traders often experience challenges in traditional banking. There is...
fintechfutures.com

Fintech mortgage lender Gen H secures £600m partnership with The Nottingham

Nottingham Building Society (NBS), also known as The Nottingham, has agreed a new partnership with fintech mortgage lender Gen H that will see the firm provide forward-flow funding worth £600 million to Gen H over a minimum of two years to lend to its mortgage customers and boost the prospects of home ownership for first-time buyers.
The Associated Press

Relation Insurance Services Acquires Garrity Insurance

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Relation Insurance Services, Inc. (“Relation”) acquired the assets of Garrity Insurance (“Garrity”). The transaction went into effect on November 1, 2022; terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005160/en/ Relation Insurance Services, Inc. (“Relation”) acquired the assets of Garrity Insurance. (“Garrity”). The transaction went into effect on November 1, 2022; terms of the transaction were not disclosed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com

Brightwell, The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Mastercard Enable Fintechs to Integrate Remittances

Brightwell, an Atlanta-based global payments technology company, announced a new cross-border payments solution, Brightwell’s ReadyRemit, powered by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., and Mastercard’s Cross-Border Services. ReadyRemit allows fintechs, businesses and program managers “to increase revenue and loyalty by offering a user-friendly, cross-border payments solution that also features compliance...

