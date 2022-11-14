ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Bring Me The News

How much more snow and how cold will it get in Minnesota?

Another 1-3 inches of snow is forecast to slowly accumulate Tuesday-Thursday in the eastern half of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. According to the National Weather Service, the bulk of the 1-3 inches should fall Tuesday, with some lingering light snow and flurries Wednesday morning. After a break Wednesday afternoon, a cold front will swing southeast from Canada and deliver another round of light snow.
MINNESOTA STATE
trfradio.com

Winter Hazard Awareness Week Addresses Winter Fire Safety

It is Winter Hazard Awareness Week. The state-wide public information campaign is promoted by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety to allow Minnesotans an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the hazards we face each winter season. Wednesday’s topic addresses Winter Fire Safety. There is usually an increase of structure...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger

Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Light Snow Causing Big Headaches on Minnesota Roads

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We haven't had a lot of snow Monday but what has fallen is causing havoc on the state's roads. The Minnesota State Patrol says from 6:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m. they have responded to 322 crashes on the state's highways. Twenty-five of those crashes resulted in injuries, fortunately, none of the injuries have been serious.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

North Shore gets a foot of lake-effect snow

An inch here, a foot there. Day 2 of mostly light to moderate snowfall is adding up across Minnesota. Snowfall totals along the North Shore exceed a foot in some locations. In Cook County, areas near Hovland picked up a total of 14 inches of snowfall so far this week.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

First significant snow in Twin Cities: Preparing for winter driving

MINNEAPOLIS – The first significant snowfall can be pretty to look at, but perilous to drive in. Law enforcement and safety experts urge caution on the roadways and slower speeds to adjust to the wintery conditions.  Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured spinouts, crashes and other close calls throughout Monday. Some cars veered off the roads and into ditches. In Bloomington, the fire department there said a driver southbound on Highway 169 was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after the person's car lodged under a semi-truck. The Minnesota State Patrol said from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., there were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

Snow Expected for Much of Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will begin across western Minnesota late Sunday night, spread east to the I-35 corridor by mid-morning Monday, and then overspread western Wisconsin around midday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Accumulating snow for Twin Cities followed by subzero wind chills

Numerous rounds of light snow are expected in the Twin Cities and most of Minnesota this week as low-pressure system sits and spins over the region. According to the National Weather Service, the "persistent" system will deliver snow beginning Monday morning and last until Tuesday night. It'll be snowing most of that time, but it shouldn't add up to more than a inch or two.
MINNESOTA STATE
trfradio.com

EagleCam Starts Thursday

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the EagleCam will begin live streaming on Thursday. The event is now in the 10th year. The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has “accepted a new mate into her territory.” The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvsc.org

Winter in Minnesota Has Arrived!

Snow has begun to fall across Minnesota, which paired with the December like temperatures, means that winter is close. Retired SCSU Meteorologist Bob Weisman says a line of slow moving winter-like storms is moving across Minnesota today. This will continue the ongoing chances of light and/or intermediate snowfall across the state and into the arrowhead.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

5 Things People in Minnesota Must Do To Survive Winter

We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County.  Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
RICE COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Boil water advisory issued in area of east metro

A boil water advisory was issued for an area of the east metro Sunday evening. St. Paul Regional Water Services issued the alert, saying there's a problem with the Ferndale Tank in Maplewood that emerged Sunday afternoon. While the issue was fixed, system pressure was restored, and the city says...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
knsiradio.com

DNR Posts Deer Hunting Numbers as Firearms Season Closes in Much of Minnesota

(KNSI) — The Department of Natural Resources says the central and southern Minnesota firearms hunting season was a success. According to the DNR, hunters shot 137,122 deer from November 5th to the 15th. Around 90,000 deer were taken in zone two, which covers the southern and western two-thirds of the state. Hunters saw the most success around Detroit Lakes, Staples, Park Rapids and Wadena, with 6,283 deer harvested.
MINNESOTA STATE

