How much more snow and how cold will it get in Minnesota?
Another 1-3 inches of snow is forecast to slowly accumulate Tuesday-Thursday in the eastern half of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. According to the National Weather Service, the bulk of the 1-3 inches should fall Tuesday, with some lingering light snow and flurries Wednesday morning. After a break Wednesday afternoon, a cold front will swing southeast from Canada and deliver another round of light snow.
trfradio.com
Winter Hazard Awareness Week Addresses Winter Fire Safety
It is Winter Hazard Awareness Week. The state-wide public information campaign is promoted by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety to allow Minnesotans an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the hazards we face each winter season. Wednesday’s topic addresses Winter Fire Safety. There is usually an increase of structure...
WATCH: Insane Close Call On Icy Minnesota Road Monday
Winter is officially here with one of our first major snowfalls falling on Sunday night into Monday. It is mid-November so it's not unusual that we are seeing snow but it definitely isn't easy when it happens. Ha!. The Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty snowy month for the...
mprnews.org
Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger
Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
Snowfall snarls Monday morning commute, more expected this week
Snowfall Monday morning turned nearly every surface into an icy mess across the Twin Cities, and National Weather Service meteorologists say the snow will continue most of the week.
Light Snow Causing Big Headaches on Minnesota Roads
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We haven't had a lot of snow Monday but what has fallen is causing havoc on the state's roads. The Minnesota State Patrol says from 6:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m. they have responded to 322 crashes on the state's highways. Twenty-five of those crashes resulted in injuries, fortunately, none of the injuries have been serious.
mprnews.org
North Shore gets a foot of lake-effect snow
An inch here, a foot there. Day 2 of mostly light to moderate snowfall is adding up across Minnesota. Snowfall totals along the North Shore exceed a foot in some locations. In Cook County, areas near Hovland picked up a total of 14 inches of snowfall so far this week.
First significant snow in Twin Cities: Preparing for winter driving
MINNEAPOLIS – The first significant snowfall can be pretty to look at, but perilous to drive in. Law enforcement and safety experts urge caution on the roadways and slower speeds to adjust to the wintery conditions. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured spinouts, crashes and other close calls throughout Monday. Some cars veered off the roads and into ditches. In Bloomington, the fire department there said a driver southbound on Highway 169 was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after the person's car lodged under a semi-truck. The Minnesota State Patrol said from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., there were...
Twin Cities added to winter weather advisory; 4 inches possible Monday
The National Weather Service has added the Twin Cities metro area to a winter weather advisory Monday, updating its snow forecast to show 2-4 inches by the end of the day from the south-central Minnesota border up Hwy. 169 into the Twin Cities. The future radar for the rest of...
Snow Expected for Much of Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will begin across western Minnesota late Sunday night, spread east to the I-35 corridor by mid-morning Monday, and then overspread western Wisconsin around midday.
Accumulating snow for Twin Cities followed by subzero wind chills
Numerous rounds of light snow are expected in the Twin Cities and most of Minnesota this week as low-pressure system sits and spins over the region. According to the National Weather Service, the "persistent" system will deliver snow beginning Monday morning and last until Tuesday night. It'll be snowing most of that time, but it shouldn't add up to more than a inch or two.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Snow on the way; Winter Weather Advisory issued for some counties
NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota) ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on...
trfradio.com
EagleCam Starts Thursday
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the EagleCam will begin live streaming on Thursday. The event is now in the 10th year. The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has “accepted a new mate into her territory.” The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.
Here Comes The Snow! Some Areas Along Minnesota’s North Shore Could See A Foot Or More This Week
For the winter haters out there - if you're looking for a positive spin, this will help get things feeling more festive for the Christmas City of the North Parade and the opening of Bentleyville this coming weekend. After the storm system late last week that brought a couple of...
kvsc.org
Winter in Minnesota Has Arrived!
Snow has begun to fall across Minnesota, which paired with the December like temperatures, means that winter is close. Retired SCSU Meteorologist Bob Weisman says a line of slow moving winter-like storms is moving across Minnesota today. This will continue the ongoing chances of light and/or intermediate snowfall across the state and into the arrowhead.
5 Things People in Minnesota Must Do To Survive Winter
We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
Boil water advisory issued in area of east metro
A boil water advisory was issued for an area of the east metro Sunday evening. St. Paul Regional Water Services issued the alert, saying there's a problem with the Ferndale Tank in Maplewood that emerged Sunday afternoon. While the issue was fixed, system pressure was restored, and the city says...
knsiradio.com
DNR Posts Deer Hunting Numbers as Firearms Season Closes in Much of Minnesota
(KNSI) — The Department of Natural Resources says the central and southern Minnesota firearms hunting season was a success. According to the DNR, hunters shot 137,122 deer from November 5th to the 15th. Around 90,000 deer were taken in zone two, which covers the southern and western two-thirds of the state. Hunters saw the most success around Detroit Lakes, Staples, Park Rapids and Wadena, with 6,283 deer harvested.
This Minnesota Town Makes List “Best Christmas Towns in the USA”
There are a lot of great Christmas light displays all around Minnesota but this city made the list of “30 Best Christmas Towns in the USA to Add to Your Holiday Bucket List!”. Attractions Of America dropped a list of what they feel are the 30 best towns across...
