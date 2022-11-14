Beating inflation: Buy a work wardrobe under $100

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re starting a new job or transitioning to in-person work life, you may need to jazz up your wardrobe. Business-style clothing can be pricey, but Action News Jax’s Meghan Moriarty learned some tips and tricks to finding quality clothing for less.

Action News Jax took a trip to Goodwill in Durbin Crossing.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“It’s not set up like your traditional big box retailer,” Liz Morgan said. “It’s just like a treasure hunt.”

Morgan works with Goodwill, and showed us around the store.

“You do wanna check for any stains that can’t come out, any rips, tears, buttons, zippers,” Morgan said. “Make sure everything’s working, unless you’re really handy with a needle.”

Morgan said a lot of second-hand stores will have additional discounts on top of their already discounted items.

“At the front of the store they’re gonna have what is the color of the week,” Morgan said. “You really want to pay attention to that because it’s 40% off.”

Morgan was able to help us find 12 work wardrobe items for $100.15.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]