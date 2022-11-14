Read full article on original website
40 states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392 million
HARTFORD, Conn. — Search giant Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced Monday. The states’ investigation was sparked by a 2018 Associated Press story, which found that Google continued...
Gizmodo
Google Agrees to Pay $392 Million Over Location Data Collection Accusations
Google agreed to a $391.5 million dollar settlement on Monday to end a lawsuit accusing the tech giant of tricking users with location data privacy settings that didn’t actually turn off data collection. The payout, the result of a suit brought by 40 state attorneys general, marks one of the biggest privacy settlements in history. Google also promised to make additional changes to clarify its location tracking practices next year.
Google will pay $391.5 million to a settle a lawsuit on accusations of misleading users on its location-tracking practices
The $391.5 million settlement marks an end to a four-year investigation into allegations of misleading data collection practices.
Google to pay states nearly $400M for violating privacy
Google will have to pay 40 states a total close to $400 million as part of a settlement over its location tracking practices, the office of Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Monday.
ZDNet
Google settles largest online privacy lawsuit over location tracking
Yesterday, tech giant Google agreed to an almost $400 million payout to 40 states over user tracking violations. Google's settlement comes due to charges that it misinformed users to think turning off location tracking meant Google stopped collecting their information. However, a 2018 investigation spearheaded by the Associated Press found...
Google will pay nearly $400 million in location tracking settlement led by Oregon
Google has agreed to pay $392 million to settle complaints from 40 states that it had misled consumers about whether the Silicon Valley company was tracking their location. Oregon attorneys helped lead the agreement, which grew out of a 2018 Associated Press article that revealed Google tracked people’s whereabouts even when they checked online settings that instructed the company not to store that information. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Monday’s agreement reflects a commitment to look out for consumers.
News 12
Google to pay Connecticut millions in 'largest multistate privacy settlement in US history'
We carry our phones everywhere, but should they track our every move? Soon you’ll have more power to stop Google apps from sharing your location, thanks to a $391 million settlement with Connecticut and dozens of other states. "Today we are announcing the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S....
Fla., Ga. among states who settle with Google over location tracking practices
Florida and Georgia were part of a multistate settlement with a search engine website.
Digiday
Location tracking continues to face scrutiny after Google’s latest data privacy settlement
After a landmark privacy settlement between Google and dozens of states, some say location-tracking will continue facing scrutiny — and maybe more legal battles — as the industry comes increasingly under the microscope. On Monday, Google and 40 state attorneys general announced a $392 million agreement — the...
Google to pay $392m to 40 states over location tracking in ‘historic win’ for users
Google will pay $391.5 million to 40 US states following an investigation into how users’ locations are tracked.State attorneys general called it the largest multistate privacy settlement in history and a major win against corporate surveilance of citizens.“This $391.5 million settlement is a historic win for consumers in an era of increasing reliance on technology,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement.“Location data is among the most sensitive and valuable personal information Google collects, and there are so many reasons why a consumer may opt-out of tracking.” At a news conference, Tong urged consumers to “do a little...
knowtechie.com
Google hit with record $391 million settlement over shady tracking
Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement over its previously shady practices around location tracking. The coalition of attorneys general that won this settlement calls it the largest settlement from the U.S. regarding internet privacy (via The New York Times). Their investigation was started in 2018 after an Associated...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Google to pay $392m penalty for harvesting location tracking details of users
Google has been assigned paying a $392m penalty as it harvested location tracking details of its users without their consent, respectively. The landmark legal pronouncement came at the end of last week when a team of US attorneys confirmed that the tech giant was keeping a track of moments of its users through ‘ Location History’ even after they explicitly said NO to such practices.
